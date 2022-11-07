Read full article on original website
Related
wktn.com
Cross and Santo Sail to Victory on Election Day
In the two county-wide contested races, Republican candidates cruised to victory on Election Day. Jon Cross easily defeated Claire Osborne in Hancock, Hardin and part of Logan Counties to retain his seat as Representative of the 83rd District in the Ohio House of Representatives. Cross was grateful for the votes,...
hometownstations.com
Local polling locations seeing a steady stream of voters
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - After months of campaigning and political ads, today is the day that people can cast their ballots to determine who will be running the state for the next four years and more. Conner Prince visited the First Baptist Church to find out how voter turnout is going.
peakofohio.com
Logan & Champaign County election results
Logan County voters have said no to the Health District Levy, while passing several Township proposals. In Champaign County, Nino Vitale rallied to beat Todd Woodruff for County Commissioner. Statewide the Governor’s race has been called for Mike DeWine. Jim Jordan has been declared the winner in the U.S....
hometownstations.com
Execution date of Cleveland Jackson pushed back
A Lima murderer has had his execution date delayed again. Governor Mike DeWine late today announced that Cleveland Jackson's execution date has been moved from June 2023 to July of 2026. DeWine has been issuing delays for years now because of ongoing problems involving the unwillingness of pharmaceutical suppliers to provide drugs for lethal injections.
Auditor: more than $21K in misspent funds in Spencerville
SPENCERVILLE — More than $21,000 was found to be misappropriated or misspent by Spencerville village officials, according to a release Thursday by the Ohio Auditor of State. Findings for recovery have been issued against multiple village officials, Auditor Keith Faber announced, after multiple issues were found in the village’s biennial audit for 2019 and 2020. There were 32 findings in that audit.
hometownstations.com
Allen County Economic Development Group holds annual Community Update Meeting
Allen County, OH (WLIO) - Business owners, local elected officials, and members of the community gathered to celebrate a great year for business in the region. The Allen County Economic Development Group held their annual Community Update Meeting on November 10. Attendees had a chance to mingle and network with other professionals before speakers took the stage to discuss the growth of Allen County's economy. The group says that businesses in Lima have achieved a lot this year and this meeting is a celebration of the economic strides made in Allen County in 2022.
1017thepoint.com
SHERIFF ISSUES WARNING AFTER ACCUSED MURDERERS RELEASED
(Darke County, OH)--Two accused murderers have been released from the Darke County Jail. In Ohio, a Supreme Court ruling has prevented judges from considering public safety when setting a bond. That law was overwhelmingly rejected in Tuesday’s election, but it still applies until the first of the year. Dean Baker and William Fields have both posted bond are out of jail. Sheriff Mark Whittaker said Thursday that, in the interest of public safety, he was compelled to inform the public of their release.
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following couples recently submitted applications for marriage licenses at Allen County Probate Court:. Alex Casada of Saint Johns and Kathrine Miller of Lima; Kaitlynn Pemble and Clystal Ramirez, both of Harrod; Kyler Betts and Autumn Eastridge, both of Lima; Charles Perkins of Lima and Linzy Mundy of Findlay; Dustan Lucas and Jeanette Fuller, both of Lima; Matthew Dugan of Cridersville and Hailey Whitaker of Wapakoneta; Tyler Richmond and Kelly Garrod, both of Delphos; Steven Mulcahy and Hira Rashid, both of Lima; Jeffrey Martin and Delena Skaggs, both of Lima; Carl Frisch of Alger and Alyce Stoud of Harrod; and Joshua Ely and Shelly Wireman, both of Lima.
hometownstations.com
Ohio State Lima opens a lounge where veterans can relax and unwind
Veterans who are continuing their education at the Ohio State University of Lima now have a place where they can relax and unwind. The university held an opening of their new veterans' lounge located in Galvin Hall. The lounge was made with veterans in mind, to give them a space where they can unwind and relax and focus on their studies if being in crowded areas is too much for them. The project has been a long time coming and officials say that they wanted to create the room in order to continue to support veteran students on campus.
