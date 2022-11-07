Read full article on original website
pocketnow.com
Apple’s 9th generation iPad is available for just $269
Apple has announced a couple of new products that will get tons of users excited, as we have received a new entry-level iPad and a new iPad Pro. The new 10th generation iPad comes with a new design, a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, and a $446 price tag, while the Pro models receive a new M2 processor, but they keep the same design and pricing.
The Verge
How to record a phone call on an iPhone
Are you trying to find a way to record your phone calls on an iPhone call, say, for an interview? Unfortunately, there’s no native feature or app that allows you to do that in a straightforward manner given the potential legal repercussions Apple could face. Thankfully, though, there are a few ways to get around that obstacle.
Samsung has huge sales on Galaxy phones right now. Here are the deals
Samsung’s weeklong electronics sale is in full swing with time still left to cash in on its phone deals. The “Samsung Week 2022″ sale features many price drops on tech products, but most notable is the savings available on smartphones. Several Samsung Galaxy phone models have their...
iOS 16.2: All the best new features coming to your iPhone
Apple just released iOS 16.2 beta 1 to developers. In addition, the company has made available the first betas of iPadOS 16.2, macOS Ventura 13.1, and watchOS 9.2. Here’s everything we can discover about these new operating system updates. Freeform is a white canvas that iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2,...
Samsung Galaxy S22 just got schooled by this cheap Android phone
The Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition features a 200MP camera and 210W HyperCharge for a full battery in 9 minutes
Shell-shocked Meta employees say the massive layoffs are a ‘shit show’ after years of overhiring: ‘They absolutely knew they were being wasteful’
The rose-colored glasses have come off at Meta. The company, which ballooned its workforce during the pandemic, was forced to make massive cuts this week as critics bemoaned the excessive growth that led the social media behemoth down this road to begin with. The company laid off 13% of its...
Apple Watch owners just got an exciting free upgrade
WatchOS 9 brings a new feature that should make the Apple Watch much more appealing
Apple Insider
Apple updates firmware for AirPods, original AirPods Pro, AirPods Max
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Following an update toAirPods Pro 2 firmware, Apple has followed suit with the rest of the currently shipping AirPods lineup. The update — 5B58 — is meant to fix bug fixes and improvements. As...
How to Add $1,098 to Your Bank Account Before Christmas
There are all sorts of things people hope to give and receive during Christmas. But one of the best gifts you can give yourself is some extra room in your budget. The holidays are expensive, after all. How does an extra $1,098 in your savings account sound? Here’s how:
T-Mobile keeps lead for mobile performance; Spectrum wins fastest broadband in Ookla report
Ookla has released its fall report for US mobile and fixed broadband Internet speeds. Continuing its lead in mobile performance, T-Mobile had download speeds almost 2x faster than AT&T and Verizon, plus the strongest consistency and 5G availability. For fixed broadband, Spectrum beat out COX and XFINITY for the fastest download speeds.
iOS 16.2 beta 2: Here are the new features and changes
Yesterday, Apple released iOS 16.2 beta 2. While the first beta already introduced several new features, such as the long-awaited Freeform app, Apple still has a few more tweaks and changes it’s been working on for the past couple of weeks. Here they are. The most notable feature of...
laptopmag.com
Walmart early Black Friday tablet deal: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for just $109
Walmart Black Friday deals are here with stellar discounts on Samsung tablets. If you want the best iPad alternative at an affordable price, this deal is sure to motivate you. For example, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $109 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. It normally costs $159, so that's $50 off and its lowest price ever. This is one of the best early Black Friday tablet deals going on right now. You may also purchase it directly from Samsung (opens in new tab) for the same price.
Android Authority
How to turn off 5G on your Android phone
Here's how to disconnect from the 5G network when you don't need it. The 5G network promises faster data speeds and lower latency connections, but the tradeoff is that you may notice your battery draining faster than usual. Additionally, 5G still isn’t very prominent outside of major cities in the US and Europe. If you do have it, you may opt to connect to 4G LTE networks instead. Here’s how to turn off 5G connections on your Android phone.
TechRadar
Working iPhone Flip is here to give us a glimpse of Apple's foldable future
Apple doesn’t seem in any hurry to make a foldable phone, with most leaks suggesting the iPhone Flip is still years away. But the world won’t wait, and one intrepid team has taken it upon themselves to create the first functional folding iPhone. Crafted by the China-based Aesthetics...
CNET
How to Claim Money From T-Mobile's $350 Million Data Breach Settlement
Current and former T-Mobile customers may be eligible for part of a mammoth $350 million settlement stemming from a 2021 cyberattack. A class action suit filed in Missouri merged at least 44 separate complaints about the breach, which exposed millions of users' addresses, PINs and other personal information. If the...
The Most Iconic BlackBerry Phones Of All Time
Depending on when exactly you were born, the term "BlackBerry" might conjure up images of pagers, or maybe the classic BlackBerry designed for business professionals, with a screen on the top half and a full QWERTY keyboard on the bottom. For a lucky few, BlackBerry models with a full touchscreen might be the ones you're most familiar with. Regardless of which iconic BlackBerry style defined your generation, BlackBerry phones made an impression on the public that'll last for decades.
ZDNet
Black Friday phone deals: The best early sales on iPhone and Android phones
I wouldn't blame you if you've held off on upgrading your smartphone all these months. For one, it's always helpful to get a scope of what every manufacturer has to offer with their latest handsets. And secondly, discounts and sales are more significant than ever with the current state of the economy.
CNET
Apple Watch Ultra vs. Series 8: How to Choose the Best Watch for You
The Apple Watch Ultra and Series 8 have a lot more in common than you might think, despite their obvious external differences. The $799 (£849, AU$1,299) Apple Watch Ultra is bigger and more rugged, but at its heart it has much of the same functionality and health sensors as the $389 (£419, AU$629) Apple Watch Series 8.
Android Authority
Is your Android phone showing a "No SIM card" error? Here's what to do
Get back your network connection quickly. You need a SIM card to make phone calls, send and receive text messages, and connect to the Internet while out and about. Unfortunately, the network connection can fail on your phone because of hardware and software issues. If you see a “No SIM card” error on your Android phone, here’s what you can do to fix it.
ValueWalk
How to Remove a Collection Account from Your Credit Report?
If you’re struggling with collections on your credit report, you may be wondering if there’s a way to get them removed without paying. The good news is there are a few different ways you can go about doing this. One option is to send a goodwill letter to...
