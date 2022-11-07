The Holidays are approaching, which entails extensive shopping for most. Online shopping during the holiday or any time of year should always be done with caution. According to research conducted by the Nebraska Department of Justice, there was a total of 59,177 scams reported in the state of South Carolina last year. Please take a moment to familiarize yourself with the tips provided to avoid becoming a victim of scams and identity theft this holiday season.

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO