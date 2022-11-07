A Maine-based bread company with three retail outlets in the Greater Boston area is getting ready to open a fourth, with this one being in the northwest suburbs. A message sent by Leah Klein of City Living Boston indicates that When Pigs Fly is planning to open in Lexington, with a message sent from the company indicating that it plans to have a grand opening on Nov. 28 and will open in a space in the center of town near where Massachusetts Avenue and Waltham Street meet. Once it opens, the new shop will join other outlets locally in Brookline, Jamaica Plain, and Somerville, as well as locations in Newburyport, Freeport, ME, and Kittery, ME (where their headquarters are and which is also home to a restaurant). In addition to its shops, When Pigs Fly also sells its breads at markets and stores throughout the region.

LEXINGTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO