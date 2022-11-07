Wapakoneta, OH (WLIO) - It's not every day you get the chance to listen to someone who's been to space not once, but six times. Dr. Story Musgrave spoke in Wapakoneta about his life experiences and his career. He describes himself as a farm kid who grew up working on machinery. At seventeen, he joined the Marine Corps, where he worked on and later flew planes, and he is the only astronaut in history to fly aboard all five space shuttles. This year he was accepted into the National Aviation Hall of Fame. He hopes that those who came to hear him speak are motivated by his experiences and advice.

WAPAKONETA, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO