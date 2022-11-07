ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Putin 'has been offered surrender terms by the West' as he loses control of Kherson - and 'his cronies have reacted positively because it allows them to stay in power and avoid criminal charges'

Vladimir Putin has been offered surrender terms by the West, a respected Russian policy expert revealed today, as Moscow's troops were forced to withdraw from the city of Kherson in yet another humiliating defeat. Professor Valery Solovey, formerly at Moscow's prestigious Institute of International Relations and who claims to have...
Voice of America

Many Europeans Blame Belarusians for War in Ukraine

Throughout the war in Ukraine, the nation of Belarus, under the authoritarian rule of President Alexander Lukashenko, has acted as a Russian ally. That relationship has led to problems for many Belarusians outside of the country. Maxim Moskalkov has the story. Videographer: Sandzhar Khamidov.
Voice of America

US Says Russia's War in Ukraine Divides APEC Nations Ahead of Summit

State Department — Diverging views on Russia's war in Ukraine are making it hard for the 21 economies of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum to agree on a joint communique ahead of next week’s meeting of leaders and senior officials in Bangkok, Thailand. "The primary sticking point...
Dr. E.C. Beuck

Iran Leadership Votes Overwhelmingly To Execute Thousands Of Protestors in Brutal Crackdown

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei of IranKhamenei.ir via Wikimedia Commons. The death of Mahsa Amini on September 16th as a result of a severe beating following her arrest by Iran’s morality police due to her having worn an improper hijab during her visit to Tehran has over the past two months wracked Iran with unprecedented levels of protests and civil unrest. Notable acts have been the burning of their hijabs by women protestors, as well as cutting their hair in defiance of Iran's laws set in place by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Voice of America

Latest Developments in Ukraine: Nov. 10

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia's war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 5:17 a.m.: Ukrainian economy minister Yulia Svyrydenko said Russia’s destruction of civilian infrastructure in recent weeks would widen the expected contraction of gross domestic product to 39% from an earlier forecast calling for a 35% drop, Reuters reported.
Voice of America

Ukraine Says It Recaptured Key Town in Strategic Mykolaiv Region

Ukraine Thursday claimed the recapture of its southern town of Snihurivka from Russia, the last remaining town under Russian occupation in the Mykolaiv region and a strategic location leading to the city of Kherson. "Today, on November 10, Snihurivka was liberated by the forces of the 131st Separate Intelligence Battalion....
Voice of America

Ukraine Says It Recaptured Dozens of Towns in Kherson Province

Ukrainian forces have recaptured more than 40 towns in southern Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday, as Russia announced it was pulling its troops from Kherson. “The number of Ukrainian flags returning to their rightful place in the framework of the ongoing defense operation is already dozens, 41 settlements were...
Voice of America

Jailed Cambodian American Activist Stages Hunger Strike During ASEAN Summit

Phnom Penh, Cambodia/Washington — Imprisoned Cambodian American human rights activist Theary Seng is well into a weeklong hunger strike she started on Monday to coincide with the ASEAN Summit in Phnom Penh, which President Joe Biden is expected to attend later this week. Authorities jailed Theary Seng on June...
Voice of America

Putin Ally Meets Iran Leader as Moscow Deepens Tehran Ties

A leading ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin met Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday on a trip to deepen trade and security cooperation, as Moscow looks to shore up its economy and bolster its war effort in Ukraine. Russian Security Council secretary Nikolai Patrushev's visit was a sign of...
Voice of America

Ukraine Chief Prosecutor: No Negotiations With Russia to End War

Ukraine’s prosecutor general says the country is not considering negotiations with Russia to bring an end to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In a BBC interview in Kyiv, Andriy Kostin said Moscow must be held responsible for its actions in Ukraine. Kostin, who wants to set up a special...
Voice of America

Russia's Ukraine Strikes Affecting Health Care, Heating, British Say

“Russian strikes on power generation and transmission are having a disproportionate effect upon civilians in Ukraine, indiscriminately impacting critical functions such as health care and heating,” according to the British Defense Ministry’s daily report on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “The continued prioritization of critical national infrastructure over...
Voice of America

China Puts Belt & Road Back on ASEAN Agenda

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA — China on Thursday announced approval for a slew of infrastructure projects in mainland Southeast Asia at this year’s round of Association of Southeast Asian Nations summits, being held here this week, signaling its Belt and Road Initiative is moving back on track after a hiatus of almost three years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Voice of America

Expectations Low for Biden-Xi Meeting in Bali

Phnom penh, cambodia — A highly anticipated meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping is set for Monday in Bali, Indonesia, on the sidelines of a G-20 summit of the world’s major economies. The pair will discuss efforts to maintain and deepen lines of...
Voice of America

Eastern European Countries Brace for More Refugees From Ukraine

Eastern European countries like Slovakia and Hungary are preparing for an increase in the number of refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine in the coming months as winter approaches. Russia has targeted power and heating plants in Ukraine in the past few months. Temperatures drop below zero Celsius (32 degrees...
Voice of America

Azerbaijani Turks in Iran Demand 'Freedom, Justice, National Government'

As anti-government protests continue across Iran, "freedom, justice and national government" has become a common slogan on the streets of Tabriz, Urmia and Ardabil, the three largest Azerbaijani-Turkish population centers in northwestern Iran. The demands quickly caught the attention of the country’s other non-Persian communities. Protesters early this month...
Voice of America

Macron Ends France's Africa Mission, Ponders New Strategy

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday announced that France was ending its Barkhane anti-jihadist mission in Africa after over a decade, saying a new strategy would be worked out with African partners. The declaration came in a wide-ranging speech reviewing France's strategy where the president also underlined the importance of...

