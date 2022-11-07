ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Action News Jax

UFC 281: Israel Adesanya unbothered by talk of KO loss to Alex Pereira, vows to 'expose' his rival

By Kevin Iole, Yahoo Sports
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W9g7R_0j26cqh800

The video went viral, and is now up to 14 million views on the Glory of Heroes' YouTube channel. Israel Adesanya is flat on his back, knocked out on March 4, 2017, by a massive left hook from Alex Pereira.

Less than a year later, Adesanya was in the UFC, a full-time mixed martial artist, but he hasn't to this point been fully able to put that vicious KO in his rearview mirror. He’s answered questions about it before nearly every fight during his UFC run.

He's now the middleweight champion, No. 2 on the UFC's pound-for-pound list, and one of the most popular fighters in the world. Despite all the success he's had, despite the high-profile he's built for himself, Adesanya is still remembered in large part because of that loss.

It wasn’t the first time they’d met, and, as it turns out, it’s not going to be the last, either.

On Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York in the main event of UFC 281, Adesanya will be forced to confront his demons when he defends his middleweight title against Pereira.

Adesanya, though, may take issue with the phrase, “confront his demons.” He has, he insists, dealt with the KO and all the backlash he’s received for it just fine. He knows he’s going to answer the same two questions ("What happened?" and "How do you prevent it from happening again?") repeatedly this week, almost up until the bell rings to start the fight.

Then, he’ll have to confront Pereira and his massive punching-power man-to-man.

If you know Adesanya, though, you’ll know it’s no big deal to him. He’s viewed the video more than enough times and he’s been asked about it ad nauseam. A few more times in the build-up to the fight isn’t going to bother him now.

“I’ve seen it, I don’t even know how many times,” Adesanya said. “I’ve never shied away from it. For years, it never really showed up on my radar, but then, once I started to get popping in the UFC, it started to pop up again because he was posting it. And it’s like, ‘Why are you trying to live off me? You already beat me, but yeah, you’re still chasing me because I’m doing way better than you.’ But yeah, I’ve already seen that so many times, it doesn’t affect me. I’ve seen it.

“And that's also one thing that frees me. In this fight, if he goes out there and knocks me out, I’m like, ‘OK, I remember what it was like.’ A lot of people, their worst fear is getting knocked out in a big fight. That’s already happened to me, so I’m like, ‘Cool, it’s already happened.’ That frees me. That frees me enough where it doesn’t hold me, you know what I mean? It doesn’t restrict me in a sense that I’m going to go out there and be like, ‘This can’t happen.’ I’m like, ‘No it can happen, and it has happened.’ But I also know what can happen and almost happened, and that’s what I’m going to make happen [Saturday].”

The knockout wasn’t the first time that Adesanya and Pereira had met. Nearly a year earlier, on April 2, 2016, in Shenzen, China, Adesanya had appeared to box the ears off Pereira, but Pereira somehow was given the decision victory. Adesanya was stunned, his mouth agape, when the verdict was read, but he took a lot from that fight.

He countered superbly, and made Pereira pay. He moved and used his brilliant footwork to create openings and hit Pereira with clean shots.

Now, in those two kickboxing fights, they wore 10-ounce boxing gloves. On Saturday, they’ll wear four-ounce MMA gloves. And while many see that as an advantage for Pereira, it may well be advantage, Adesanya. Pereira has proven he can knock out Adesanya with the big gloves, which Adesanya couldn’t do to him.

But with the small gloves, Pereira can’t afford to keep taking the clean shots he did in the two kickboxing matches with Adesanya. In their rematch in which he was knocked out, Adesanya was hitting Pereira so cleanly that the referee jumped in and gave Pereira a standing eight count (which isn’t in the MMA rules).

Perhaps fueled by that, despite cleanly outboxing Pereira, Adesanya decided not to go for the finish and he paid for it dearly.

“I remember clearly what bothered me was me not staying true to my style, me not staying true to who I am, me,” he said. “You watch my other fights in kickboxing, King of the Ring, the heavyweight one, when I had someone hurt, I wait, look for the shot — Boom! — look for the shot — Boom! — and they’re gone. I put them away. But this one, because I was coming off a loss that was controversial that I should have won, a kickboxing world title, I was younger then so I got influenced by people’s words, and I just threw spam right hands at him. Threw a couple of uppercuts, but right hands.

“ … I should have gone to the body. I should have taken away his legs and then go back to the head, stay true to my style. So that’s what bothered me the most. Not the knockout. The knockout never really bothered me. But for me, what bothered me was me not staying true to my style.”

He’ll have a massive cage with which to use his legs and stay away from Pereira’s power. He won’t be able to use the ropes to pull away from shots, so expect him to try to stay away from the cage.

Adesanya believes the fact that he’s clearly a full-fledged MMA fighter, and isn’t so sure that Pereira is, also is an advantage. He feels almost as if the UFC has put Pereira’s head on a tee for him to whack.

“Put it this way: He’s only [fighting for the title in the UFC] because of me,” Adesanya said. “If it were someone else, if Rob [Whittaker] were still champion, [Pereira] would have had a tougher road to get to the belt, and I bet you he would have gotten exposed way quicker.

“But I’ll expose him. I’ll expose him, yeah. He’s only here because of me and it was favorable. Everything was set up for him because it made sense, and I agree it made sense. We don’t want him to lose before he gets to fight me. … I’d rather take him out now, because he’s actually easy. I’ll say he’s a good athlete. I think he’s the kind of guy who learns quickly, so I’d rather take him out now. And then, that way, I’ll cause a blemish on his career.”

