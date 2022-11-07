Read full article on original website
Related
Clayton News Daily
Raiders’ Blake Martinez Announces Midseason Retirement Decision
View the original article to see embedded media. Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday in a decision that shocked NFL fans. “I’m announcing my retirement from the game of football!” Martinez posted on Instagram on Thursday. “I had an amazing journey with...
Clayton News Daily
Falcons’ Smith Sidesteps Question on Potential QB Change
The Falcons lost their second straight game on Thursday night, this time to the 3–7 Panthers, and quarterback Marcus Mariota struggled once again. The quarterback failed to take advantage of opportunities to try and regain first place in the NFC South. The loss led many to question whether it...
Clayton News Daily
Jalen Hurts Has Surprising SEC Answer for Loudest Stadium
View the original article to see embedded media. Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts has achieved an impressive level of NFL stardom this season, putting together an MVP-caliber campaign at quarterback for the undefeated Eagles. Hurts has always been a gamer. It was the case when he commanded the Alabama offense under...
Clayton News Daily
Poll: Midseason Award Picks From NFL Execs
Patrick Mahomes knew, more or less, as much as Brett Veach did through mid-March that Tyreek Hill might not be part of the Chiefs as contract talks stalled with Hill, and Kansas City pivoted from negotiating an extension to negotiating a trade for the star receiver. As the GM worked on a deal, his star quarterback was updated throughout the process.
Clayton News Daily
Cowboys’ Lamb, Prescott Discuss Odell Beckham Jr. Amid Rumors
The sweepstakes have heated up among several NFL teams vying to acquire free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who is expected to return to play after rehabbing from a torn ACL in the last nine months. In a clip shared for an episode of the Complex’s Volume on Sunday,...
Clayton News Daily
Wilks: PJ Walker to Remain Starting QB After Falcons Win
Following a win over the Falcons on Thursday night, the Panthers are prepared to keep the quarterback situation as is for yet another week. Speaking to reporters Friday, Carolina interim coach Steve Wilks said that as he “stands here today” PJ Walker will remain the team’s starter for the team’s game against the Ravens in Week 11. He did, however, acknowledge that he’ll evaluate the prospects of backups Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold during the long week of preparation.
Clayton News Daily
Chargers-49ers Week 10 Odds, Lines and Spread
Justin Herbert and the Chargers will put their perfect 4-0 against-the-spread (ATS) road record on the line in Week 10 when they head to San Francisco to take on Christian McCaffrey and the 49ers. Los Angeles is expected to be without both Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Mike WIlliams (ankle) once...
Clayton News Daily
NFL DFS Week 10 Picks: Bargain Buys and Spend-Up Studs
Getting ready to set your DFS lineups for Sunday’s main slate? I’ve put together a few players I like at each price point to plug and play. If you’re looking to stack, I am really attracted to a Jacksonville Jaguars stack vs. the Chiefs in what is expected to be the highest game total of the week at SI Sportsbook. You can spend down for Trevor Lawrence and Christian Kirk and get a mid-tier price for Travis Etienne and then plug in a spend-up Travis Kelce at tight end. Or, you could play the other side of this matchup. Patrick Mahomes can be your spend-up alongside Kelce, and then you can save salary with Zay Jones and Etienne. Even if you don’t stack this game, there are players that should make good value pieces in your other lineups.
Clayton News Daily
NBA Odds, Spread, Over/Under and Props: Cavaliers-Warriors
The Cavaliers last beat the Warriors in the regular season when LeBron James was in Cleveland. Golden State has a 10-game winning streak over its four-time Finals foe that goes all the way back to 2017. When these teams meet Friday night in San Francisco, it's not out of the...
Clayton News Daily
SI:AM | A Non–Aaron Judge MLB Free Agency Preview
Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. Aaron Judge is the only MLB free agent I care about, but let’s take a look at some others. If you're reading this on SI.com, you can sign up to get this free newsletter in your inbox each weekday at SI.com/newsletters. Hot stove...
Clayton News Daily
Your Guide to the Week’s Best Ticket Deals
Another packed slate of sports is upon us this week, with the NFL and college football seasons in full swing and the NBA and college basketball just starting to heat up. With so many compelling fixtures on the docket, there are plenty of opportunities to catch sport’s must-see matchups in person.
Comments / 0