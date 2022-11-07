ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind the 1971 Holiday Classic “River” by Joni Mitchell

By Tina Benitez-Eves
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 2 days ago

If there’s one song synonymous with Joni Mitchell it’s “River.” Though never released as a single, the song, off Mitchell’s fourth album, Blue, in 1971, is one of her most well-known and has become a standard during the holidays.

“River” reveals one of Mitchell’s most vulnerable moments in songwriting, opening up about a breakup and the deep bond that’s difficult to shake, the lyrics of “River” are thought to have been inspired by the end of Mitchell’s relationship with musician Graham Nash; the two dated from 1968 through 1970.

As their relationship began to break down in 1970, Mitchell was also struggling with her own musical contributions and success and took a trip to Europe, later ending their relationship with a telegram to Nash from Crete.

Mitchell then began piecing together Blue, and what has become her most memorable holiday song: “River.”

Christmas Time Meaning

Though the song wasn’t intentionally meant as a Christmas song, it is set around the holiday season.

“‘River’ expresses regret at the end of a relationship, but it’s also about being lonely at Christmastime,” said Mitchell about the meaning of the song, and the release of the official video for the “song “River” to commemorate its 50th anniversary in 2021. “A Christmas song for people who are lonely at Christmas,” added Mitchell. “We need a song like that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YQouo_0j26UPyx00

It’s coming on Christmas

They’re cutting down trees

They’re putting up reindeer

And singing songs of joy and peace

Oh I wish I had a river I could skate away on

But it don’t snow here

It stays pretty green

I’m going to make a lot of money

Then I’m going to quit this crazy scene

Oh I wish I had a river I could skate away on

I wish I had a river so long

I would teach my feet to fly

I wish I had a river I could skate away on

I made my baby cry

Mitchell’s Most Covered Song

Now a holiday standard,” “River” is the most covered composition by Mitchell with 888 cover versions recorded.

The piano-led song, which borrows heavily from the 19th-century holiday standard “Jingle Bells,” has become a popular cover by artists across genres, particularly around the holidays. Everyone from Mitchell’s former beau James Taylor to Barry Manilow, Sarah McLachlan, Judy Collins, Idina Menzel, Travis, Cee Lo Green, Ellie Goulding, and even Olivia Rodrigo and Harry Styles, have covered “River.”

He tried hard to help me

You know, he put me at ease

And he loved me so naughty

Made me weak in the knees

Oh, I wish I had a river

I could skate away on

I’m so hard to handle

I’m selfish and I’m sad

Now I’ve gone and lost the best baby

That I ever had

Oh, I wish I had a river

I could skate away on

I wish I had a river so long

I would teach my feet to fly

Oh, I wish I had a river

I could skate away on

I made my baby say goodbye

Photo by Jack Robinson/Getty Images

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning of the Classic Hit “Y.M.C.A.” by the Village People

“Y.M.C.A.” has become one of the biggest anthems of all time. With one of the catchiest choruses to ever be written, this 1978 track is still a go-to when you need to get a crowd amped up. When Village People first started out, they garnered success by appealing to one of disco’s most engaged audiences – the gay community. With suggestive lyrics, floor-filling beats, and elaborate costumes they were a shoo-in for the club-lined streets of Greenwich Village.
Variety

Carly Simon Enters the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame With a Golden Touch

The first time I saw Carly Simon perform onstage was at Madison Square Garden at the 1979 No Nukes concerts. Featuring artist-activists Bonnie Raitt, Jackson Browne, Graham Nash & John Hall, the show sought to increase awareness about safe energy. When Carly and then-husband James Taylor hit the stage to perform their steaming-hot cover of “Mockingbird,” it was one of the sexiest live duets I’d ever witnessed. Her ferocious attitude said this girl’s got muscle. Her performance got me thinking about how Carly had helped to shape my own self-confidence earlier in the decade. One of the most successful artists of...
Ok Magazine

Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'

Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
HollywoodLife

Priscilla Presley, 77, Meets Up With Her Son, 35, For Dinner On Rare Public Outing

Priscilla Presley, 77, and her 35-year-old son Navarone Garibaldi were photographed walking out of a Los Angeles restaurant after enjoying dinner on Wednesday, Nov. 2 The duo appeared to be relaxed and chatted before driving off in separate cars. Priscilla, the wife of the late Elvis Presley, rocked an all-black ensemble of flared pants, a turtleneck sweater, a fanny pack, and sneakers. Her rust-red hair added a pop of color to her look.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Whiskey Riff

CMA Awards 2016: Alan Jackson Walks Out In The Middle Of A Performance By Beyoncé

Alan Jackson has never been afraid to make a statement. There was of course his shot at the Nashville music industry that he took with his 1999 duet with George Strait, “Murder on Music Row.” But even before that, there was Alan’s protest at the ACM Awards back in 1994 when he had his drummer play without drumsticks after being told that he would have to perform with a pre-recorded track. And then in 1999, when the CMA Awards were […] The post CMA Awards 2016: Alan Jackson Walks Out In The Middle Of A Performance By Beyoncé first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
GEORGIA STATE
RadarOnline

'Everybody Knows Her Name': 'Cheers' Actress Shelley Long Looks Unrecognizable In Rare Public Sighting

Everybody knows her name, but do they recognize her face? Actress Shelley Long, whose role as Diane Chambers on Cheers catapulted her into stardom, looked opposite of her former self during a rare public outing this week, RadarOnline.com can report.The 73-year-old starlet was seen walking her pet Chihuahua in Los Angeles on Wednesday and looked unrecognizable. Long almost went completely incognito, strolling past others on the streets without being bothered.If it wasn't for one eagle-eyed fan, the Emmy winner may not have been spotted at all.Long gone are the days of her ditzy waitress character. The actress took her afternoon...
LOS ANGELES, CA
DoYouRemember?

Alice From ‘The Brady Bunch’ Had A Secret No One But Ann B. Davis Knew

She’s not mentioned in the song telling the love story of a lovely lady and a man named Brady, but Alice Nelson, played by Ann B. Davis, was an integral and beloved part of The Brady Bunch. Witty and motherly, Alice could be playful and helpful in equal measures for the whole family. For all everyone thought they knew about, Alice, however, she had a whole hidden history Davis kept closely guarded from her colleagues.
OKLAHOMA STATE
DoYouRemember?

Loretta Lynn Said Seeing Beverly D’Angelo As Patsy Cline Hurt Her

Prior to Loretta Lynn’s death this year, she opened up about seeing her friend Patsy Cline being portrayed in the film Coal Miner’s Daughter. Coal Miner’s Daughter is a film based on Loretta’s life and autobiography. In the film, Beverly D’Angelo, best known for her role in the National Lampoon Vacation movies, played Patsy.
RadarOnline

REVEALED: Angela Lansbury's Last Wish Before Beloved Screen Icon's Death At 96

Beloved screen icon Angela Lansbury, who captivated the masses with her memorable roles as the widowed mystery writer on Murder, She Wrote and Mrs. Potts in Beauty & The Beast, had one final wish before her death at 96, RadarOnline.com can exclusively confirm. So, what was it? To be remembered "as an OK gal," she said in a 2020 cover story. At the age of 94, Lansbury looked back on her illustrious decades-long career in Hollywood and said she felt more than grateful for what she had accomplished. The London-born star revealed that "being a character actor" provided her...
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

44K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy