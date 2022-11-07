ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, IN

travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Clark County, IN

Clark County is a thriving county in Indiana across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky. The county seat is Jeffersonville, also home to many popular attractions and businesses. Spanning 376.45 square miles, Clark County is one of the smallest counties in Indiana. Despite its size, there's no shortage of fun...
CLARK COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

Ky. man claims largest prize won in state from Powerball drawing

SYMSONIA, Ky. (WAVE) - A Kentucky man could barely hold in his excitement after winning the commonwealth’s largest prize in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. The Kentucky Lottery said Rickie Melton, from Marshall County, won $2 million after matching all five white ball numbers and adding Power Play to his ticket.
KENTUCKY STATE
korncountry.com

Tony Moravec, local businessman and philanthropist, dies

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Tony Moravec, successful Columbus businessman, entrepreneur, and champion for various community-centric causes, has died at the age of 72. The local philanthropist was found dead in his truck near the Factory 12 Event Loft parking lot on Tuesday night, as reported by The Republic. Moravec was...
COLUMBUS, IN
wdrb.com

Peach Cobbler Factory opens southern Indiana location in Clarksville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Business is sweet at a new dessert shop in southern Indiana. The Peach Cobbler Factory opened this week on Veterans Parkway near the Clarksville Walmart. The shop offers 12 different flavors of cobbler, 12 flavors of banana pudding and six types of cinnamon rolls. The Clarksville...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

Floyd County leaders considering plans to update city-county building

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Floyd County's judicial and administrative building in downtown New Albany is stuck in time, but plans are in the works to give it some much-needed upgrades. A booklet handed out when the city-county government building first opened in 1961 shows all the different rooms inside. Fast...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WRBI Radio

Dry conditions coupled with cut up steel spark small fires

Versailles, IN — Versailles firefighters were dispatched to U.S. 50 east of the state park just after 10:30 Thursday morning when a semi lost part of its load of rolled steel. While workers cut the steel to remove it from the scene, dry conditions in the area touched off...
VERSAILLES, IN
wdrb.com

TROPICAL DOWNPOURS: When Nicole Brings Us Rain And How Much...

Hurricane Nicole made landfall along the east coast of Florida just south of Vero Beach early Thursday morning. As the storm weakens and travels north, it brings us a solid chance for tropical downpours overnight into Friday. As you know, we desperately need the rain because Louisville is still down 3.84" for the year and severe drought keeps expanding...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Park DuValle Community Health Center cuts the ribbon on new location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Newburg and Buechel communities have a new resource for health care. The Park DuValle Community Health Center held a grand opening for its new location on Bardstown Road on Thursday. Providers at the new clinic will offer pediatric care, women's health care and behavioral health...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville police seeing uptick in two type of cars being stolen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are two types of cars being stolen in Louisville more than others. Louisville Metro Police say, since the start of September, more than a third of vehicles stolen in the city have been Kias and Hyundais. The 2015-19 models being stolen have a key start,...
LOUISVILLE, KY

