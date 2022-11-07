Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-10 21:46:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-11 11:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney affecting Seminole County. .The Saint Johns River above Lake Harney will slowly increase to 9.3 feet by early next week as observed rainfall from Nicole reaches the basin. For the St. Johns River...including Above Lake Harney...Moderate flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1100 AM EST. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 9.3 feet, Many secondary roads are flooded near Lake Harney. Flooding in the Hatbill Road area near Loughman Lake. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM EST Thursday the stage was 9.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM EST Thursday was 9.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 9.3 feet early Monday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue St Johns River Above Lake Harne 8.0 9.1 Thu 8 pm 9.1 9.2 9.2 9.3 9.3
Ice Storm Warning issued for Brown, Day, Marshall by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-10 07:57:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-10 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Brown; Day; Marshall ICE STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Ice Storm Warning, significant icing. Additional snow accumulations of less than one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of less than one inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Brown, Marshall and Day Counties. * WHEN...For the Ice Storm Warning, until noon CST today. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from noon today to 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Tropical Storm Warning issued for Northern Ware by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-10 16:03:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-11 04:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern Ware TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Waycross - Needham * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 50 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts to protect property should now be complete. The area remains subject to limited wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from hazardous wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - Family Emergency Plans (FEMA): http://ready.gov/hurricanes - Local weather conditions and forecasts: http://www.weather.gov/jax/
Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 10:58:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-11 12:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Doppler radar has indicated weak rotation with this storm. If the storm intensifies and rotation strengthens, a warning may need to be issued. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 300 PM EST for north central North Carolina. Target Area: Carroll A storm with heavy rain will impact portions of north central Surry and south central Carroll Counties through 1230 PM EST At 1205 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a storm producing heavy rain over Pine Ridge, or over Bottom, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Fancy Gap Bottom Cana Pine Ridge Lambsburg Pipers Gap and Gladesboro. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Tornado Warning issued for Amelia, Chesterfield, Dinwiddie by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 13:11:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-11 13:30:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Amelia; Chesterfield; Dinwiddie A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM EST FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CHESTERFIELD...NORTH CENTRAL DINWIDDIE AND SOUTHEASTERN AMELIA COUNTIES At 111 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Dewitt, or near Dinwiddie, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Sutherland around 125 PM EST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Center Star, Rocky Run, Church Road, Ford, Five Forks and Walkers. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ashland by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 16:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-12 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Ashland WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches, highest amounts toward Mellen, Morse, and High Bridge. * WHERE...Ashland County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 6 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will be a prolonged event and some additional accumulation is possible into Saturday night.
Tornado Warning issued for Halifax, Warren by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 12:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-11 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. If a tornado or other severe weather is spotted, report it to the National Weather Service or your local nearest law enforcement agency who will send your report. This act may save lives of others in the path of dangerous weather. Target Area: Halifax; Warren A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM EST FOR NORTHEASTERN WARREN AND NORTHWESTERN HALIFAX COUNTIES At 1234 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles south of Littleton, or 14 miles southeast of Warrenton, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Littleton around 1250 PM EST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Rosemary, Lake Gaston, Airlie, Southpointe And Morningstar Marinas and Roanoke Rapids Lake. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Bryan, Coastal Chatham, Coastal Liberty by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 13:03:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Coastal Bryan; Coastal Chatham; Coastal Liberty; Coastal McIntosh HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of up to 6 feet in the surf zone. * WHERE...South Carolina Beaches, and Georgia Beaches. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.
Wind Advisory issued for Cleveland, Eastern Polk, Gaston, Greater Rutherford, Lincoln by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 11:52:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-11 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cleveland; Eastern Polk; Gaston; Greater Rutherford; Lincoln; Mecklenburg; Polk Mountains; Rutherford Mountains; Union WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Upstate South Carolina, and the southern Piedmont and southern foothills sections of western North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy rain today will saturate the soil and weaken the root system of some trees, allowing the wind gusts to blow down and uproot some trees.
Tornado Warning issued for Brunswick by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 11:59:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-11 12:15:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Brunswick A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM EST FOR SOUTHWESTERN BRUNSWICK COUNTY At 1158 AM EST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Ebony, or 9 miles south of Brodnax, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Brunswick around 1210 PM EST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include White Plains and Bowens Corner. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Hubbard, Lake Of The Woods, North Beltrami, North Clearwater by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 11:55:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-11 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hubbard; Lake Of The Woods; North Beltrami; North Clearwater; South Beltrami; South Clearwater WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY A few lingering flurries, but winter impacts have tapered off.