And then it would be one blemish apiece.

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

Israel Adesanya explains why his UFC 281 fight against Alex Pereira is “personal”

Israel Adesanya says his UFC 281 fight against Alex Pereira is personal for him. Of course, Adesanya and Pereira have fought twice before – both times in kickboxing – with the Brazilian winning one by decision and one by KO. With that, ever since Pereira signed with the UFC many fans have been clamoring for this matchup which will headline UFC 281 on Saturday from Madison Square Garden.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alex Pereira: Israel Adesanya would deserve title rematch after UFC 281 but 'isn't going to want it'

NEW YORK – Alex Pereira is confident his business with Israel Adesanya will reach a conclusion at UFC 281 one way or the other. If Pereira (6-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC) follows through on his promise to claim the UFC middleweight title from Adesanya (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC) on Saturday, he would be up 3-0 in their head-to-head matchups between kickboxing and MMA competition. “The Last Stylebender” has six consecutive title defenses and would be warranted to get a rematch if he drops the strap, and Pereira agrees. Whether Adesanya would actually want the fight, however, is a different story.
bjpenndotcom

Chael Sonnen believes Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira 2 is the most resisted rematch in UFC history: “It has not been discussed at all, but Jon Jones not being there was”

Chael Sonnen believes there’s a big lack of excitement for Jiri Prochazka’s rematch with Glover Teixeira. The two light heavyweights met earlier this year in Singapore. In their main event at UFC 275, they put on an incredible show. However, it was Prochazka, who ended their ‘Fight of the Year’ encounter with a shocking fifth-round submission.
MMA Fighting

UFC 281 commentary team set: Joe Rogan returns to the booth for Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira

Joe Rogan will return to the commentary booth for the first time since September for this Saturday’s UFC 281 event. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that Rogan will call the action of this weekend’s event at Madison Square Garden with lead play-by-play voice Jon Anik and former two-division UFC champ Daniel Cormier. Rogan’s most recent broadcast appearance took place at the chaotic UFC 279 in September, which ended up being headlined by Nate Diaz’s submission win over Tony Ferguson.
MMAmania.com

Israel Adesanya declares himself ‘most humble’ champion in UFC history: ‘I don’t have to tell people’

UFC 281 will be a family affair for the City Kickboxing (CKB) boys. This weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) in New York City, five of the CKB gym’s finest are set to compete with the Middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, closing the show. Taking on old kickboxing rival, Alex Pereira, Adesanya seeks his first overall victory against the Brazilian as they fight over a mixed martial arts (MMA) title this time around.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Firas Zahabi picks Israel Adesanya to beat Alex Pereira at UFC 281: 'Adesanya's defense is much greater'

Firas Zahabi thinks a glaring difference between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira is their defense. Middleweight champion Adesanya (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC) defends his title against Pereira (6-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC) in Saturday’s UFC 281 main event at Madison Square Garden in New York. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and early prelims on ESPN+.
MMAmania.com

Dan Hardy vs. Diego Sanchez boxing match on Ricky Hatton undercard canceled

Did you know that Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) veterans Dan Hardy and Diego Sanchez were set to face off in a boxing match this weekend? Well, now you do! Unfortunately, the bout has been canceled. This isn’t the first bump in the road when it comes to Hardy’s attempt to...
MMAmania.com

UFC 281 odds: Latest Vegas lines and betting guide | Adesanya vs. Pereira

Having defeated virtually every contender the Middleweight division has to offer, division champion, Israel Adesanya, looks to settle a score from his kickboxing days when he faces Alex Pereira for a third time (in combat sports) atop UFC 281, which will take place inside Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y., this weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022). In other title action, Carla Esparza kicks off her second Strawweight reign against former champ Zhang Weili, while Dustin Poirier battles Michael Chandler in an explosive Lightweight clash in additional main card pay-per-view (PPV) action, and Frankie Edgar makes his final Octagon appearance opposite rising contender Chris Gutierrez.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big favorite Zhang Weili says she has no fear of Carla Esparza in UFC 281 title fight

NEW YORK – She may be the challenger Saturday, but former women’s strawweight champion Zhang Weili is brimming with confidence. Weili (22-3 MMA, 6-2 UFC) meets Carla Esparza (19-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) for Esparza’s title in the UFC 281 co-main event at Madison Square Garden in New York. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and early prelims on ESPN+.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MMAWeekly.com

Sean O’Malley gives his thoughts on Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira

Top bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley gave his thoughts on the UFC 281 main event between middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira. It’s a matchup of two high-level strikers who have history. Pereira holds two wins over Adesanya in kickboxing. One by decision and one by knockout. Adesanya’s last three title defenses went the distance. Many people bring up Adesanya’s recent performances as a criticism, and O’Malley is tired of it.
bjpenndotcom

Ahead of retirement at UFC 281, Daniel Cormier praises former champion Frankie Edgar: “He’s going into the Hall of Fame”

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier believes Frankie Edgar will soon be in the Hall of Fame. ‘The Answer’ is set to return this Saturday at UFC 281 against Chris Gutierrez. The former lightweight champion has announced prior to the event that the bout will be his final. It’s a perfect ending as well, given that the card will take place in his stomping grounds of New York City.
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
118K+
Followers
136K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy