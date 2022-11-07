Read full article on original website
Related
kagstv.com
Abbott's campaign says internal polling showed Texas governor race wouldn't be close ahead of blowout win over Beto O'Rourke
MCALLEN, Texas — In McAllen, Texas, the day after the election, Gov. Greg Abbott's campaign was still celebrating a blowout win over Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke. The campaign said their internal polling suggested the race was never close. Come Election Day, the governor outperformed how he did in 2018...
kagstv.com
What's next for Beto? After 3 losses in 4 years, the El Paso politician is leaving the door open
HOUSTON — Beto O’Rourke has fallen short twice while running for statewide office in Texas. The Democrat has galvanized voters but he couldn’t topple the red wall of rural Texas. What’s lining up to be a double-digit loss to Gov. Greg Abbott isn’t pushing O’Rourke to the...
kagstv.com
What happened in Texas elections: A breakdown of key races and why neither party is satisfied
DALLAS — The national political narrative Wednesday morning was of Democrats overperforming and stopping a predicted red wave. It didn’t materialize in Texas either, but neither party us truly happy with the results. “Obviously we would love better results in the statewide elections,” Jamarr Brown, the Texas Democratic...
kagstv.com
KAGS Friday Night Lights Week 12 scores and updates
TEXAS, USA — Friday is here, and with it comes another week of Friday Night Lights football matches on KAGS TV. Follow KAGS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube.
Comments / 0