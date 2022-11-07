Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBoston, MA
Brian Nguyen Wins New Hampshire Beauty Pageant Making Pageant HistoryThe Maine WriterDerry, NH
Boston high school receives $30 million from anonymous donorAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Boston Walgreens Closures Worries ResidentsCadrene HeslopBoston, MA
Public safety, immigrants’ rights on the ballot with Question 4The Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
Where Does Boston Rank in “Best Sports City” Survey?
We have to be #1, right? Or at LEAST in the top 5. With 12 major championships in baseball, basketball, hockey, and football since 2000, according to the Definitive Dose, I would HOPE we are #1 or top 5.... If you're like me, you can recall many Boston sports outings...
Boston Globe
WEEI hires Christian Arcand, who was a budget cut at The Sports Hub
Arcand will produce WEEI’s afternoon drive program “Merloni, Fauria & Mego” and will host a Saturday show from 1-4 p.m. WEEI hired Christian Arcand as a producer and weekend host, a little more than a month after he was let go in budget cuts at rival sports radio station 98.5 The Sports Hub.
nshoremag.com
10 Best Restaurants in Andover
Andover residents have a long history of local loyalty, which helps the town’s excellent restaurants survive and thrive. Yella Grill, with its Mediterranean regional food, Larosa’s, with casual Italian, and Elm Square Bistro, where Chef Michael Sherman crafts new American cuisine, have all marked more than a decade in business, despite challenges from gas line problems to COVID. That’s an important milestone in an industry where more than half close within the first year, and 80 percent within the first five. But there’s also loads of love for newcomers who add to the vibrant dining scene.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Bakeries in Boston
When it comes to baked goods, there are several options in Boston, but these eight bakeries stand out among the rest. They are known for their unique treats, talented chefs, and creative flavors. Their extensive menus will satisfy any sweet tooth. From traditional favorites to modern twists on old favorites, these bakeries have a little something for every type of sweet tooth. Find your favorite bakeshop, and you'll soon be back for more!
thelocalne.ws
First Lady (of Massachusetts) to visit Ipswich
IPSWICH —The Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners and the Boston Bruins will be at the Ipswich Public Library at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9 to celebrate First Lady Lauren Baker’s contributions to Massachusetts Libraries while her husband, Governor Charlie Baker, has been in office. The program will...
merrimacknewspaper.com
Mack Gives Back- Preview
Mack Gives Back is a long standing tradition here at Merrimack College dating back to 2012! Ever since, it is a community- wide day of service commemorating both Veterans Day and St. Augstine’s birthday, with both events holding significant importance in Merrimack history. In the past, volunteers have raked leaves, picked up trash, and stocked food pantries, but in recent years, it has transitioned to packaging meals for nearby food banks and soup kitchens, such as the Lazarus House. Last Fall, there were over 1,000 volunteers, with each group being assigned an hourlong shift. 96,000 meals went to the Merrimack Valley Food Bank. If you missed your opportunity to sign up this Fall, don’t worry there will be another opportunity in the Spring, with just as impressive results! In the Spring, 90,000 meals went to the Lazarus House. Read all about previous Mack Gives Back experiences here: https://www.merrimack.edu/about/offices_services/mission_and_ministry/mack-gives-back/
rock929rocks.com
Massachusetts Snowfall Predictions for This Winter
You can feel it in your bones, the leaves have pretty much all fallen at this point in early November, we had a nice surprise warm up that saw temps soar into the 70’s and we made the most of it while we could, opening our windows for probably the last time till April or May. We all knew it was a fleeting gift that would be gone too soon.
commonwealthmagazine.org
10 reasons for building a better highway
FOR US, the Allston interchange is more than a highway project. It’s a way to fix the mistakes of the past, reunite long-separated neighborhoods, and lay the groundwork for an equitable economic expansion of Boston. We believe the all-at-grade option for the throat section of the project, along with...
thelocalne.ws
Column: Ipswich is not Wenham; Ipswich is not Boxford; Ipswich is Ipswich
Ipswich is not Wenham. Ipswich is not Boxford. Don’t get me wrong. Wenham and Boxford are lovely little towns. And they work hard to keep it that way. But neither exactly embraces commerce. Yes, Wenham has its teahouse and a ski and tennis shop, but residents need to head to South Hamilton or North Beverly to encounter the hurly-burly of business. Boxford is much the same.
