Evacuations follow discovery of suspicious device at San Jose Salvation Army

PIX Now 10:10

SAN JOSE -- Evacuations were underway after a suspicious device was found at a Salvation Army location in San Jose Monday.

San Jose police said the incident was unfolding on the 700 block of W. Taylor Street at a Salvation Army thrift store and donation center. Bomb squad technicians were investigating the device and a number of street closures were in place.

People were being urged to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.