Flash Flood Warning issued for City of Roanoke, Roanoke by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 12:57:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-11 18:15:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please send your reports of any flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: City of Roanoke; Roanoke FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EST THIS EVENING FOR EASTERN ROANOKE COUNTY AND THE CITY OF ROANOKE At 1257 PM EST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain has left the warned area, leaving only light to moderate shower activity. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen since early morning, including 1 to 1.5 inches since noon. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Roanoke... Salem Vinton... Roanoke Mountain Cave Spring... Hollins This includes the following locations Roanoke Regional Airport. This includes the following streams and drainages Gum Spring Branch, Carvin Creek, Buffalo Creek, Back Creek, Coyner Branch and Cook Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Freeze Warning issued for Bosque, Hamilton, Hood, Somervell by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-12 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Freeze Warning means that the season`s first episode of sub- freezing temperatures are likely to occur. These conditions will kill sensitive plants, and residents are advised to protect tender vegetation. Automatic sprinkler systems should also be turned off to avoid creating ice patches on nearby roads, driveways, and sidewalks. Target Area: Bosque; Hamilton; Hood; Somervell FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Hood, Somervell, Hamilton and Bosque Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Make sure to bring sensitive plants indoors and that livestock and outdoor pets have adequate shelter from the cold temperatures. In addition, any outdoor plumbing should be insulated to avoid freezing up.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Amelia, Chesterfield by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 13:11:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-11 13:30:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Amelia; Chesterfield A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM EST FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CHESTERFIELD...NORTH CENTRAL DINWIDDIE AND SOUTHEASTERN AMELIA COUNTIES At 111 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Dewitt, or near Dinwiddie, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Sutherland around 125 PM EST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Center Star, Rocky Run, Church Road, Ford, Five Forks and Walkers. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
High Surf Advisory issued for Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton, Coastal Jasper by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 13:03:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Beaufort; Charleston; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of up to 6 feet in the surf zone. * WHERE...South Carolina Beaches, and Georgia Beaches. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Iron by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 16:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-12 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Iron WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Iron County. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 6 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will be a prolonged event and some additional accumulation is possible into Saturday night.
Wind Advisory issued for Abbeville, Anderson, Central Greenville, Cherokee, Chester by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 11:52:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-11 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Abbeville; Anderson; Central Greenville; Cherokee; Chester; Greater Oconee; Greater Pickens; Greenville Mountains; Greenwood; Laurens; Northern Spartanburg; Oconee Mountains; Pickens Mountains; Southern Greenville; Southern Spartanburg; Union; York WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Upstate South Carolina, and the southern Piedmont and southern foothills sections of western North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy rain today will saturate the soil and weaken the root system of some trees, allowing the wind gusts to blow down and uproot some trees.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central St. Louis, Koochiching, North Cass, North Itasca by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 11:46:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-11 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central St. Louis; Koochiching; North Cass; North Itasca; North St. Louis; South Itasca; Southern Lake, North Shore WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY Light snow showers may linger through the afternoon hours but the bulk of accumulating precipitation has passed.
Wind Advisory issued for Avery, Buncombe, Burke Mountains, Caldwell Mountains, Graham by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 11:52:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-11 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Avery; Buncombe; Burke Mountains; Caldwell Mountains; Graham; Haywood; Henderson; Macon; Madison; McDowell Mountains; Mitchell; Northern Jackson; Southern Jackson; Swain; Transylvania; Yancey WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. Higher elevations may see gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...The mountains of western North Carolina, along and west of the Blue Ridge Escarpment. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy rain today will saturate the soil and weaken the root system of some trees, allowing the wind gusts to blow down and uproot some trees.
Flash Flood Watch issued for Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-08 15:14:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-09 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE DOLAN BURN AREA NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall continue to be possible over the Dolan burn area. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following area, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest. * WHEN...Until Midnight PST tonight. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the Dolan burn area is expected up to and during the period of the watch. Residents near the Dolan burn area should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting heavy rainfall over the Dolan burn area, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
