Toronto's New Brunch Spot Serves Up Italian Eats By Day & Taiwanese Food By Night
Simpl Things is a new cocktail and snack bar in Toronto. With two entirely different menus under the same roof, the restaurant features an open-concept kitchen and a retro-looking bar where customers can enjoy food from two continents depending on when they visit. During the afternoon, Pasta Cartl's chef Cody...
Reformation Is Opening A Toronto Flagship & You Can Try Your Outfits In 'Magic Wardrobes'
Calling all shopaholics! Reformation is opening a massive flagship store in Toronto this year, and it will offer a "first-of-its-kind customer-centric experience" for shoppers. The LA-based sustainability-focused fashion retailer opened its first Canadian store in Yorkdale Mall in 2019, and the upcoming flagship is set to open in Yorkville in...
A Woman Asked Americans What They Think About Canadians & TikTok Is Roasting Toronto (VIDEO)
An Alberta TikToker took to the streets of the U.S.A. to ask people some questions about their neighbours in the Great White North. The Canadians out there will probably be shaking their heads in disbelief watching, while some people on TikTok started roasting Toronto because of it. The Calgary TikToker,...
The 9 Best Italian Restaurants In Vancouver, According To The Michelin Guide
If you've been craving Italian food in Vancouver lately, then you're in luck — the Michelin Guide has rounded up some of the best restaurants for Italian eats in the city. Vancouver got its first-ever Michelin Guide on October 27 and it continues to highlight and showcase some of the best eateries around town, whether you're looking for cheap eats or a particular cuisine.
Morning Brief: Rare Coins Worth Thousands, The Best Affordable Eats In Niagara & More
TGIF — Andrew from Narcity here. ☕. Off The Top: November 11 marks Remembrance Day in Canada (also known as Armistice Day or Veterans Day depending on the country), an opportunity to reflect upon the sacrifices of the men and women who fell in military service to the country. If you're able, I encourage you to attend a community ceremony near you or at least observe two minutes of silence at 11 a.m. local time — the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.
A Lotto Max Winner In Ontario Deleted The Million-Dollar Email Because He Thought It Was Fake
As it turns out, not every email telling people they're the next "Lotto Max winner in Ontario" is just sketchy spam. According to OLG, Richmond Hill resident Bin Bin Liu became $1 million richer after winning a Maxmillions prize in the September 9, 2022, Lotto Max draw. The 40-year-old father,...
7 Stunning Hikes Less Than An Hour From Toronto Where You Can Get Lost In Nature
You don't have to go far from the city to find peaceful trails and stunning landscapes. These hikes are less than an hour's drive from Toronto, and you can get lost in nature for the day. Kelso Conservation Area. Price: $9.75 per adult. Address: 5234 Kelso Rd., Milton, ON. Why...
Canadians Have Revealed Their Favourite Coffee Brand & It's Bad News For Tim Hortons
You might think being Canadian comes with being an avid Tim Hortons coffee drinker, but it turns out that most Canucks don't even think of the company as their favourite brand for a cup of joe. Gambling website Time2play surveyed 1,000 Canadians to determine which coffee brand is favoured in...
Torontonians Are Spending 118% Of Their Earnings On Rent & These Cities Are Way Cheaper
Renting in Toronto is no joke, and when it comes to affordability, Torontonians are quickly running out of luck. With high rent and the rising costs of groceries, living in the 6ix means that most of your paycheck, if not all of it, is dedicated to putting a roof over your head and food on the table.
This Beautiful Park Near Toronto Takes You Along A Winding Boardwalk & Past Tiny Waterfalls
There are some beautiful places to get lost in nature around Toronto, and this conservation area is one of them. Silver Creek Conservation Area features picturesque forest trails and tiny waterfalls, and it's a peaceful place to spend the day. The park is located in Halton Hills, about an hour...
This Holiday Light Tunnel Is Just Over An Hour From Toronto & It's Festive AF
Forget walking in a winter wonderland — you can drive through one this holiday season!. Bingemans Gift of Lights in coming back to Kitchener, Ontario, from November 12 to December 31. It is the largest drive-thru holiday light display in southwestern Ontario, and it features everything from a gorgeous tunnel of lights to bright Christmas decorations. With over 300 displays and a million lights, the entire path runs 2 kilometres long!
A 600-Year-Old Coin Was Found In Canada & No One Knows How It Got Here (PHOTOS)
A gold coin was recently found on Newfoundland's coast and it may just be the oldest English coin found in Canada. A recent archeological find this summer has uncovered a coin that's estimated to be around 600 years old. That's so old that it actually predates British and French contact in this area.
You Can Fly Over Niagara Falls At Night On This Epic Helicopter Tour For The First Time Ever
Niagara Falls like never before with this new helicopter tour. The adventure takes you soaring over the giant cascade at night, and it even comes with a Christmasy element. Niagara Helicopters Limited has just announced its Winter Nights & Lights Experience — a brand new tour that takes you over the falls at nighttime. The tour runs from November 12, 2022 to April 30, 2023, and it's the first and only nighttime flight of its kind over the falls.
BC Lotto Max Winner Was 'Shaking & Crying' When He Found Out But Had To Act Normal At Work
A Lotto Max winner in B.C. had to overcome a whole range of emotions when he found out he won big right before heading to work. Jayson Madarang from Surrey, B.C., bought his lucky ticket from a Petro Canada on Victoria Drive in Vancouver for the October 18 Lotto Max draw.
Saskatchewan Lotto Max Winner's $130K Ticket Ended Up In A Ditch On The Side Of The Road
If you play the lottery, one thing you'll definitely want to avoid is losing your ticket before you've had a chance to check it. That was nearly the case for a Lotto Max winner in Saskatchewan whose winning ticket ended up in a ditch on the side of a road.
Should Ontario Bring Mask Mandates Back? We Asked Toronto Residents & It's A Big Debate
There is growing speculation that mask mandates in Ontario might be up for formal discussion again as schools, hospitals and public health experts express concern over the risk of respiratory illnesses heading into winter. As this debate resurfaces, we took to the streets of Toronto to ask residents how they...
Lotto Max Winner In Alberta Plans To Help A Friend In Need With His Winnings
A Lotto Max winner in Alberta couldn't believe it when he found out that he'd won and he has some very wholesome plans for the money. Jonathan Lloyd from Calgary bought his ticket from Petro Canada Strathcona at 1010 Strathcona Drive S.W. the day before the October 14 draw. A...
Time Out Market Is Coming To Vancouver & There's Only One Other In Canada
Time Out Market, which is a massive food market that showcases local cuisine, will officially be making its way over to the West Coast of Canada to open its second Canadian location, within the next two years. Right now there is only one Time Out Market in Canada, which is...
Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop Tomorrow & It'll Be The Lowest In Weeks
Ontario gas prices are set to drop by another 3 cents on Friday, November 11, 2022, leaving motorists to collect a total of 11 cents at the end of the week, a trend that began on Tuesday. According to gas analyst Dan McTeague, most of the province will see their...
Canada's Winter Weather Records Include The Biggest Single-Day Snowfall & -91 C Wind Chill
Canada is known for extreme winter weather like blizzards, frigid temperatures and ice storms, and the country's weather records are pretty intense!. Environment Canada has a list of the top weather events of the 20th century in Canada which includes snowstorms of the century, -91 C wind chill, multi-day blizzards and the biggest single-day snowfall in Canadian history.
