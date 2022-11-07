ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

jerryratcliffe.com

Local prep stars Johnson, McGhee officially sign with Cavaliers

Virginia women’s basketball head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton has announced that Olivia McGhee and Kymora Johnson have signed National Letters of Intent and will join the Cavaliers for the 2023-24 season. The recruiting class is ranked No. 13 nationally by ESPN.com as of Wednesday afternoon. “I’m ecstatic about our 2023...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
jerryratcliffe.com

Elliott explains botched time outs and late-game penalties in UNC loss

Virginia didn’t really have much of a chance to win last Saturday’s game against North Carolina in the final minutes because the Cavaliers coaches burned their last timeout with more than six minutes remaining in the game. Tony Elliott addressed the late-game situation and the miscommunication during his...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
jerryratcliffe.com

UVA signs five top-100 recruits for 2023-24 season

Virginia head coach Joanna Hardin announced the signing of six players, including five players ranked in the top 100 nationally, as part of the 2022 signing class on Wednesday. The group of six players will join the Cavaliers for the 2023-24 academic year. Virginia’s class is ranked as the No....
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
jerryratcliffe.com

Syracuse outlasts Virginia in penalty shootout in ACC semis

The No. 11 Virginia men’s soccer team competed in a thrilling ACC semifinal as captains Andreas Ueland and Leo Afonso each tallied goals, but it wasn’t enough advance past No. 3 Syracuse, as the teams battled to a 2-2 draw with the Orange advancing on penalties Wednesday night at SU Soccer Stadium.
SYRACUSE, NY
NBC 29 News

Greene County’s Ella Weaver signs with Buffalo

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - At William Monroe High School, basketball star Ella Weaver made it official where she will play in college. Weaver is going to play Division one college basketball at the University at Buffalo. She’s worked hard for this moment, and today her dream came true. “It’s...
BUFFALO, NY
jerryratcliffe.com

No. 5 Cavaliers sweep Navy 9-0 to start season

The No. 5 Virginia men’s squash team earned a 9-0 sweep in its season and conference opener against Navy on Tuesday night at the McArthur Squash Center. Junior Drew Barr picked up the first win for the Cavaliers (1-0, 1-0 MASC) with a dominating 3-0 (11-2, 11-0, 11-2) victory at the nine position on the ladder. Freshman JP Tew made his collegiate debut at the No. 2 position, earning a 3-0 (11-9, 12-10, 11-4) win. Sophomore Evan Hajek, senior Tyler Mackesy and sophomore Charles Braff also recorded 3-0 wins in the first wave to put UVA up 4-0.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WFXR

Virginia Lottery Update

(WFXR) — People from all over the commonwealth are testing their luck with the Virginia Lottery and some are winning. In fact the Virginia Lottery reports a winning ticket for $50,000 was sold in our area at a gas station in Amherst. According to the Virginia Lottery 284,636 tickets have been bought and people are […]
VIRGINIA STATE
schillingshow.com

Guest editorial: Brackney murdered public safety in Charlottesville; here’s how it can be resurrected

There is no Charlottesville Police Department anymore. Its death warrant was signed several years ago with the suspicious, improper hiring of Rashall Brackney. You will recall that she was never in the initial hiring pool of significantly more qualified candidates. She was brought into the pool much later, after several more-qualified candidates had been eliminated by the Inquisition. Unlike the others, she was never forced to endure months of interrogations by local soviets, or spend hours being torn-down for their decades of professional experience instead of being asked substantial questions about their ideas to prop up a department under attack from all sides. After all that, the despicable then-mayor Nikuyah Walker hand-selected Brackney, someone who would become her closest ally in her long-standing campaign of hate. The goal: to destroy one of the last vestiges of proper government in the city that we now know she completely despises.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Guatemalan man sentenced to prison in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man who was arrested in Albemarle County in connection with an alleged July 4 mass shooting plot in Richmond has been sentenced to prison. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that 38-year-old Rolman Balacarcel, a native of Guatemala who was in the country illegally, was sentenced to five and a half months in federal prison for re-entering the United States after being deported.
RICHMOND, VA
WDBJ7.com

Two taken to hospital after Lynchburg crash

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg crash at Waterlick Road and Leesville Road left two people in a hospital Monday. According to the Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department, two vehicles that both sustained heavy damage were involved.
LYNCHBURG, VA

