livingsnoqualmie.com
Last Minute Traffic Alert: Eastbound SR 18 to Briefly Close at Issaquah-Hobart Road Southeast Nov. 9-10
Travelers will need to find alternate routes if they use eastbound State Route 18 near Tiger Mountain during overnight hours Nov. 9-10. Beginning at 10 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, all lanes of eastbound SR 18 at Issaquah-Hobart Road Southeast will close for a vehicle removal operation. The Issaquah-Hobart Road Southeast...
'We can't afford to lose our homes': Thurston County residents concerned over proposed airport site
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Dawn Sonntag found her dream home in rural Thurston County in 2019. “Moving here was a decades-long goal,” said Sonntag. She's a composer who wanted to live in a peaceful place where she could write music. “Most of the time I spend a lot of...
shorelineareanews.com
Water over I-5 on Monday
Northbound I-5 traffic ran into an unexpected slowdown on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Mercer as drivers had to navigate significant water on the freeway lanes. Then at 7pm the left southbound lane just past Northgate had to be closed because of water over the roadway. Meanwhile, in Snohomish county,...
livingsnoqualmie.com
Updated: Wednesday Morning Traffic Troubles on Highway 18
Update 10:30 am: Highway 18 is now open in both directions. ____________________________________________________________________. SR 18 is closed Eastbound at Issaquah-Hobart road and Westbound at I-90. This first collision occurred due to a pickup traveling Westbound on SR-18, crossing into the Eastbound lanes and hitting the semi, causing it to roll. The...
Body recovered after crews respond to call of swimmer in distress in Lake Washington
A body was recovered after Seattle Fire Department crews responded to reports of a person in distress in Lake Washington on Thursday afternoon. According to SFD, crews responded to the 2200 block of Lake Washington Boulevard South just before 3 p.m. Rescue swimmers found an adult male submerged in the water who was pronounced dead on the scene.
Northbound SR 167 reopens after crash in Auburn
AUBURN, Wash. — All lanes of northbound SR 167 were blocked after a crash at the State Route 18 interchange in Auburn. All lanes have since reopened. The Washington State Department of Transportation first reported the crash at 9:05 a.m. on Wednesday. All lanes were closed about 15 minutes...
secretseattle.co
These Seattle Train Routes Were Named Two Of The Most Scenic Winter Rides In The US
Looking to take a relaxing getaway this winter? Travel + Leisure just compiled a ranking of the most scenic winter train routes in the US, and not one but two Seattle train routes made the list. Both routes depart from Seattle but each offers something uniquely special. Read on for...
q13fox.com
Drivers ignoring chain requirements spin out, force closure of I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass
SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said drivers ignoring chain requirements forced the closure of I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass on Saturday. At 4:00 p.m., WSDOT Snoqualmie sent out a tweet about the closure. They said that the eastbound lanes of I-90 are closed at milepost 34...
cohaitungchi.com
8 Surprisingly Awesome Hikes in Bellevue
There are a number of fantastic hikes in Bellevue! This may come as a surprise to those who associate Bellevue with affluent suburbs, freeways, Microsoft and shopping malls. If that’s you, give Bellevue another look and don’t miss out on the wonderful hikes in Bellevue that are really easy to get to. Many are accessible by transit. These hikes are all great options year round, perfect for short winter days or after work on long summer evenings. Ready for peaceful forests, bubbling creeks, rushing waterfalls and interesting historical artifacts? Read on!
As temperatures drop, many brace for the coldest weather yet
As temperatures drop to freezing at times this week across Western Washington, many are bracing for the coldest weather we’ve seen this fall. “It gets trying sometimes,” Timothy Bruwster, who has been houseless for three years in Tacoma, said. He’s relying on his tent and a small propane heater to get him through the cold winter months ahead.
Power restored to more than 9,000 customers in Auburn area
AUBURN, Wash. — Puget Sound Energy reported that more than 9,000 customers were without power in the south Auburn area. PSE says the outage started at 6:46 a.m. and was caused by equipment failure. The outage was south of State Route 18 and east of State Route 167. The...
Which 3 WA Small Towns are Named Among the Nation’s Coziest & Why?
If it was up to me, one of Tri-Cities would certainly be mentioned in this article. However, Pasco, Richland, or Kennewick were not mentioned in the ranking of the coziest small towns in America. Who knew this was a thing?. So, What makes a town cozy?. According to Mydatingadviser.com, winter...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Kitsap County (Kitsap County, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Monday morning. According to Washington State Patrol, The crash happened at state route 16 in Kitsap county. 53-year-old man from Spanaway,was driving ford van travelling westbound on highway. WSP stated that he went off the road and hit a tree. 43-year-old...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Issaquah (Issaquah, WA)
The Police Department reported a multi-vehicle crash in King county. Washington State Patrol stated the crash happened on Interstate 90 near Issaquah on Saturday evening. On I-90 in the westbound direction, a fast-moving vehicle performed a lane shift to pass a slower-moving vehicle. After passing the slower car, the car...
Update | Tri-Cities scientist dies in crash on I-90. He was returning home from a gaming event
“An amazing dude whose loss will be sorely missed.”
WSP identifies man killed in Highway 395 crash
CHEWELAH, Wash. – The man killed in a crash on Highway 395 south of Chewelah has been identified as 52-year-old Christopher Sanders of Poulsbo. The Washington State Patrol said Sanders was driving southbound near Jump Off Rd and lost control while attempting to negotiate a turn. His car crossed the center line and struck a northbound car. Both Sanders and...
KUOW
Frigid temps to chill Western Washington this week
Cold weather shelters are extending hours, and more are popping up, as frigid weather moves into the Northwest this week. The Seattle area can expect high temps in the 40s, and low temps dipping into the low 30s, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service. It will be even colder in areas like Olympia or Puyallup.
Tree Falls On Seattle-Area Home, Crushes Teen Inside
A neighbor remembers the victim's father screaming, ‘Please, help my daughter!'
q13fox.com
Spike in thefts of car, catalytic converters forcing dealerships to conceal carry
PARKLAND, Wash. - The amount of cars and catalytic converters stolen are being reported in staggering numbers along Pacific Highway. Some dealerships in the area say it's up to them to protect themselves and their establishments. They say while you wouldn’t know it about 90% of employees are now armed....
q13fox.com
PHOTOS: Windstorm aftermath, hundreds of thousands without power around Puget Sound
A severe weather system bringing widespread rain and strong wind gusts throughout the Puget Sound has left hundreds of thousands without power Saturday. Crews all around the region are cleaning up debris, and some homeowners are dealing with trees that have fallen through their homes. As of 10:00 a.m., PowerOutage.us...
