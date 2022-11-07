Read full article on original website
Scrapped WWE Plan For Roman Reigns To Lose Championship Revealed
Nixed plans for Roman Reigns to lose WWE title gold at a recent premium live event have been revealed. Roman Reigns is currently recognised as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, after unifying the WWE and Universal titles after defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 in April. Reigns most recently defended...
Paul Heyman Responds To Huge Name Wanting Heyman To Be His Manager
Paul Heyman is currently known as the mouthpiece and Special Counsel to Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. His gift of the gab has represented several notable names over the years, including Rob Van Dam, CM Punk and Brock Lesnar. Heyman has since responded to another huge name who recently said he...
Injured WWE Star Returning Soon After Seven Months Off TV
A new update has come to light on the status of Robert Roode, who hasn’t wrestled on WWE TV since the beginning of April. Roode hasn’t wrestled at all since a non-televised house show in June, and he revealed in September that he’d undergone a medical procedure at Southlake Orthopaedics in Birmingham, Alabama.
Heel Turn On WWE NXT
WWE NXT tonight (November 8) closed the show with a massive heel turn! Find out what happened just before the show went off the air. In the main event on tonight’s NXT, the NXT Tag Team Women’s Champions Katana Chance & Kayden Carter took on challengers Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons.
WWE Spoils Huge Star Appearing At WrestleMania 39?
WrestleMania 39 may be months away, but the build-up to the big event has already started from a production point of view. Ringside News reports that they have obtained photographs of the WWE production trucks with designs for the upcoming premium live event. Posting the images to their Instagram, we...
New In-Ring Look For WWE Star
On WWE NXT, a star has debuted a new in-ring look, returning to a previous style that hadn’t been seen since before the NXT 2.0 era. In the NXT opener, Joe Gacy took on Cameron Grimes with his faction, The Schism at ringside alongside him. As the action kicked...
WWE Star Breaks Silence About Controversial Loss
WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER has now addressed his controversial loss at Survivor Series 2019. During the dominant star’s main roster pay-per-view debut, the then-NXT UK Champion sided with Team NXT during the 5-on-5-on-5 Raw vs SmackDown vs NXT elimination bout. GUNTHER was shockingly eliminated less than three minutes into...
Find Out What Match Will Kick Off Tonight’s NXT
Find out what match is set to kick off tonight’s NXT as an NXT star reports that they are “finally” getting the respect they deserve!. Ahead of tonight’s big episode of NXT, one star revealed that their faction will be kicking off the night of action.
Next WWE NXT Main Roster Call-Up Seemingly Confirmed
The next WWE NXT star to be called up to the main roster has seemingly been confirmed, following the November 8 edition of NXT. On this week’s show, Cameron Grimes faced off against Joe Gacy in singles action. Gacy ultimately picked up the victory, following interference from Ava Raine.
Former WWE Star Announces Retirement
A former WWE star has announced their retirement from professional wrestling. Taryn Terrell, who formerly performed at WWE under the ring name Tiffany in the late 00s, made the announcement in an Instagram post. The former TNA Knockouts champion wrote:. “In my career, I often have not been able to...
Kevin Nash Reflects On Conversation With Top WWE Star Ahead Of First WrestleMania
Kevin Nash has reflected on a conversation with a top WWE star ahead of their first WrestleMania. In January 2016, the wrestling world was turned on their head when former TNA and IWGP Heavyweight Champion AJ Styles made his WWE debut in the Royal Rumble Match. Since then, Styles has...
New Feud For Two NXT Stars Looking For Fresh Start
Two NXT stars orphaned by main roster call ups have entered a full on feud with one another on WWE NXT. After being a victim to an attack from a surprise return from Elektra Lopez last week, tonight (November 8) on NXT, Indi Hartwell returned the favor. Popping in to...
Former WWE Star Released From Jail On $1 Million Bail
Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez, who was with WWE for a time in 2019-2020, has been released from jail on a $1 million bail. Velasquez had spent eight months in jail on attempted murder charges. Back in February, Velasquez had chased down in his truck, and attempted to shoot,...
Top AEW Star Addresses Dream Match With Top WWE Star
Inaugural AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill has addressed the possibility of a potential dream match against WWE star Sasha Banks. Banks has not been seen on WWE television since she walked out of the company with tag team partner Naomi prior to the May 16, 2022 episode of WWE Raw.
Big News On Future Plans For WarGames After Survivor Series 2022
WarGames has become a favourite show and match stipulation for many since it was re-introduced by William Regal and co in 2017. The caged double ring has hosted many insane spots over the past five years, and it seems WWE is keen to make the match a spot fest. Writing...
Update On Massive Heat On Top WWE Star
There is a new update on the massive heat on a top WWE star. Over the weekend, former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman garnered heat from several of colleagues after the Crown Jewel event when he targeted “grocery baggers” and “flippy wrestlers” in a series of tweets.
Top WWE Star Explains Similarities Between WWE & NASCAR
A top WWE star has explained similarities between WWE and NASCAR. WWE and NASCAR has partnered up many times over the years and the superstars have made their way to various events, serving as Grand Marshalls or honorary pace car drivers. On November 6, former WWE Champion Big E introduced...
Scrapped Match From AEW Dynamite November 9 Revealed
Plans for a match that was scrapped from Wednesday’s (November 9) edition of AEW Dynamite have been revealed. The episode featured six matches in total, with Bryan Danielson defeating Sammy Guevara in a two out of three falls match in the main event. Per Fightful Select (subscription required), there...
New WWE Reality Series Drops Episode 2
WWE’s new reality web series centered on the exploits of several SmackDown stars has just dropped a second episode!. The immensely entertaining web series from WWE and SmackDown stars Maxxine Dupri, Mån.sôör and Ma.çé bring fans ‘Making it Maximum’ on YouTube has just dropped a second episode.
Tag Team Breaks Up On AEW Dynamite
A short-lived but popular AEW tag team have officially parted ways on tonight’s (November 9) AEW Dynamite. For the past few weeks, AEW TNT Champion Wardlow and ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe have formed a powerful alliance, dubbed ‘WarJoe’. WarJoe had laid waste to any duo...
