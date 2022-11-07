Read full article on original website
Famed Rock Star Dies
Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
Legendary Country Music Star Dies
Legendary country music star Jeff Cook, the co-founder of the country band Alabama, has died at 73, according to the band. Jeff Cook, who played the guitar, had announced he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2017.
worldboxingnews.net
Sylvester Stallone ‘almost beaten to death’ by heavyweight boxer
Sylvester Stallone revealed that heavyweight puncher Earnie Shavers gave him a beatdown when the pair sparred in the 1970s. Shavers, who died in September, had one of the biggest punches in the entire sport. George Foreman famously rated Shavers as the hardest-hitting top-division operator of all time. Hollywood legend Stallone...
Fans praise slain rapper Takeoff at Atlanta memorial
ATLANTA (AP) — Fans celebrated the musical legacy of slain rapper Takeoff on Friday at a memorial service in Atlanta, near where the artist grew up, that drew Justin Bieber, Drake and other big names in the music industry. Takeoff, part of the Grammy Award-nominated trio Migos with uncle Quavo and cousin Offset, was shot and killed earlier this month outside a Houston bowling alley. A woman and another man were also wounded in the shooting. No arrests have been made. Jenifer Loving, 22, stood in line with her infant son, Mateo, for more than an hour before the doors at State Farm Arena opened to fans who were able to get a free ticket. She said Takeoff’s death was heartbreaking in part because he was only 28 years old. Migos’ music represented the creativity and culture of the Black community, she said, and she worried the group would be too saddened to make new music — at least for a while.
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Emme Rylan Shares an Exciting Status Update: ‘I’m Overjoyed’
“The last few insane years have moved behind me.”. Everyone in Port Charles knows that Lulu is still in a coma at a special care facility but her portrayer Emme Rylan has been out and about these days. In fact, the former General Hospital actress recently admitted, “I’m going to try now to dress myself so that I can leave the house.”
"Grey's Anatomy" Just Set Up Ellen Pompeo's Departure From The Show As A Main Cast Member, So Here's What Happened
Ellen Pompeo is set to leave Grey's Anatomy as a main cast member following 406 episodes, and here's how Meredith is saying goodbye.
I’m a 49-year-old tattooed woman & tried a Hooters uniform – people are impressed
A TATTOOED woman who is almost in her 50s has tried on a Hooters uniform that has impressed many people with how great she looks. The 49-year-old shared a video wearing the signature white Hooters tank top and orange bottoms. TikTok user Janie typically posts videos of herself wearing bikinis...
411mania.com
Zoey Stark Turns On Nikkita Lyons, Attacks Her After Loss On WWE NXT
Zoey Stark’s heel turn is complete, as she attacked Nikkita Lyons following a loss in this week’s WWE NXT main event. Starks and Lyons were unsuccessful in taking the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles from Kayden Carter and Katana Chance due to a moment of miscommunication, with the champions retaining. After the match, Stark and Lyons prepared to hand the titles to the champions but Starks had a problem with letting go of the belt. She then turned and blasted Lyons with the title and stood over her as the show ended.
411mania.com
The Bunny Set To Star In Lifetime Movie
In a post on Twitter, The Bunny revealed that she has been in the Tampa Bay area shooting a new movie for Lifetime. The film will be called Bad Tenant. The Tampa Bay Times reports that the film began shooting in late October and wrapped up early this month. Bunny will also star in the local film commissions marketing campaign for the movie.
411mania.com
WWE Announces Undertaker 1deadMan Show For Royal Rumble Weekend
WWE has announced a brand new Undertaker 1deadMan Show for Royal Rumble weekend in San Antonio, Texas, on January 27. The announcement reads:. The Undertaker is coming to San Antonio. Mark Calaway, known to most WWE fans as The Undertaker, is set to put on his “UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW,”...
411mania.com
Saraya Admits To Mistake During AEW Dynamite Promo
During her promo on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Saraya was very emotional as she announced that she has been cleared to wrestle. At one point, she mentioned wrestling in the Tokyo Dome, but that hasn’t happened. She admitted to her flub in a post on Twitter.
411mania.com
The Elite Reportedly Part Of New AEW Reality Show For Warner Bros. Discovery
As previously reported, AEW began shooting a new reality series last week, part of their ongoing partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, better known as The Elite, are part of the show. That’s why they’ve been backstage even though they haven’t appeared on TV yet.
411mania.com
Note On Why Bandido Chose AEW Over WWE
As previously reported, Bandido is believed to have signed a deal with AEW, after also considering an offer from WWE before he did so. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that it is a full-time deal for three years, with a maximum number of dates on it. While the number is unknown, it’s more matches than most AEW wrestlers work in a year.
411mania.com
Hall’s NXT Review – 11.8.22
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T. We are a little over a month away from Deadline and for reasons I don’t quite grasp, Von Wagner is next in line for the NXT Title shot. The good thing is that match is set for next week so it won’t drag down a major show, but we could be in for a rough two weeks. Hopefully the rest of the show can balance it out. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Nick Aldis On His Decision To Leave the NWA, Responds to Billy Corgan’s Comments
Nick Aldis recently spoke with Sam Roberts on Not Sam Wrestling and offered some explanations on his choice to part ways with NWA (per Fightful). He also referenced the comments by NWA’s Billy Corgan and shared his perspective on the various aspects that led to his decision and the fallout from the announcement. You can find a few highlights from Aldis and watch the full interview below.
411mania.com
AAA and Conrad Thompson May Be Planning Wrestlemania-Week Event
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AAA owner Dorian Roldan and Conrad Thompson are planning an event in the US during Wrestlemania weekend. Roldan had been talking about doing a show with a “good friend” for the US market, which was Thompson. It’s believed that they would have...
18 Spin-Off Shows People Say Are Better Than The Original TV Series (But You Might Disagree)
" Young Sheldon is 100 times better than The Big Bang Theory. It’s funnier and has more heart, and it doesn’t rely on negative or one-dimensional stereotypes."
411mania.com
Various News: Note on Opening Match for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, More Battle of the Brands on UpUpDownDown, Billy Corgan Joins Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw
– PWInsider reports that Brian Myers vs. Joe Hendry for the Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship will kick off tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. The broadcast starts at 8:00 pm EST. – Tyler Breeze and Xavier Woods played more WWE 2K22 for Battle of the Brands...
411mania.com
GCW Settlement Series Part 6 Results: Jordan Oliver Battles 1 Called Manders, More
GCW aired the sixth of their Settlement Series events on Tuesday night in Williamstown, New Jersey, and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the IWTV-aired event below, per PW Ponderings:. * Jimmy Lloyd def. Austin Luke. * Dyln McKay def. Gabriel Skye. * The...
411mania.com
Speculation Regarding Possible Returns On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
Some hints online have hinted at a potential return on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. As noted earlier, Tony Khan hyped tonight’s show by promising an “an exciting newsworthy show” for fans. As PWInsider notes, there’s been some “chatter” and teases that tonight’s show could feature the return of The Elite, aka Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks.
