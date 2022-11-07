Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
Scrapped WWE Plan For Roman Reigns To Lose Championship Revealed
Nixed plans for Roman Reigns to lose WWE title gold at a recent premium live event have been revealed. Roman Reigns is currently recognised as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, after unifying the WWE and Universal titles after defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 in April. Reigns most recently defended...
wrestletalk.com
Injured WWE Star Returning Soon After Seven Months Off TV
A new update has come to light on the status of Robert Roode, who hasn’t wrestled on WWE TV since the beginning of April. Roode hasn’t wrestled at all since a non-televised house show in June, and he revealed in September that he’d undergone a medical procedure at Southlake Orthopaedics in Birmingham, Alabama.
wrestletalk.com
Paul Heyman Responds To Huge Name Wanting Heyman To Be His Manager
Paul Heyman is currently known as the mouthpiece and Special Counsel to Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. His gift of the gab has represented several notable names over the years, including Rob Van Dam, CM Punk and Brock Lesnar. Heyman has since responded to another huge name who recently said he...
wrestletalk.com
Kevin Nash Reflects On Conversation With Top WWE Star Ahead Of First WrestleMania
Kevin Nash has reflected on a conversation with a top WWE star ahead of their first WrestleMania. In January 2016, the wrestling world was turned on their head when former TNA and IWGP Heavyweight Champion AJ Styles made his WWE debut in the Royal Rumble Match. Since then, Styles has...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Spoils Huge Star Appearing At WrestleMania 39?
WrestleMania 39 may be months away, but the build-up to the big event has already started from a production point of view. Ringside News reports that they have obtained photographs of the WWE production trucks with designs for the upcoming premium live event. Posting the images to their Instagram, we...
wrestletalk.com
Former AEW Star Lashes Out At Current Champion
Former AEW star Ivelisse has lashed out at current AEW Women’s WorldChampion Thunder Rosa in a post on her Twitter account. Ivelisse made her AEW debut in the Women’s Casino Battle Royal at AEW All Out 2019, and announced her release from the company on April 14, 2021.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Rampage To Feature Another All Atlantic Championship Match November 11
AEW Rampage this week is set to feature a stacked card for Friday’s show (November 11) featuring another All Atlantic Championship title defense!. Orange Cassidy is the epitome of a fighting champion as he yet again puts his All Atlantic Championship on the line in a match on AEW Rampage.
wrestletalk.com
Heel Turn On WWE NXT
WWE NXT tonight (November 8) closed the show with a massive heel turn! Find out what happened just before the show went off the air. In the main event on tonight’s NXT, the NXT Tag Team Women’s Champions Katana Chance & Kayden Carter took on challengers Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons.
wrestletalk.com
New WWE Reality Series Drops Episode 2
WWE’s new reality web series centered on the exploits of several SmackDown stars has just dropped a second episode!. The immensely entertaining web series from WWE and SmackDown stars Maxxine Dupri, Mån.sôör and Ma.çé bring fans ‘Making it Maximum’ on YouTube has just dropped a second episode.
wrestletalk.com
New In-Ring Look For WWE Star
On WWE NXT, a star has debuted a new in-ring look, returning to a previous style that hadn’t been seen since before the NXT 2.0 era. In the NXT opener, Joe Gacy took on Cameron Grimes with his faction, The Schism at ringside alongside him. As the action kicked...
wrestletalk.com
Interesting Name With Ties To Huge WWE Star Set To Attend AEW Dynamite
It looks like an interesting name with ties to huge WWE star is set to attend tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Boston, Massachusetts. Since their inception in 2019, All Elite Wrestling has seen their fair share of WWE stars make the jump over to the promotion. However, fans have never...
wrestletalk.com
Scrapped Match From AEW Dynamite November 9 Revealed
Plans for a match that was scrapped from Wednesday’s (November 9) edition of AEW Dynamite have been revealed. The episode featured six matches in total, with Bryan Danielson defeating Sammy Guevara in a two out of three falls match in the main event. Per Fightful Select (subscription required), there...
wrestletalk.com
First AEW Full Gear Eliminator Tournament Semi-Finalist Crowned
AEW announced this year’s edition of the AEW World Championship Eliminator tournament, culminating at Full Gear. The first match of the tournament took place on tonight’s (November 9) episode of AEW Dynamite in Boston. The match pit The Firm’s Ethan Page, with Stokely Hathaway by his side, against...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Dynamite Draws Record UK Viewership
AEW President Tony Khan has revealed that a recent episode of AEW Dynamite drew record viewership in the UK. Khan took to Twitter to reveal that, per ITV Head of Scheduling Strategy John Williams, the October 28 episode on ITV4 drew an average of 201,000 total viewers. Also noting that...
wrestletalk.com
WWE NXT Viewership Slightly Declines Against Election Coverage
The viewership figure and demo rating for Tuesday’s (November 8) edition of WWE NXT on USA Network has been revealed. Per Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, NXT drew 664,000 viewers. This is down from the November 1 edition that drew 670,00 viewers. In the 18-49 demographic, Tuesday’s show scored 0.15...
wrestletalk.com
Update On Released WWE Star’s Contract Status Amid Return Rumors
Matt Cardona has confirmed his current contract status, amid rumors that he will soon make a WWE return. A number of stars have returned to the company under the Triple H regime, with Mia Yim most recently making her comeback on Monday’s (November 7) edition of WWE Raw. Following...
wrestletalk.com
Big News On Future Plans For WarGames After Survivor Series 2022
WarGames has become a favourite show and match stipulation for many since it was re-introduced by William Regal and co in 2017. The caged double ring has hosted many insane spots over the past five years, and it seems WWE is keen to make the match a spot fest. Writing...
wrestletalk.com
Last Standing Match Announced For NXT Championship Next Week (November 15)
A big stipulation match was added to next week’s edition of NXT (November 15) that will have championship implications for Mandy Rose!. After again committing heinous felonious assault, Alba Fyre is one step closer to her goal of taking out every member of Toxic Attraction. And then next week,...
wrestletalk.com
Spoiler On Steel Cage Match To Be Added To AEW Full Gear
A spoiler for a steel cage match set to be added to AEW Full Gear has emerged. The match-up was set during the taping of AEW Rampage on November 8, straight after AEW Dynamite. Read on to find out who will be going toe-to-toe in a steel cage on November...
wrestletalk.com
Update On Massive Heat On Top WWE Star
There is a new update on the massive heat on a top WWE star. Over the weekend, former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman garnered heat from several of colleagues after the Crown Jewel event when he targeted “grocery baggers” and “flippy wrestlers” in a series of tweets.
