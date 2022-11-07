Read full article on original website
Pumpkin Snickerdoodles
Whisk all-purpose flour, pastry flour, baking powder and salt in a medium bowl. Place butter, brown sugar and 1/4 cup granulated sugar in a large bowl; beat with an electric mixer on medium speed until creamy. Beat in pumpkin and vanilla. Add egg and beat well to combine. Reduce speed to low; gradually add the flour mixture, beating until just combined.
Pumpkin Brownies
Whisk flour, cocoa, cinnamon, baking soda, ginger, salt, nutmeg and cloves in a medium bowl. Whisk sugar, pumpkin, egg, butter, oil and vanilla in a large bowl until well combined. Add the flour mixture, stirring until just combined. Fold in chocolate chips. Pour into the prepared pan and spread in an even layer.
Beer-Cheese Soup
Add broth, half-and-half and mustard, stirring until combined. Bring the mixture to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to low; simmer, stirring occasionally, until thickened, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat. Whisk in cheese, pepper, salt and cayenne until melted and combined, about 1 minute. Working in batches, pour the mixture into a blender. Secure the lid on the blender and remove the center piece to allow steam to escape. Place a clean towel over the opening. Process until pureed to desired consistency, 1 to 2 minutes. (Use caution when blending hot liquids.) Ladle the soup into 6 bowls. Top with bacon, scallions and/or chives, if desired.
Vegetarian Baked Ziti
Toss cauliflower, zucchini, bell pepper, oil and oregano together in a large bowl. Sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper; toss again to mix. Spread the mixture in an even layer on a large rimmed baking sheet. Roast the vegetables until slightly charred and tender, about 20 minutes. Remove from the oven and set aside. Do not turn the oven off.
Salmon Noodle Casserole
Preheat oven to 375°F. Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high heat. Add noodles; cook, stirring occasionally, until slightly softened but still somewhat firm, about 5 minutes (the noodles will be undercooked). Add asparagus; cook, stirring often, until the asparagus is bright green and tender-crisp and the noodles are fully cooked, about 2 minutes. Drain and set aside.
Mini No-Bake Pumpkin Cheesecakes
Divide the filling evenly among the cups, about 2 tablespoons each, spreading with a spoon or offset spatula to smooth. Freeze for at least 2 hours and up to 2 days. Remove the cheesecakes from the muffin tin; remove the liners and transfer the cheesecakes to a plate or serving tray. Let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes before serving.
Homemade Croutons
Store plain croutons in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 1 month. Refrigerate seasoned croutons in an airtight container for up to 1 month. Herb, Garlic & Parmesan: In Step 2, add 1 tsp. Italian seasoning and an additional 1/4 tsp. ground pepper to the spice/oil mixture before adding the bread. In Step 3, bake the croutons for 10 minutes; remove from oven and sprinkle with 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese. Bake until golden brown and crispy, about 10 minutes.
For $30, Lidl Shoppers Can Now Get a Full Thanksgiving Dinner on the Table
You've probably noticed your grocery bill going up over the past few months, and shopping for your Thanksgiving meal will be no different. To help shoppers stay mindful of their budgets, Lidl grocery stores are offering a great new deal where shoppers can buy a Thanksgiving meal for 10 people at $30 or less.
Food52 Just Dropped Their Annual Limited-Edition Mug Collection and It's Perfect for Holiday Gifting
As soon as we hit November 1—and sometimes even before—celebrities and retailers start revealing their holiday gift guides. Since it can be totally overwhelming to sift through the billions of online and in-store options, these shortlists can be such a gift for the indecisive among us. 🙋♀️
Salmon Fried Rice
Heat oil in a large wok or skillet over medium-high heat. Add garlic and the light green and white scallion slices; cook, stirring often, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add frozen vegetables; cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are tender and starting to brown, 5 to 6 minutes. Stir in rice; cook, stirring often, until the rice is lightly browned, about 4 minutes. Add salmon, soy sauce and Sriracha; cook, stirring constantly, until the rice is well coated and the salmon is hot, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat.
ThePrep: Cozy Veggie-Packed Dinners to Make in a 9x13
I'm dusting off my 9-by-13-inch baking dish for this week's dinners, and I couldn't be more excited. With some temperature drops forecasted here in Seattle, baked dishes are the coziest way to warm up after a busy day. Even more so, these dinners are veggie-packed and deliver vitamins and minerals to support our immune system during the cold season.
Salmon Burgers
Flake salmon into large pieces in a medium bowl. Add panko, parsley, mayonnaise, egg, capers, everything bagel seasoning, salt, 3 tablespoons scallions and 1 1/2 teaspoons lemon zest; stir to fully combine. Using your hands, shape the mixture into 4 patties (3 1/2-by-3/4-inch). Cover and refrigerate for 10 minutes. Combine...
White Pepper vs. Black Pepper: What's the Difference?
Widely used in cuisines around the world, peppercorns' roots are traceable to South India. Tellicherry peppercorns, grown in Thalassery, a city on the Malabar coast of Kerala, are considered some of the finest peppercorns in the world. Both black and white peppercorns are small dried berries from the same vine. The difference lies in when the berries are harvested and how they are processed.
What Is Ghee and How Is It Different from Butter?
Ghee is thought to have originated in the Indus Valley around 8,000 years ago, and is a South Asian pantry staple. In recent years, ghee has started to become more widely used in the West. Learn how to bring this ancient, versatile fat into your modern kitchen. What is ghee?
