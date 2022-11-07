ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Elliott explains botched time outs and late-game penalties in UNC loss

Virginia didn’t really have much of a chance to win last Saturday’s game against North Carolina in the final minutes because the Cavaliers coaches burned their last timeout with more than six minutes remaining in the game. Tony Elliott addressed the late-game situation and the miscommunication during his...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
UVA signs five top-100 recruits for 2023-24 season

Virginia head coach Joanna Hardin announced the signing of six players, including five players ranked in the top 100 nationally, as part of the 2022 signing class on Wednesday. The group of six players will join the Cavaliers for the 2023-24 academic year. Virginia’s class is ranked as the No....
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Local prep stars Johnson, McGhee officially sign with Cavaliers

Virginia women’s basketball head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton has announced that Olivia McGhee and Kymora Johnson have signed National Letters of Intent and will join the Cavaliers for the 2023-24 season. The recruiting class is ranked No. 13 nationally by ESPN.com as of Wednesday afternoon. “I’m ecstatic about our 2023...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Buchanan, Gertrude sign National Letters of Intent with Cavaliers

The Virginia men’s basketball program has signed two student-athletes to National Letters of Intent, Dean and Markel Families Head Men’s Basketball Coach Tony Bennett announced Wednesday. Blake Buchanan and Elijah Gertrude have signed NLIs and will join the Cavaliers for the 2023-24 season. “We are excited to add...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Syracuse outlasts Virginia in penalty shootout in ACC semis

The No. 11 Virginia men’s soccer team competed in a thrilling ACC semifinal as captains Andreas Ueland and Leo Afonso each tallied goals, but it wasn’t enough advance past No. 3 Syracuse, as the teams battled to a 2-2 draw with the Orange advancing on penalties Wednesday night at SU Soccer Stadium.
SYRACUSE, NY
No. 5 Cavaliers sweep Navy 9-0 to start season

The No. 5 Virginia men’s squash team earned a 9-0 sweep in its season and conference opener against Navy on Tuesday night at the McArthur Squash Center. Junior Drew Barr picked up the first win for the Cavaliers (1-0, 1-0 MASC) with a dominating 3-0 (11-2, 11-0, 11-2) victory at the nine position on the ladder. Freshman JP Tew made his collegiate debut at the No. 2 position, earning a 3-0 (11-9, 12-10, 11-4) win. Sophomore Evan Hajek, senior Tyler Mackesy and sophomore Charles Braff also recorded 3-0 wins in the first wave to put UVA up 4-0.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

