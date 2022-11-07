ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obetz, OH

November Holiday Hours

City Administrative Offices and the Obetz Community Center: Closed Friday, November 11. Refuse collection will not be affected. City Administrative Offices and the Obetz Community Center: Closed Thursday, November 24 and Friday, November 25. The Obetz Athletic Club: Closed Thursday, November 24 — Open Friday, November 25, from 10 AM...

