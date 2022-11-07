Getting ready to set your DFS lineups for Sunday’s main slate? I’ve put together a few players I like at each price point to plug and play. If you’re looking to stack, I am really attracted to a Jacksonville Jaguars stack vs. the Chiefs in what is expected to be the highest game total of the week at SI Sportsbook. You can spend down for Trevor Lawrence and Christian Kirk and get a mid-tier price for Travis Etienne and then plug in a spend-up Travis Kelce at tight end. Or, you could play the other side of this matchup. Patrick Mahomes can be your spend-up alongside Kelce, and then you can save salary with Zay Jones and Etienne. Even if you don’t stack this game, there are players that should make good value pieces in your other lineups.

7 HOURS AGO