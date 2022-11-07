Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
New park in west Louisville will be named after first Black woman to pass Kentucky Bar exam
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new park in Louisville's California neighborhood will be named after civil rights champion Alberta Jones. The newly released design for the playground on Maple Street shows plans for a premier playground with swings, bridges and a soaring climbing tower, a lawn for festivals and events, walking paths and a picnic shelter.
Dubbed Indiana’s Stonehenge, Browning Mountain is the Hoosier State’s Best Kept Secret
Did you know Indiana has its very own version of Stonehenge?. First off what exactly is Stonehenge? We've seen photos online, and maybe you have even been lucky enough to travel to England to see Stonehenge for yourself, but do you know what exactly Stonehenge is?. Stonehenge is a prehistoric...
Louisville business leaves downtown citing string of violence experienced near store
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A downtown Louisville restaurant owner said he's had enough, so he's moving after just three years in the middle of the downtown business district. Melba’s Culinary Canvas is moving to NuLu, where owner Charlie Reed hopes the string of violence he faced downtown won't follow.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Clark County, IN
Clark County is a thriving county in Indiana across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky. The county seat is Jeffersonville, also home to many popular attractions and businesses. Spanning 376.45 square miles, Clark County is one of the smallest counties in Indiana. Despite its size, there's no shortage of fun...
wdrb.com
Forecastle Festival won't be held in 2023 as organizers look to 'improve for the future'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Forecastle Festival said Friday it will take a "pause" in 2023 in hopes it can "improve for the future." In a news release Friday, Forecastle said its musical festival — held on the Great Lawn near downtown Louisville in front of more than 70,000 fans each summer — won't be held after 20 years of performances.
Wave 3
Ky. man claims largest prize won in state from Powerball drawing
SYMSONIA, Ky. (WAVE) - A Kentucky man could barely hold in his excitement after winning the commonwealth’s largest prize in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. The Kentucky Lottery said Rickie Melton, from Marshall County, won $2 million after matching all five white ball numbers and adding Power Play to his ticket.
korncountry.com
Tony Moravec, local businessman and philanthropist, dies
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Tony Moravec, successful Columbus businessman, entrepreneur, and champion for various community-centric causes, has died at the age of 72. The local philanthropist was found dead in his truck near the Factory 12 Event Loft parking lot on Tuesday night, as reported by The Republic. Moravec was...
wdrb.com
KYTC looks for 'permanent solution' for Second Street Bridge railing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Work is being done to secure a railing on the Second Street Bridge. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has added metal straps to secure the fence to the railing. In May, WDRB notified KYTC of the issue. A few months ago, zip ties were put up to...
wdrb.com
Peach Cobbler Factory opens southern Indiana location in Clarksville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Business is sweet at a new dessert shop in southern Indiana. The Peach Cobbler Factory opened this week on Veterans Parkway near the Clarksville Walmart. The shop offers 12 different flavors of cobbler, 12 flavors of banana pudding and six types of cinnamon rolls. The Clarksville...
wdrb.com
Floyd County leaders considering plans to update city-county building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Floyd County's judicial and administrative building in downtown New Albany is stuck in time, but plans are in the works to give it some much-needed upgrades. A booklet handed out when the city-county government building first opened in 1961 shows all the different rooms inside. Fast...
wdrb.com
Kentucky regulators shut down east Louisville day care in abuse investigation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- State regulators have closed Vanguard Academy, a child care center in eastern Jefferson County where an employee was arrested on criminal abuse charges, parents were told on Thursday. A voicemail sent from Vanguard and obtained by WDRB News said that Kentucky's "licensing department has come in...
wdrb.com
Crash involving a JCPS bus and semi at I-265 near Westport Road sends 1 to hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A crash involving a Jefferson County Public Schools bus and a semi on Interstate 265 near Westport Road sent one person to the hospital. According to a MetroSafe supervisor, the crash was reported as an injury accident involving a bus and semi about 8:40 a.m. Friday.
wdrb.com
Bardstown Bourbon Company planning new consumer experience in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A brand new bourbon experience is in the works on Whiskey Row in downtown Louisville. The Bardstown Bourbon Company plans to start construction later this month on a new consumer experience that will be located at 730 W. Main St. The company, founded in 2014, is currently located on a 100-acre farm in Bardstown.
wdrb.com
Interstate lights being turned back on in Louisville after copper wire was stolen
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Drivers soon won't be in the dark on parts of Interstate 64 in Louisville after crews complete work to fix lights along a stretch of the busy interstate. In the last several months, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet representatives have found eight main areas in town that have...
WLKY.com
1,700 ballots possibly counted incorrectly in Clark County, could change outcome of race
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — The vote totals in at least one close race in southern Indiana could change. Right now, Republican Scott Hawkins leads democratic incumbent Rita Fleming by 35 votes in House District 71. But there was an issue with the memory stick used to report votes in Clark County.
WRBI Radio
Dry conditions coupled with cut up steel spark small fires
Versailles, IN — Versailles firefighters were dispatched to U.S. 50 east of the state park just after 10:30 Thursday morning when a semi lost part of its load of rolled steel. While workers cut the steel to remove it from the scene, dry conditions in the area touched off...
wdrb.com
TROPICAL DOWNPOURS: When Nicole Brings Us Rain And How Much...
Hurricane Nicole made landfall along the east coast of Florida just south of Vero Beach early Thursday morning. As the storm weakens and travels north, it brings us a solid chance for tropical downpours overnight into Friday. As you know, we desperately need the rain because Louisville is still down 3.84" for the year and severe drought keeps expanding...
wdrb.com
Park DuValle Community Health Center cuts the ribbon on new location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Newburg and Buechel communities have a new resource for health care. The Park DuValle Community Health Center held a grand opening for its new location on Bardstown Road on Thursday. Providers at the new clinic will offer pediatric care, women's health care and behavioral health...
Record-breaking deaths prompt overdose review team in Bartholomew County
COLUMBUS, Ind. — For the third year in a row, Bartholomew County has broken its record for overdose deaths. Coroner Clayton Nolting said his office has seen 35 deaths so far this year. That’s up from 33 last year and 31 in 2020. The last six years of overdose deaths in Bartholomew County: 2017: 30 […]
wdrb.com
Louisville police seeing uptick in two type of cars being stolen
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are two types of cars being stolen in Louisville more than others. Louisville Metro Police say, since the start of September, more than a third of vehicles stolen in the city have been Kias and Hyundais. The 2015-19 models being stolen have a key start,...
