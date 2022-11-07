ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Larry Brown Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. appears to drop hint about where he wants to play

The Dallas Cowboys have made it clear that they have interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr., and it appears that interest is mutual. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons got in on the Beckham recruiting on Tuesday by responding to a tweet that asked if OBJ would be a good fit in Dallas. Parsons wrote, “Man obj talk to me!! @obj let’s do this s—!!! (edited by LBS for profanity). Beckham replied and pointed out that he has family in the Dallas area.
DALLAS, TX
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
NFL Analysis Network

1 Insane Number To Note For Buccaneers’ Tom Brady So Far

A lot has been made of the presumed falling off by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and starting quarterback Tom Brady this offseason. Tampa Bay has struggled at times, as they are 4-5 on the season and Brady hasn’t been as sharp as in previous years. His off-the-field life likely...
TAMPA, FL
NFL Analysis Network

1 Massive Number For Bengals’ Joe Burrow From Week 9

The Cincinnati Bengals got back into the win column in Week 9, defeating the Carolina Panthers 42-21. It was a nice bounce-back performance after the Bengals were thoroughly embarrassed by their AFC North rivals, the Cleveland Browns, on Monday Night Football to wrap up Week 8. That performance against the...
CINCINNATI, OH
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/9/22)

It is Wednesday, November 9, 2022, also known as the day after Election Day, and the Cleveland Browns continue to busy themselves in preparation for a trip south to face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, November 13 at 1:00 PM EST. Here is the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news...
CLEVELAND, OH
NFL Analysis Network

1 Insane Stat For Vikings’ Za’Darius Smith Through Week 9

The last few seasons for the Minnesota Vikings’ defense have been a struggle. They have been unable to generate a consistent pass rush, leaving their secondary to get exposed in the passing game. While there are certainly some issues to still work through, they have made steady improvements in 2022 as they are currently 7-1 and atop the NFC North division with a commanding 4.5-game lead.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NFL Analysis Network

Ravens Get Massive Injury Updates On Two Key Players

Injuries have been a theme for the Baltimore Ravens the last few years as they have suffered some serious ones. The injury bug has bitten them again this season as some key players, such as running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, have both missed extensive amounts of time. On...
BALTIMORE, MD
NFL Analysis Network

Here’s How Packers Could Convince Odell Beckham Jr. To Sign

The 2022 season is dangerously close to going all the way down the tubes for the Green Bay Packers. They have been stuck in a funk for over a month, as they have lost five consecutive games, which followed a three-game winning streak. While the team still has some optimism for the remainder of the season, they are certainly on their last legs.
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL Analysis Network

Sean Payton Reveals Thoughts On Ravens’ Lamar Jackson’s Future

Players recruiting each other to team up around professional sports leagues has become prevalent in recent years. It happens most often in the NBA, where high-profile players are deciding to play together in hopes of winning a championship, but you can be sure it occurs in the NFL as well. But, has there ever been an instance of a head coach and player teaming up together and joining a new franchise? Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton seemingly hinted at it recently when discussing the future of Baltimore Ravens quarterback, Lamar Jackson.
BALTIMORE, MD
NFL Analysis Network

Steelers Receive Massive Injury Update On Defensive Star

This season has been a very difficult one for the Pittsburgh Steelers. They are among the worst teams in the NFL on offense and defense as it has been a struggle in every facet of the game in 2022. Defense is something that the Steelers have notoriously prided themselves on,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NFL Analysis Network

NFL Analysis Network

Tempe, AZ