Times-Bulletin
Remembering the Van Wert tornado
VAN WERT — On November 10, 2002, 20 years ago, Van Wert was struck by an F-4 tornado, packing winds estimated at 260 miles per hour and killing two people as well as causing millions of dollars in damages. Weather forecasters had been warning since the previous day, that...
hometownstations.com
Astronaut Dr. Story Musgrave speaks in Wapakoneta about life, career
Wapakoneta, OH (WLIO) - It's not every day you get the chance to listen to someone who's been to space not once, but six times. Dr. Story Musgrave spoke in Wapakoneta about his life experiences and his career. He describes himself as a farm kid who grew up working on machinery. At seventeen, he joined the Marine Corps, where he worked on and later flew planes, and he is the only astronaut in history to fly aboard all five space shuttles. This year he was accepted into the National Aviation Hall of Fame. He hopes that those who came to hear him speak are motivated by his experiences and advice.
WTOL-TV
20 years since the deadly Van Wert tornado: Looking back at Nov. 10, 2002
We don't often think of November as a time of the year for tornadoes in our area. But 20 years ago, we were reminded that they can happen at almost any time.
hometownstations.com
Nutrien Lima Emergency Response Team Finishes Strong in International Competition
Press Release from Lima Nutrien: (Lima, OH) – Members of the Nutrien Lima Emergency Response Team (ERT) brought home one first place award and two runner-up awards from an international ERT Competition last week at the South Carolina Fire Academy. Teams from nine different Nutrien nitrogen plants from the...
hometownstations.com
New holiday kickoff event planned for downtown Lima
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It only made sense and Downtown Lima Inc. was happy to step in to make sure the lights go on. The group is hosting a new event called "Lights on Lima" to be held on Friday, November 25th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Lima's town square. Plans are still in the making but those involved say it will be a family-friendly event to ring in the holidays with a variety of activities. Organizers say the lighting of the downtown Christmas tree is an event that people look forward to each year and they wanted to keep that tradition.
hometownstations.com
American Legion Post 96 holds their annual Veterans Day Remembrance Ceremony
It was at the eleventh minute of the eleventh hour on the eleventh day of the 11 month in 1918 that the armistice to end World War I was signed. We still celebrate it today as Veterans Day. The American Legion Post 96 in Lima holding their annual remembrance. Dozens...
hometownstations.com
Wapakoneta Middle School welcomes veterans with thunderous applause to Veterans Day event
The student council at Wapakoneta Middle School continues their strong tradition of honoring those who served on Veterans Day. The veterans were escorted through the halls filled with American Flags to be greeted in the gym to thunderous clapping to say thank you to all the men and women who were part of the United States Military. There were tributes through songs and letters to their loved ones who served. The students, veterans, and guests heard about the importance of values in the military and in the school from former Air Force Staff Sergeant Randy Lamarr. Organizers hope that the veterans took away one important message from the ceremony.
hometownstations.com
Allen County Commissioners ratify a 3-year contract with Sheriff's Office
A three-year contract has been ratified between unions at the Allen County Sheriff's Office and the county commissioners. Commissioners approve the contracts for the gold, blue, and support unions. This covers most all employees at the sheriff's office. There are no re-openers for wages in the agreements and commissioners say that is a great help with the budgeting process by knowing what salaries will be for the next three years.
hometownstations.com
Collins sentenced to community control for threatening Allen County judge
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man who police say threatened violence towards an Allen County judge was sentenced to 5 years of community control. Ronald Collins pleaded guilty to a felony charge each of retaliation and attempted retaliation. Collins was indicted after releasing a video that police say expressed anger towards Allen County Court Judge Terri Kohlreiser and another person after certain court proceedings. Collins says he could have handled it differently.
hometownstations.com
Faurot park visitors enjoy one of the last nice days of the year
Lima, OH (WLIO) - It might be November, but it hasn't felt like winter outside lately. With temperatures in the 60s throughout the week, plenty of people have been getting outside to enjoy surprisingly warm days. Faurot Park was filled with more people than you'd expect to see at this time of the year, trying to enjoy the outdoors before we have to worry about windchill and snowfall. Unusual as this weather is, some teens were glad to have the opportunity to spend another day at the park with their dog, family, or friends.
hometownstations.com
Bradfield Community Center and Rhodes State College teaming up for phlebotomy certificate program
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Rhodes State College is partnering with the Bradfield Community Center to offer in-demand career programs. Starting in January, Rhodes State College will be offering a phlebotomy certificate program on-site at Bradfield. It is a chance for anyone wanting to start out in the medical field to take this semester-long class and be certified to get a job as a phlebotomist.
Comments / 2