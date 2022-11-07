Read full article on original website
ESPN’s Bilas believes Virginia’s added offense will help Cavaliers defense
ESPN’s Jay Bilas knows the ACC as well as anyone, and when it comes to Virginia’s potential in the league this season, the former Duke player believes the Cavaliers have solved their biggest problem from a year ago. “I think the biggest issue Virginia had last year, they...
Virginia hits century mark, all 11 players score in 101-46 clobbering of UMBC
The Virginia women’s basketball team defeated UMBC, 101-46, on Thursday at John Paul Jones Arena. Sam Brunelle led the Cavaliers with 21 points and seven rebounds, while Camryn Taylor had 15 points and also pulled down seven rebounds. UVA’s point total was the most since scoring 103 vs. Central...
Elliott explains botched time outs and late-game penalties in UNC loss
Virginia didn’t really have much of a chance to win last Saturday’s game against North Carolina in the final minutes because the Cavaliers coaches burned their last timeout with more than six minutes remaining in the game. Tony Elliott addressed the late-game situation and the miscommunication during his...
UVA signs five top-100 recruits for 2023-24 season
Virginia head coach Joanna Hardin announced the signing of six players, including five players ranked in the top 100 nationally, as part of the 2022 signing class on Wednesday. The group of six players will join the Cavaliers for the 2023-24 academic year. Virginia’s class is ranked as the No....
Local prep stars Johnson, McGhee officially sign with Cavaliers
Virginia women’s basketball head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton has announced that Olivia McGhee and Kymora Johnson have signed National Letters of Intent and will join the Cavaliers for the 2023-24 season. The recruiting class is ranked No. 13 nationally by ESPN.com as of Wednesday afternoon. “I’m ecstatic about our 2023...
Women’s notebook: Cavaliers looking for 2-0 start tonight at JPJ against UMBC
The Virginia women’s basketball team hosts UMBC on Thursday at 7 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena. The game is the second of three home contests for the Cavaliers in the opening week of the season. BROADCAST INFORMATION. The game will stream online on ACCNX through the ESPN app....
No. 14 Cavaliers, No. 4 Orange set to square off in ACC Semifinals
The No. 14 Virginia men’s soccer team will travel to New York to take on No. 4 Syracuse for an ACC semifinal match on Wednesday. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. at SU Soccer Stadium. HOW TO FOLLOW. Wednesday evening’s semifinal match against Syracuse will be broadcast on ACC...
Buchanan, Gertrude sign National Letters of Intent with Cavaliers
The Virginia men’s basketball program has signed two student-athletes to National Letters of Intent, Dean and Markel Families Head Men’s Basketball Coach Tony Bennett announced Wednesday. Blake Buchanan and Elijah Gertrude have signed NLIs and will join the Cavaliers for the 2023-24 season. “We are excited to add...
UVA injury report: Big Three, Jones close; WR Fields cleared to play; Hollins is now featured back
Virginia’s “Big Three” wide receivers could be back for this week’s home game against Pitt (noon, ACC Network) after sitting out last Saturday’s 31-28 loss to North Carolina. “They’ll be day-to-day,” Tony Elliott said at his weekly press conference Tuesday, referring to Lavel Davis Jr.,...
Syracuse outlasts Virginia in penalty shootout in ACC semis
The No. 11 Virginia men’s soccer team competed in a thrilling ACC semifinal as captains Andreas Ueland and Leo Afonso each tallied goals, but it wasn’t enough advance past No. 3 Syracuse, as the teams battled to a 2-2 draw with the Orange advancing on penalties Wednesday night at SU Soccer Stadium.
No. 5 Cavaliers sweep Navy 9-0 to start season
The No. 5 Virginia men’s squash team earned a 9-0 sweep in its season and conference opener against Navy on Tuesday night at the McArthur Squash Center. Junior Drew Barr picked up the first win for the Cavaliers (1-0, 1-0 MASC) with a dominating 3-0 (11-2, 11-0, 11-2) victory at the nine position on the ladder. Freshman JP Tew made his collegiate debut at the No. 2 position, earning a 3-0 (11-9, 12-10, 11-4) win. Sophomore Evan Hajek, senior Tyler Mackesy and sophomore Charles Braff also recorded 3-0 wins in the first wave to put UVA up 4-0.
