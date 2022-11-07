Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
Justice for Junior - End of the line for the Trinitarios Gang?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Mayor Adams’ Failed Migrant Tent Cost TaxPayers Over $325,000Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Man defecates on ex-wife’s grave because he still had a ‘grudge’ 50 years laterIngram AtkinsonNew York City, NY
Three Rikers Island Correction Officers arrested for investigation into sick leave abuseBLOCK WORK MEDIABrooklyn, NY
Related
Curbed
Tenants in Kingston Just Gave Themselves a Rent Reduction
Kingston made history last summer as the first upstate city to adopt rent stabilization and install a rent-guidelines board. On Wednesday night, that board voted 6 to 3 to lower rents for 1,200 apartments by 15 percent — an unprecedented move in New York. The board also set a fair-market adjustment rate for tenants who appeal rent increases made between January 2019 and August 2022, deciding in another 6-to-3 vote that rents should not have increased more than 16 percent during that period. (The vote fell along the same lines in both cases: Two property-owner representatives and one public representative voted against. The tenant representatives, joined by four public representatives, voted in favor.) “This reduction represents a paradigm shift in how we address the needs of the many over unregulated market conditions,” Michael Tierney, who voted in favor of the reduction as a tenant representative to the board, said in a statement.
Curbed
What Neighborhoods Went for Lee Zeldin?
The unofficial results from Tuesday night’s New York gubernatorial election are in and Kathy Hochul secured her spot (albeit by a relatively slim margin compared to past Democrats), capturing 52.6 percent of the vote to Lee Zeldin’s 47.4 percent. Hochul carried New York City with the exception of Staten Island (naturally), but some neighborhoods elsewhere in the city were splashes of red in what was otherwise a sea of blue. A micro-level rundown, according to preliminary data from the City’s handy neighborhood tracker:
Curbed
Eric Adams Closes His Big Tent on Randall’s Island
Eric Adams’s controversial big tent that he opened to house migrants on Randall’s Island 23 days ago is now going to close. As City Limits first reported on Thursday, the site — which the city labeled as a Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center and was meant as temporary housing — will be shut down by the end of next week because not enough people were utilizing it. In a recent tally, of the initial 500 beds, only about 170 were in use, according to city officials.
Curbed
Norman Foster’s Skyscrapers Are Perfect for the City That Just Disappeared
If you were looking to put up the finest high-rise office tower $1 billion could buy, you’d be wise to get Norman Foster’s firm to design it. The trickier question is whether you’d be wise to want such a thing. Two models, 425 Park Avenue and 50...
Curbed
Mr. and Mrs. Powledge Renovate Their Dream House
From the May 10, 1971, issue of New York Magazine. This article was featured in Reread: Real Estate Mania, a newsletter miniseries that resurfaces classic stories of ever-rising rents, the next hot neighborhood, and some truly nightmarish living situations from the New York archives. Sign up here to read them all.
Curbed
Fighting Fires and Men
New Yorkers have long grown accustomed to seeing female cops and subway conductors, but it’s not often that they come across a woman at the wheel of a careering firetruck. Eight women graduated from “the Rock” — the FDNY training academy — in August, bringing the number of female firefighters in the force to 141, the highest in its 157-year history, out of a total of around 11,000, a glaring gender gap for a department that has been eligible to admit women since the 1970s.
Curbed
Developers Are Convinced They Can Make the ‘Penn District’ Happen
For some time now, developers and politicians have been describing the neighborhood around Penn Station, home to the last Sbarro standing in Manhattan and a lot of Irish bars, as the next big thing: a magnetic entertainment, nightlife, and tech hub known as “the Penn District.” Vornado, the biggest developer in the area, which is poised to reap the most benefits from Kathy Hochul’s rezoning plan, seems to use the name a lot but wouldn’t confirm coining it when I reached out.
Comments / 0