Wilks: PJ Walker to Remain Starting QB After Falcons Win
Following a win over the Falcons on Thursday night, the Panthers are prepared to keep the quarterback situation as is for yet another week. Speaking to reporters Friday, Carolina interim coach Steve Wilks said that as he “stands here today” PJ Walker will remain the team’s starter for the team’s game against the Ravens in Week 11. He did, however, acknowledge that he’ll evaluate the prospects of backups Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold during the long week of preparation.
Falcons vs. Panthers Thursday Night Football: Carolina Makes Early Field Goal
On Oct. 30, Atlanta Falcons won 37-34 in an overtime thriller against the Carolina Panthers. Now, 11 days later, they’ll see if they can recreate their magic on Thursday Night Football. Atlanta was seemingly seconds away from winning and losing in regulation. The Falcons led 34-28 with 40 seconds...
Jake Matthews’s Busy Day: Son’s Birth, ‘Thursday Night Football’
Falcons tackle Jake Matthews had a busier than expected on Thursday ahead of his team’s matchup vs. the Panthers. On Thursday morning, Matthews had to fly back to Atlanta from Charlotte because his wife Meggi went into labor. Meggi delivered a baby boy in the afternoon in Atlanta, NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe reported.
Cowboys’ Lamb, Prescott Discuss Odell Beckham Jr. Amid Rumors
The sweepstakes have heated up among several NFL teams vying to acquire free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who is expected to return to play after rehabbing from a torn ACL in the last nine months. In a clip shared for an episode of the Complex’s Volume on Sunday,...
Brian Robinson’s Teammates ‘Upset’ Over Commanders Dragging Him Into Controversy
The behind-the-scenes turmoil surrounding the Commanders made its way into the locker room this week thanks to an insensitive reference the team made regarding rookie Brian Robinson Jr. Wednesday night. Responding to an anticipated announcement that D.C. attorney General Karl Racine filed a consumer protection lawsuit against the team, the...
Jeff Saturday Updates Matt Ryan’s Role With Colts for Raiders Game
Colts quarterback Matt Ryan will be active this week. Interim head coach Jeff Saturday announced Ryan will back up Sam Ehlinger when the team plays the Raiders in Las Vegas on Sunday. Indianapolis benched Ryan two weeks ago in favor of Ehlinger, a sixth-round rookie who never previously started an...
Falcons’ Smith Sidesteps Question on Potential QB Change
The Falcons lost their second straight game on Thursday night, this time to the 3–7 Panthers, and quarterback Marcus Mariota struggled once again. The quarterback failed to take advantage of opportunities to try and regain first place in the NFC South. The loss led many to question whether it...
D'Onta Foreman, Panthers run all over Falcons
D'Onta Foreman ran for 130 yards and a touchdown and the Carolina Panthers avenged a loss sustained 11 days earlier by defeating the Atlanta Falcons 25-15 on a rainy Thursday night in Charlotte, N.C. Panthers quarterback PJ Walker threw for 108 yards on 10-for-16 passing in a game that was...
NFL DFS Week 10 Picks: Bargain Buys and Spend-Up Studs
Getting ready to set your DFS lineups for Sunday’s main slate? I’ve put together a few players I like at each price point to plug and play. If you’re looking to stack, I am really attracted to a Jacksonville Jaguars stack vs. the Chiefs in what is expected to be the highest game total of the week at SI Sportsbook. You can spend down for Trevor Lawrence and Christian Kirk and get a mid-tier price for Travis Etienne and then plug in a spend-up Travis Kelce at tight end. Or, you could play the other side of this matchup. Patrick Mahomes can be your spend-up alongside Kelce, and then you can save salary with Zay Jones and Etienne. Even if you don’t stack this game, there are players that should make good value pieces in your other lineups.
Raiders’ Blake Martinez Announces Midseason Retirement Decision
View the original article to see embedded media. Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday in a decision that shocked NFL fans. “I’m announcing my retirement from the game of football!” Martinez posted on Instagram on Thursday. “I had an amazing journey with...
Poll: Midseason Award Picks From NFL Execs
Patrick Mahomes knew, more or less, as much as Brett Veach did through mid-March that Tyreek Hill might not be part of the Chiefs as contract talks stalled with Hill, and Kansas City pivoted from negotiating an extension to negotiating a trade for the star receiver. As the GM worked on a deal, his star quarterback was updated throughout the process.
Falcons' Offense Stagnant as Panthers Hold First-Half Lead
Opposite the first meeting between the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers, there is a defensive battle in Charlotte. The Panthers hold a 13-3 lead over the Falcons at halftime. The Panthers won the battle of the line of scrimmage in the first half. The Falcons' offense struggled to get...
NBA Odds, Spread, Over/Under and Props: Cavaliers-Warriors
The Cavaliers last beat the Warriors in the regular season when LeBron James was in Cleveland. Golden State has a 10-game winning streak over its four-time Finals foe that goes all the way back to 2017. When these teams meet Friday night in San Francisco, it's not out of the...
Your Guide to the Week’s Best Ticket Deals
Another packed slate of sports is upon us this week, with the NFL and college football seasons in full swing and the NBA and college basketball just starting to heat up. With so many compelling fixtures on the docket, there are plenty of opportunities to catch sport’s must-see matchups in person.
Report: Astros GM James Click Declines Team’s Contract Offer
Astros general manager James Click will not return to the team next season as the two sides have parted ways, the team announced. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Click turned down a one-year contract for the 2023 season instead of returning for a chance at a repeat. “We are...