2022 Mass. Election Results: 5th Middlesex State Senate District (Jason Lewis vs. Edward Dombroski)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. The incumbent for the seat and Democratic nominee Jason Lewis is running against Republican nominee Edward Dombroski for the 5th Middlesex State Senate District, which represents Malden, Melrose, Reading, Stoneham, Wakefield and Winchester (precincts 1 to 3). Lewis first...
2022 Mass. State Senate Election Results: Norfolk, Plymouth, and Bristol District (Walter Timilty vs. Brian Muello)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Walter Timilty (D) is running against Brian Muello (R) in the 2022 Massachusetts state Senate race for the Norfolk, Plymouth, and Bristol District. See below for race results. Timilty was raised in Milton, where he currently lives. His father,...
nbcboston.com
When Pigs Fly to Open in Lexington
A Maine-based bread company with three retail outlets in the Greater Boston area is getting ready to open a fourth, with this one being in the northwest suburbs. A message sent by Leah Klein of City Living Boston indicates that When Pigs Fly is planning to open in Lexington, with a message sent from the company indicating that it plans to have a grand opening on Nov. 28 and will open in a space in the center of town near where Massachusetts Avenue and Waltham Street meet. Once it opens, the new shop will join other outlets locally in Brookline, Jamaica Plain, and Somerville, as well as locations in Newburyport, Freeport, ME, and Kittery, ME (where their headquarters are and which is also home to a restaurant). In addition to its shops, When Pigs Fly also sells its breads at markets and stores throughout the region.
nshoremag.com
Where to Get a Complete Takeout Thanksgiving Dinner on the North Shore
If you love the food and family parts of Thanksgiving, but not so much the laboring over a hot stove for days, then we have good news for you. An array of North Shore restaurants and caterers will be whipping up holiday feasts that you can pick up, take home, and reheat without ever picking up a turkey baster or a potato peeler.
Andrea Campbell becomes 1st Black woman in Massachusetts history to be elected attorney general
BOSTON (AP) — Democrat Andrea Campbell has become the first Black woman in Massachusetts history to be elected attorney general. The former Boston city councilor, who ran unsuccessfully for mayor last year, defeated Republican candidate and trial attorney Jay McMahon. Campbell becomes the third woman to hold the seat in Massachusetts.
NECN
Restaurant Group With 5 South Boston Locations Eyeing Former Legal Oysteria Spot?
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A local restaurant group is apparently planning to open a new dining spot in Charlestown. According to a post within the jobs section of the bostonchefs.com site, a new restaurant that will have "a focus on handmade pasta & cheeses, and extensive in-house butchery program, and locally sourced as well as high end Italian ingredients" is looking to open in City Square, hinting that it could be moving into the former Legal Oysteria space based on the fact that the post says the space was "a popular location for years and empty since the pandemic."
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Massachusetts was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
homenewshere.com
Woburn voters buck state trend on Questions 1, 4
WOBURN - While Question 1 passed statewide by a slim margin, Woburn joined other area communities in voting "no," but only by a small majority. The same can be said for Question 4 as the state leans toward yes but Woburn said no, also by a narrow margin. Question 1...
WCVB
Students, parents protest plan before Boston Archdiocese to turn school, church into one entity
BOSTON — Parents, students, teachers and administrators from Saint Brendan School in Dorchester protested a proposal Wednesday that they say threatens the future of the school. Students held signs and marched around the Pastoral Center for the Archdiocese of Boston chanting against the proposal. The proposal that Cardinal Sean...
Brian Nguyen Wins New Hampshire Beauty Pageant Making Pageant History
Derry, New Hampshire, is the fourth most populated town in New Hampshire with a population of around 34,000. Derry is a nice area with a low crime rate that is also pretty quiet, at least until recently, when the local Miss Greater Derry 2023 beauty pageant caused the town to divide social media users over the results of its pageant.
Walgreens closing pharmacies in Roxbury, Mattapan and Hyde Park
By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVBOSTON - Neighbors in three Boston communities are going to lose access to their pharmacies. Walgreens - is going to close locations in Roxbury, Hyde Park and Mattapan this week. WBZ's Courtney Cole spent the day speaking to residents in Roxbury, who frequent the Walgreens on Washington Street that will be closing on Tuesday, November 8th. Walgreens is re-directing their customers to other locations. In Roxbury, for example -a sign on the door tells customers to go to their location on 416 Warren Street. However, getting there might not be so simple, as 2020 Census re-districting data...
Comments / 0