ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Narcity

Toronto's New Brunch Spot Serves Up Italian Eats By Day & Taiwanese Food By Night

Simpl Things is a new cocktail and snack bar in Toronto. With two entirely different menus under the same roof, the restaurant features an open-concept kitchen and a retro-looking bar where customers can enjoy food from two continents depending on when they visit. During the afternoon, Pasta Cartl's chef Cody...
Narcity

Reformation Is Opening A Toronto Flagship & You Can Try Your Outfits In 'Magic Wardrobes'

Calling all shopaholics! Reformation is opening a massive flagship store in Toronto this year, and it will offer a "first-of-its-kind customer-centric experience" for shoppers. The LA-based sustainability-focused fashion retailer opened its first Canadian store in Yorkdale Mall in 2019, and the upcoming flagship is set to open in Yorkville in...
Narcity

The 9 Best Italian Restaurants In Vancouver, According To The Michelin Guide

If you've been craving Italian food in Vancouver lately, then you're in luck — the Michelin Guide has rounded up some of the best restaurants for Italian eats in the city. Vancouver got its first-ever Michelin Guide on October 27 and it continues to highlight and showcase some of the best eateries around town, whether you're looking for cheap eats or a particular cuisine.
Narcity

Morning Brief: Rare Coins Worth Thousands, The Best Affordable Eats In Niagara & More

TGIF — Andrew from Narcity here. ☕. Off The Top: November 11 marks Remembrance Day in Canada (also known as Armistice Day or Veterans Day depending on the country), an opportunity to reflect upon the sacrifices of the men and women who fell in military service to the country. If you're able, I encourage you to attend a community ceremony near you or at least observe two minutes of silence at 11 a.m. local time — the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.
Narcity

This Holiday Light Tunnel Is Just Over An Hour From Toronto & It's Festive AF

Forget walking in a winter wonderland — you can drive through one this holiday season!. Bingemans Gift of Lights in coming back to Kitchener, Ontario, from November 12 to December 31. It is the largest drive-thru holiday light display in southwestern Ontario, and it features everything from a gorgeous tunnel of lights to bright Christmas decorations. With over 300 displays and a million lights, the entire path runs 2 kilometres long!
Narcity

A 600-Year-Old Coin Was Found In Canada & No One Knows How It Got Here (PHOTOS)

A gold coin was recently found on Newfoundland's coast and it may just be the oldest English coin found in Canada. A recent archeological find this summer has uncovered a coin that's estimated to be around 600 years old. That's so old that it actually predates British and French contact in this area.
Narcity

You Can Fly Over Niagara Falls At Night On This Epic Helicopter Tour For The First Time Ever

Niagara Falls like never before with this new helicopter tour. The adventure takes you soaring over the giant cascade at night, and it even comes with a Christmasy element. Niagara Helicopters Limited has just announced its Winter Nights & Lights Experience — a brand new tour that takes you over the falls at nighttime. The tour runs from November 12, 2022 to April 30, 2023, and it's the first and only nighttime flight of its kind over the falls.
Narcity

Lotto Max Winner In Alberta Plans To Help A Friend In Need With His Winnings

A Lotto Max winner in Alberta couldn't believe it when he found out that he'd won and he has some very wholesome plans for the money. Jonathan Lloyd from Calgary bought his ticket from Petro Canada Strathcona at 1010 Strathcona Drive S.W. the day before the October 14 draw. A...
Narcity

Time Out Market Is Coming To Vancouver & There's Only One Other In Canada

Time Out Market, which is a massive food market that showcases local cuisine, will officially be making its way over to the West Coast of Canada to open its second Canadian location, within the next two years. Right now there is only one Time Out Market in Canada, which is...
Narcity

Canada's Winter Weather Records Include The Biggest Single-Day Snowfall & -91 C Wind Chill

Canada is known for extreme winter weather like blizzards, frigid temperatures and ice storms, and the country's weather records are pretty intense!. Environment Canada has a list of the top weather events of the 20th century in Canada which includes snowstorms of the century, -91 C wind chill, multi-day blizzards and the biggest single-day snowfall in Canadian history.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy