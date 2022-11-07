ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man on parole arrested in connection with fatal shooting

By Julia Falcon
 4 days ago

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in Dallas last week.

Dallas police arrested 36-year-old Zeric Jackson on Nov. 4. He is accused of fatally shooting 39-year-old Brian Dillard.

The shooting happened on Nov. 3 in the 10000 block of Audelia Road. When Dallas police and fire responded at approximately 4 a.m., they found Dillard shot at the location. He died at the scene.

Jackson is currently held at the Dallas County Jail and is charged with murder and violating parole. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

Dallas police confirmed that Jackson was wearing an ankle monitor at the time of the shooting.

"I'm truly at a loss. Accountability continues to be one of the biggest hurdles we face in policing. We recognize parole is an essential tool of our criminal justice system," Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said. "However, if a violent criminal has been paroled, and an ankle monitor is deemed necessary as an additional restriction, then that individual isn't ready for parole. In my opinion, ankle monitors on violent criminals, are not a deterrent, and once again our community suffers ."

Todd Burrow
3d ago

Garcia is right to call out local judges and the the joke that is justice under Cruzoit's justice system in Dallas County.Judges, Cruzoit, Jenkins all are on the ballot tomorrow. They likely will all be returned to office. It would be nice if a housecleaning takes place in the county. I did my part but I'm not holding my breath.

Just a Good Man
3d ago

Something is definitely left out of this story? We need to know the relationship between the two men? I get it, the killer was on probation and wearing an ankle monitor due to his supervised parole and has a violent past.

