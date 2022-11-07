Read full article on original website
Eric Gordon’s poor handling of pandemic shows why a new Cleveland schools CEO is needed
The latest column from Brent Larkin was another disappointing example of the local media’s myopia on public schools (“Bibb can still set right his misstep on schools CEO,” Nov. 6). Short of effusive praise for CEO Eric Gordon, it seems the Cleveland Metropolitan School District barely registers as a topic worth exploring. I think that mostly reflects how far removed from the situation leading columnists are.
Meet the 100 Black Men of Greater Cleveland
The 100 Black Men of Greater Cleveland help inspire young voices by giving their time to develop the potential of boys and transform them into great men.
spectrumnews1.com
Meteorologist turned nightclub owner finds new purpose in life after husband passes
CLEVELAND — An Emmy award-winning meteorologist from northeast Ohio is taking a new look at life. Beth McLeod was a TV meteorologist until she changed careers to become a nightclub owner. Her husband, Cavaliers broadcaster Fred McLeod, and her mother both died within a short window. Beth said finding...
Transformation needed for downtown Cleveland to thrive, leaders say
Even with the pandemic in the rearview mirror, downtown Cleveland leaders detailed how COVID-19 left behind a seismic shift in how businesses operate.
Cuyahoga County Executive-Elect Chris Ronayne announces transition team
CLEVELAND — Two days after defeating Republican challenger Republican Lee Weingart in an election to replace Armond Budish as the County Executive for Cuyahoga County, Chris Ronayne has announced his transition team. “My goal is to step into office on day one ready to lead so we can deliver...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland radio station flips to Christmas music beginning Friday
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year!. It is a time when holiday shopping begins, winter temperatures move in, and Christmas music returns to the airwaves. Cleveland FM radio station Majic 105.7 will transition to playing holiday music beginning Friday morning. Majic 105.7 is...
Northeast Ohio issues tracker: Akron voters approve police oversight board; East Cleveland mayor survives recall attempt
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — With the spotlight on the bigger races for political office in Ohio during Tuesday's midterm elections, several key Issues throughout Northeast Ohio will play a key role in local communities for at least the next four years. You can find 3News' coverage of Issue 1...
Cleveland Jewish News
Plymouth Memorials Co. to close after 72 years
Plymouth Memorials Co., which has provided thousands of carved gravestones with Hebrew and English dotting Jewish cemeteries across Greater Cleveland, is closing at the end of November after more than 72 years in business. The business first operated at 756 E. 105th St. in Cleveland. Irving M. Glick is credited...
ideastream.org
Cleveland Chamber Music Society Presents Jupiter Quartet Nov. 15
WCLV's Jacqueline Gerber chats with violinist Nelson Lee of the Jupiter String Quartet, which has performed for over two decades, and which has a NE Ohio history. The Cleveland Chamber Music Society presents the quartet in concert Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 7:30 p.m. at Plymouth Church in Shaker Heights. A pre-show lecture starts at 6:30. Tickets are available on the CCMS website.
Cleveland’s turnout problem: editorial
In many parts of Cuyahoga County, voters faced waits, sometimes long waits, to vote yesterday. But where 66% of all registered voters turned out in Bay Village and 57% voted in Shaker Heights, according to Cuyahoga County Board of Elections statistics, only 29% of Clevelanders voted. And if you looked only at Cleveland’s East Side, it was worse -- 26%. And in some struggling city wards -- Ward 5 on the East Side, at 14.1%, and Ward 14 on the West Side, at 16.6%, well below those averages.
New stores and food options coming to Tower City Center in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Just in time for the holiday shopping season, Tower City Center in Cleveland is welcoming multiple new tenants – including a Cavs Team Shop. This store will be open while the team’s official location undergoes a complete renovation at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, according to a press release.
While J.D. Vance won big statewide in Ohio U.S. Senate race, how did the vote break in Cuyahoga County? (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Ohio Republican J.D. Vance won 80 of Ohio’s 88 counties en route to winning Ohio’s U.S. Senate race Tuesday, but Cuyahoga County still proved to be strongly in the Democrat’s corner, voting overwhelmingly for Tim Ryan. Here’s a look at how those votes shook...
edsman.net
Cleveland’s Clandestine Cuisine: Best Hidden Spots in Cleveland
I’ve always loved eating out, but recently I’ve become very interested in smaller, mom and pop types of places that only very local people know about. Our school’s home, Lakewood, is a hub for niche, unique restaurants. As my search has continued however, I’ve come to find some similar places in the further west suburbs of Cleveland. I decided to go to the student body to get their take on what the most underrated local restaurant was. Here is what they had to say.
Second try was the charm - barely - for North Olmsted Schools levy and bond issue
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- The North Olmsted City Schools levy and bond issue narrowly squeaked by this Election Day, prompting a sigh of relief from district administrators. After the same issue failed at the ballot this past spring, residents approved Issue 8 by just a little over 450 votes on Nov. 8.
ideastream.org
5 things to do in NEO: 'Annie,' 'Akron Eats,' Cleveland Pizza Week and more
The 22nd annual Animation Show of Shows has showcased dozens of short films over the years which garnered Academy Award nominations - and 11 Oscar winners. This year’s edition includes nine recent works from around the world as well as a new restoration of Frédéric Back’s Oscar-winning “The Man Who Planted Trees” from 1987. It’s Friday and Saturday night, Nov. 11 and 12, at the Cleveland Cinematheque.
ideastream.org
Voters appear to quash Parma, Nordonia school levies, approve levies in North Olmsted, Rocky River
As voter concerns about inflation continue to grow, several attempts to get new funding for school districts in Northeast Ohio fell flat, including in Parma and Nordonia. However, elsewhere, voters were more charitable, with plenty of school levy renewals passing and some other new-dollar requests getting approved. The Parma City...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland homeowners say they’re tired of waiting for city to clean up abandoned house
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Laurie Yawn and her neighbors on Thornhill drive are wanting answers from the city of Cleveland about the abandoned house on their street. “Somebody is responsible for this property, I mean the house itself is falling apart,” said Yawn. She called 19 news after the...
Black nonprofit doula program hosting its first MiraCLE gala Saturday
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Birthing Beautiful Communities on Saturday will host its first MiraCLE gala, a fundraising event to elevate the organization’s work. The event will help raise essential funds to support the organization’s ongoing mission to address and improve the systemic and community structures that lead to poor birth outcomes.
Frustration continues for Cleveland veteran still experiencing power outages due to tree and line issues
CLEVELAND — A Cleveland resident has reached out to 3News about her neighbor who is having intermittent power outages. The city has been there before, but the problem persists. Back in the summer, Moses Garner was having problems with trees and his power lines. Both were causing problems at...
