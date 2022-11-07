ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

The Island Connection

Indiana Day: Calling All Hoosiers

Seabrook Island residents are preparing for the 10th annual Indiana Day on Sunday, Dec. 11 to celebrate the 206th anniversary of the state’s admittance into the Union on Dec. 11, 1816. The gathering has become an annual event which includes food, drinks, games, prizes, and singing all with a...
SEABROOK ISLAND, SC
The Island Connection

Identity Theft

The Holidays are approaching, which entails extensive shopping for most. Online shopping during the holiday or any time of year should always be done with caution. According to research conducted by the Nebraska Department of Justice, there was a total of 59,177 scams reported in the state of South Carolina last year. Please take a moment to familiarize yourself with the tips provided to avoid becoming a victim of scams and identity theft this holiday season.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

