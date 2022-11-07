ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks: I can bench everybody if we go off bad games

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Apparently, the Carolina Panthers are going to have to see more than just one bad day to replace PJ Walker.

On Monday, following his team’s disastrous Week 9 showing, interim head coach Steve Wilks told reporters that Walker will remain the starting quarterback heading into Thursday’s matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. So when asked why fans should believe in the decision, especially considering Walker’s particularly flat performance in yesterday’s 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Wilks gave this response:

“I would say, probably, trust the process,” he stated. “And trust my decision making. That’s what I would tell ’em. And, once again, we all have bad games. PJ wasn’t the only one. We gotta play on Thursday, I can everybody if we go off bad games.”

Touché.

While Walker was quite bad—as he completed just three of his 10 throws for nine yards and two interceptions before being pulled at the break—so was the vast majority of the Panthers. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a good outing from any player in a game where the team set a franchise-record for a halftime deficit and allowed one skill player to score five touchdowns.

As for Baker Mayfield, who would’ve been the next logical option for the starting duties in Week 10, he’ll once again serve as Walker’s backup.

