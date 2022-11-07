Read full article on original website
Deion Sanders’ Fiancée Is Worth $20 Million More Than the Hall of Fame NFL Player
Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds make their long-distance relationship work out of love because they see value in the work the other does.
Peyton Manning Reacts to Colts Hiring Jeff Saturday
When it comes to the Indianapolis Colts hiring Jeff Saturday as the interim head coach,… The post Peyton Manning Reacts to Colts Hiring Jeff Saturday appeared first on Outsider.
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to drop hint about where he wants to play
The Dallas Cowboys have made it clear that they have interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr., and it appears that interest is mutual. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons got in on the Beckham recruiting on Tuesday by responding to a tweet that asked if OBJ would be a good fit in Dallas. Parsons wrote, “Man obj talk to me!! @obj let’s do this s—!!! (edited by LBS for profanity). Beckham replied and pointed out that he has family in the Dallas area.
1 Massive Reason Odell Beckham Jr. Should Sign With Cowboys
The Odell Beckham Jr. watch across the NFL is going to start heating up. He is reportedly going to receive full clearance later this week, which means that it won’t be long until we see him back on the field with a team. One of the most interested teams right now is the Dallas Cowboys.
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Frank Reich Sends Clear Message After Being Fired By Colts
Following a disappointing start to the 2022 season, the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich. An embarrassing loss to the New England Patriots was the final nail in the coffin for the head coach. Despite his past success, owner Jim Irsay decided it was time to move on from Reich.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Chris Rose - Would not be surprised if Guardians trade away current starting pitchers, in favor of dealing top prospects for big name
Chris Rose of the NFL Network and Jomboy Media joined Jeff and Dan to discuss the Browns chances on Sunday against the Dolphins, why the Cavs are a great team to watch and why he’s open to the Cavs trading some top prospects.
Tri-City Herald
Geno Smith doing what Russell Wilson didn’t: Wear Seahawks plays on his wrist. It works
Here’s another reason Geno Smith has been so good, so efficient, so smooth leading the first-place Seahawks: fashion. Yes, what he wears during games matters. Just ask his coach. The day after Smith’s near-flawless finish sparked Seattle’s come-from-behind win at Arizona on Sunday, the 6-3 team’s fourth consecutive victory,...
NFL Analysis Network
1 Insane Number To Note For Buccaneers’ Tom Brady So Far
A lot has been made of the presumed falling off by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and starting quarterback Tom Brady this offseason. Tampa Bay has struggled at times, as they are 4-5 on the season and Brady hasn’t been as sharp as in previous years. His off-the-field life likely...
NFL Analysis Network
1 Massive Number For Bengals’ Joe Burrow From Week 9
The Cincinnati Bengals got back into the win column in Week 9, defeating the Carolina Panthers 42-21. It was a nice bounce-back performance after the Bengals were thoroughly embarrassed by their AFC North rivals, the Cleveland Browns, on Monday Night Football to wrap up Week 8. That performance against the...
Jimmy Johnson makes it clear, he would like to see the Dallas Cowboys in the Super Bowl
The coach who built the dynasty ’90s Cowboys has a new book, and Jimmy Johnson does not root against his old team
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (11/9/22)
It is Wednesday, November 9, 2022, also known as the day after Election Day, and the Cleveland Browns continue to busy themselves in preparation for a trip south to face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, November 13 at 1:00 PM EST. Here is the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news...
NFL Analysis Network
1 Insane Stat For Vikings’ Za’Darius Smith Through Week 9
The last few seasons for the Minnesota Vikings’ defense have been a struggle. They have been unable to generate a consistent pass rush, leaving their secondary to get exposed in the passing game. While there are certainly some issues to still work through, they have made steady improvements in 2022 as they are currently 7-1 and atop the NFC North division with a commanding 4.5-game lead.
Yardbarker
Browns Injury Report: Good News on Denzel Ward, Opposite on David Njoku
Cleveland Browns were able to get a few bodies back at practice on the Thursday prior to the Miami Dolphins game. Denzel Ward was a full participant in Thursday’s practice and is ready to go for the Dolphins game. Tight end David Njoku remains out with his sprained ankle....
NFL Analysis Network
Ravens Get Massive Injury Updates On Two Key Players
Injuries have been a theme for the Baltimore Ravens the last few years as they have suffered some serious ones. The injury bug has bitten them again this season as some key players, such as running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, have both missed extensive amounts of time. On...
NFL Analysis Network
Here’s How Packers Could Convince Odell Beckham Jr. To Sign
The 2022 season is dangerously close to going all the way down the tubes for the Green Bay Packers. They have been stuck in a funk for over a month, as they have lost five consecutive games, which followed a three-game winning streak. While the team still has some optimism for the remainder of the season, they are certainly on their last legs.
NFL Analysis Network
Sean Payton Reveals Thoughts On Ravens’ Lamar Jackson’s Future
Players recruiting each other to team up around professional sports leagues has become prevalent in recent years. It happens most often in the NBA, where high-profile players are deciding to play together in hopes of winning a championship, but you can be sure it occurs in the NFL as well. But, has there ever been an instance of a head coach and player teaming up together and joining a new franchise? Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton seemingly hinted at it recently when discussing the future of Baltimore Ravens quarterback, Lamar Jackson.
atozsports.com
NFL insider thinks one of the Bengals’ rivals could be best fit for coveted free agent
ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler thinks one of the Cincinnati Bengals‘ biggest rivals could be the best fit for free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Fowler thinks the Baltimore Ravens, despite not being a pass first team, could be a good fit for OBJ. From ESPN:. Beckham is...
NFL Analysis Network
Steelers Receive Massive Injury Update On Defensive Star
This season has been a very difficult one for the Pittsburgh Steelers. They are among the worst teams in the NFL on offense and defense as it has been a struggle in every facet of the game in 2022. Defense is something that the Steelers have notoriously prided themselves on,...
NFL Analysis Network
