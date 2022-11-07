Read full article on original website
ESPN’s Bilas believes Virginia’s added offense will help Cavaliers defense
ESPN’s Jay Bilas knows the ACC as well as anyone, and when it comes to Virginia’s potential in the league this season, the former Duke player believes the Cavaliers have solved their biggest problem from a year ago. “I think the biggest issue Virginia had last year, they...
Virginia hits century mark, all 11 players score in 101-46 clobbering of UMBC
The Virginia women’s basketball team defeated UMBC, 101-46, on Thursday at John Paul Jones Arena. Sam Brunelle led the Cavaliers with 21 points and seven rebounds, while Camryn Taylor had 15 points and also pulled down seven rebounds. UVA’s point total was the most since scoring 103 vs. Central...
Local prep stars Johnson, McGhee officially sign with Cavaliers
Virginia women’s basketball head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton has announced that Olivia McGhee and Kymora Johnson have signed National Letters of Intent and will join the Cavaliers for the 2023-24 season. The recruiting class is ranked No. 13 nationally by ESPN.com as of Wednesday afternoon. “I’m ecstatic about our 2023...
Women’s notebook: Cavaliers looking for 2-0 start tonight at JPJ against UMBC
The Virginia women’s basketball team hosts UMBC on Thursday at 7 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena. The game is the second of three home contests for the Cavaliers in the opening week of the season. BROADCAST INFORMATION. The game will stream online on ACCNX through the ESPN app....
Elliott explains botched time outs and late-game penalties in UNC loss
Virginia didn’t really have much of a chance to win last Saturday’s game against North Carolina in the final minutes because the Cavaliers coaches burned their last timeout with more than six minutes remaining in the game. Tony Elliott addressed the late-game situation and the miscommunication during his...
UVA signs five top-100 recruits for 2023-24 season
Virginia head coach Joanna Hardin announced the signing of six players, including five players ranked in the top 100 nationally, as part of the 2022 signing class on Wednesday. The group of six players will join the Cavaliers for the 2023-24 academic year. Virginia’s class is ranked as the No....
Thursday’s high school football playoff scores & highlights Nov. 10th
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of Thursday’s local high school football scores from the first round of the playoffs:. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Syracuse outlasts Virginia in penalty shootout in ACC semis
The No. 11 Virginia men’s soccer team competed in a thrilling ACC semifinal as captains Andreas Ueland and Leo Afonso each tallied goals, but it wasn’t enough advance past No. 3 Syracuse, as the teams battled to a 2-2 draw with the Orange advancing on penalties Wednesday night at SU Soccer Stadium.
Greene County’s Ella Weaver signs with Buffalo
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - At William Monroe High School, basketball star Ella Weaver made it official where she will play in college. Weaver is going to play Division one college basketball at the University at Buffalo. She’s worked hard for this moment, and today her dream came true. “It’s...
Powhatan woman wins $424,300 in Virginia Lottery online game
Barbara Hurst was playing Virginia Lottery games online with her daughter on a Sunday when she noticed that the Monopoly Progressive Jackpots game had an unusually high jackpot. It was playing this game that Hurst won the $424,330 jackpot.
No. 5 Cavaliers sweep Navy 9-0 to start season
The No. 5 Virginia men’s squash team earned a 9-0 sweep in its season and conference opener against Navy on Tuesday night at the McArthur Squash Center. Junior Drew Barr picked up the first win for the Cavaliers (1-0, 1-0 MASC) with a dominating 3-0 (11-2, 11-0, 11-2) victory at the nine position on the ladder. Freshman JP Tew made his collegiate debut at the No. 2 position, earning a 3-0 (11-9, 12-10, 11-4) win. Sophomore Evan Hajek, senior Tyler Mackesy and sophomore Charles Braff also recorded 3-0 wins in the first wave to put UVA up 4-0.
Virginia Lottery Update
(WFXR) — People from all over the commonwealth are testing their luck with the Virginia Lottery and some are winning. In fact the Virginia Lottery reports a winning ticket for $50,000 was sold in our area at a gas station in Amherst. According to the Virginia Lottery 284,636 tickets have been bought and people are […]
Guest editorial: Brackney murdered public safety in Charlottesville; here’s how it can be resurrected
There is no Charlottesville Police Department anymore. Its death warrant was signed several years ago with the suspicious, improper hiring of Rashall Brackney. You will recall that she was never in the initial hiring pool of significantly more qualified candidates. She was brought into the pool much later, after several more-qualified candidates had been eliminated by the Inquisition. Unlike the others, she was never forced to endure months of interrogations by local soviets, or spend hours being torn-down for their decades of professional experience instead of being asked substantial questions about their ideas to prop up a department under attack from all sides. After all that, the despicable then-mayor Nikuyah Walker hand-selected Brackney, someone who would become her closest ally in her long-standing campaign of hate. The goal: to destroy one of the last vestiges of proper government in the city that we now know she completely despises.
Hidden African American history on Lynchburg’s Fifth Street is uncovered
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - “I knew that it was like the African American hub for businesses at one point in time,” says Angelica Walker, Museum Experience Leader at Lynchburg Museum System. Walker uncovered Fifth Street, a historic part of Lynchburg that was once a thriving community full of...
Some of the Best Fried Chicken in Virginia Actually Comes from a Small Town Gas Station
Sometimes you find yourself at a random gas station. With little to no expectations, you step inside and are floored to find out there's actually some incredible food hiding inside.
Virginia teen dead from overdose after buying fentanyl-laced pills over Snapchat
A forensic examination of Ali's victim revealed that they had died of "acute fentanyl toxicity"-- but in Snapchat conversations with Ali, it's clear the teen believed they were purchasing Percocet.
Virginia family sentenced in conspiracy to steal pandemic unemployment benefits
A Fredericksburg man pleaded guilty this week to fraudulently applying for pandemic unemployment benefits alongside three of his family members, and using that money to take out cash and buy luxury jewelry. In addition to this scheme, his sister was indicted for her role in mail theft and bank fraud that occurred around the same time.
Guatemalan man sentenced to prison in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man who was arrested in Albemarle County in connection with an alleged July 4 mass shooting plot in Richmond has been sentenced to prison. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that 38-year-old Rolman Balacarcel, a native of Guatemala who was in the country illegally, was sentenced to five and a half months in federal prison for re-entering the United States after being deported.
Two taken to hospital after Lynchburg crash
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg crash at Waterlick Road and Leesville Road left two people in a hospital Monday. According to the Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department, two vehicles that both sustained heavy damage were involved.
Police: Can you identify these two Fredericksburg Kohl’s shoplifters?
Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly stole goods from a department store in Fredericksburg.
