Cleveland.com

Eric Gordon’s poor handling of pandemic shows why a new Cleveland schools CEO is needed

The latest column from Brent Larkin was another disappointing example of the local media’s myopia on public schools (“Bibb can still set right his misstep on schools CEO,” Nov. 6). Short of effusive praise for CEO Eric Gordon, it seems the Cleveland Metropolitan School District barely registers as a topic worth exploring. I think that mostly reflects how far removed from the situation leading columnists are.
cleveland19.com

Cleveland radio station flips to Christmas music beginning Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year!. It is a time when holiday shopping begins, winter temperatures move in, and Christmas music returns to the airwaves. Cleveland FM radio station Majic 105.7 will transition to playing holiday music beginning Friday morning. Majic 105.7 is...
Cleveland Jewish News

Plymouth Memorials Co. to close after 72 years

Plymouth Memorials Co., which has provided thousands of carved gravestones with Hebrew and English dotting Jewish cemeteries across Greater Cleveland, is closing at the end of November after more than 72 years in business. The business first operated at 756 E. 105th St. in Cleveland. Irving M. Glick is credited...
ideastream.org

Cleveland Chamber Music Society Presents Jupiter Quartet Nov. 15

WCLV's Jacqueline Gerber chats with violinist Nelson Lee of the Jupiter String Quartet, which has performed for over two decades, and which has a NE Ohio history. The Cleveland Chamber Music Society presents the quartet in concert Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 7:30 p.m. at Plymouth Church in Shaker Heights. A pre-show lecture starts at 6:30. Tickets are available on the CCMS website.
Cleveland.com

Cleveland’s turnout problem: editorial

In many parts of Cuyahoga County, voters faced waits, sometimes long waits, to vote yesterday. But where 66% of all registered voters turned out in Bay Village and 57% voted in Shaker Heights, according to Cuyahoga County Board of Elections statistics, only 29% of Clevelanders voted. And if you looked only at Cleveland’s East Side, it was worse -- 26%. And in some struggling city wards -- Ward 5 on the East Side, at 14.1%, and Ward 14 on the West Side, at 16.6%, well below those averages.
edsman.net

Cleveland’s Clandestine Cuisine: Best Hidden Spots in Cleveland

I’ve always loved eating out, but recently I’ve become very interested in smaller, mom and pop types of places that only very local people know about. Our school’s home, Lakewood, is a hub for niche, unique restaurants. As my search has continued however, I’ve come to find some similar places in the further west suburbs of Cleveland. I decided to go to the student body to get their take on what the most underrated local restaurant was. Here is what they had to say.
ideastream.org

5 things to do in NEO: 'Annie,' 'Akron Eats,' Cleveland Pizza Week and more

The 22nd annual Animation Show of Shows has showcased dozens of short films over the years which garnered Academy Award nominations - and 11 Oscar winners. This year’s edition includes nine recent works from around the world as well as a new restoration of Frédéric Back’s Oscar-winning “The Man Who Planted Trees” from 1987. It’s Friday and Saturday night, Nov. 11 and 12, at the Cleveland Cinematheque.
