The No. 5 Virginia men’s squash team earned a 9-0 sweep in its season and conference opener against Navy on Tuesday night at the McArthur Squash Center. Junior Drew Barr picked up the first win for the Cavaliers (1-0, 1-0 MASC) with a dominating 3-0 (11-2, 11-0, 11-2) victory at the nine position on the ladder. Freshman JP Tew made his collegiate debut at the No. 2 position, earning a 3-0 (11-9, 12-10, 11-4) win. Sophomore Evan Hajek, senior Tyler Mackesy and sophomore Charles Braff also recorded 3-0 wins in the first wave to put UVA up 4-0.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO