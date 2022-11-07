ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Friday morning news update

In this update, big changes are coming to an East Springfield neighborhood, a Walgreens in Chicopee closed its doors Wednesday, and Bright Nights at Forest Park has been nominated for the fourth year for USA Today’s Top 10 Readers’ Choice “Best Public Holiday Lights Display." Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Town by Town: November 10

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Agawam, Agawam Doering Middel School held their annual Bring a Veteran to School day event which started at 8:30 Thursday morning. Local leaders, Agawam Mayor William Sapellli and Senator John Velis were in attendance for the event, showing their support for veterans.
AGAWAM, MA
Wednesday night news update

In this update, a 66-year-old woman is confirmed dead after a two-alarm house fire yesterday in Millers Falls, results are in for all four of the ballot questions in this midterm election, and Governor-Elect Maura Healey speaking out today after her historic victory. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Chicopee crews respond to accident outside of BullsEye Lounge on Center St.

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Chicopee responded to Center Street Wednesday night for reports of a multi-car accident outside the BullsEye Lounge. According to Chicopee Police’s Public Information Officer Travis Odiorne, the call came in around 8:30 p.m. 2 parties were brought to a local hospital to be...
CHICOPEE, MA
Holyoke residents experiencing discolored water following Brookline Ave. fire

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - At least a dozen people in Holyoke are without homes after a steam boiler unit set fire to their apartment building Tuesday night. Fire crews were able to quickly put out the fire, but as a result of hooking up the hoses, nearby residents may have found sediment flowing through their pipes.
HOLYOKE, MA
Turners Falls Road in Greenfield reopens following rollover accident

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to Turners Falls Road in Greenfield Wednesday afternoon for reports of a vehicle rollover. According to Greenfield Police, the road had been shut down for a short time while crews worked to clear the scene. The road has since reopened. There has been no...
GREENFIELD, MA
Springfield Elks Lodge names their 2022 Veteran of the Year

Hopkins Academy students visit Western Mass News for Future Media Leaders tour.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Getting Answers: improvements planned for Page Blvd. in Springfield

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno was in attendance, as well as State Representative Angelo Puppolo and dozens of veterans.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Getting Answers: Walgreens closes location on Granby Road in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a Walgreens in Chicopee closed its doors Wednesday for good. Now, many customers will have to pick up their prescriptions elsewhere. “It’s very sad to see things closing that have been here for a while, you know. Now, we...
CHICOPEE, MA
Vigil honors and remembers woman hit by car on State Street last November

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A vigil was held Thursday night in downtown Springfield, to honor and remember a woman who was hit by a car on State Street last November. Since that tragic accident, many have been calling for improvements in this area, something the city has been working on. “Amazing...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Town by Town: Asian BBQ, High Street road work, and Puerto Rican flag raising

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Holyoke, and Chicopee. One local Asian restaurant celebrated the opening of their new location in Springfield Wednesday. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno attended the ribbon cutting ceremony for Kirin Asian BBQ and Hot Pot restaurant Wednesday afternoon. The...
CHICOPEE, MA
Vermont police investigating after teen shot

NEWPORT CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities are investigating after a teen was shot on Wednesday. Vermont State Police say just before 7 a.m., Kalil Laboy, 19, of Springfield, Massachusetts, arrived at the North Country Hospital in Newport with a gunshot wound. They say he was assaulted and shot but that his injuries were not life-threatening.
NEWPORT, VT
Crews respond to fire at West Springfield auto body shop

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire crews were able to quickly put out a fire at a West Springfield auto repair shop Thursday morning. West Springfield fire officials said they were called to Balise Collision on Riverdale Street and the fire was extinguished before it could reach any other exposures.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA

