Elaine Luria, member of the January 6 committee, loses re-election in Virginia’s 2nd district

Democratic Representative Elaine Luria, a member of the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot at the Capitol, lost her race in Virginia’s 2nd district on Tuesday evening. Ms Luria faced state Senator Jen Kiggans in a highly-contested race in a district that includes US Naval bases. Both candidates served in the branch. Republicans went into overdrive to win the seat that Ms Luria had flipped in the 2018 midterm election.But the district became significantly more Republican after redistricting, giving Republicans a six-point advantage. With almost all precincts reporting both their Election Day and early voting precinct numbers, Ms...
Live Results: Democratic state Sen. Wiley Nickel defeats Bo Hines, a Trump-endorsed Republican, in North Carolina's 13th Congressional District election

Explore more race results below. Democrat Wiley Nickel defeated Republican Bo Hines in North Carolina's 13th Congressional District. The 13th District is split between the urban Triangle and rural Sandhills. A win for Hines is a test of Trump's influence over the GOP. Election 2022 North Carolina Results Explore more...
Cline wins third term in House of Representatives

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDBJ) - Supporters of 6th District Congressman Ben Cline (R) were hoping for a decisive victory, and they got one Tuesday night. Cline defeated his Democratic challenger Jennifer Lewis to win a third term in Congress. Cline arrived at his election night watch party shortly after the polls...
Elaine Luria, Democrat on Jan. 6 House Committee, Unseated in Virginia House Race: 'That Work Continues'

Republican Jennifer Kiggans has defeated incumbent Democrat Elaine Luria in the VA-2 House race Elaine Luria, a member of the Jan. 6 committee, was unseated in Virginia on Tuesday. The Democrat, who sits on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, conceded the U.S. House race in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District to Republican State Sen. Jennifer Kiggans. Luria, 47, was the only endangered Democrat on the committee, the New York Times previously reported. Her opponent, Kiggans, looked to take away her chances at...
Herschel Walker Final Polls Reveal Likely Winner as Georgia Voting Begins

Republican Herschel Walker holds a slim lead over Democrat Raphael Warnock in the still too-close-to-call race for Senate in Georgia, according to a number of surveys. As the polls open in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, the Donald Trump-endorsed Walker is ahead of Warnock in several final polls, albeit none of which show him passing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a December run-off election.
Democrats Flip State Senate Held by Republicans for 40 Years

Democrats have flipped the Michigan state senate, which had been held by Republicans for almost 40 years. All 38 seats in the upper chamber of the Michigan Legislature were up for grabs in Tuesday's election. Democrats have not controlled the Michigan Senate since the early 1980s, but political district maps...
Republican Ted Budd wins North Carolina’s U.S. Senate race

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democrats campaigned for history while Republicans sought to extend a winning streak for the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, as Cheri Beasley and Ted Budd competed to succeed retiring GOP Sen. Richard Burr. Beasley, a former chief justice of the state Supreme Court, would be North Carolina’s first Black senator if elected. Budd, a three-term congressman, has sought to capitalize on Donald Trump’s endorsement, soaring inflation and tens of millions of dollars spent by super PACs attacking Beasley’s judicial record on crime and her support for President Joe Biden’s policies. The race was one of several nationwide expected to determine which party would control what is now a 50-50 Senate. While statewide elections in North Carolina are usually closely divided, Democrats have had a poor run for the Senate in the 21st century. Republicans have won seven of the eight Senate elections, with only Democrat Kay Hagan coming out on top in 2008.
Spanberger beats Vega in key U.S. House victory for Democrats

Democratic U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger held onto her seat Tuesday evening, per the Associated Press, beating back a challenge by Yesli Vega, a Trump-endorsed county supervisor who made national headlines for her inaccurate comments on pregnancies resulting from rape. Why it matters: Virginia's 7th Congressional District, which Spanberger has represented...
Kiggans beats Luria in key U.S. House victory for GOP

Republican Virginia state Sen. Jen Kiggans beat two-term Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria on Tuesday evening in one of the country’s most tightly contested U.S. House races, the Associated Press reported. Why it matters: The Virginia Beach-anchored district, which was rated as a toss-up by Cook Political Report, was a...
Republicans seize control of North Carolina Supreme Court

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The balance of power on the North Carolina Supreme Court has completed its shift. Republicans claimed a 5-2 majority on the court Tuesday by sweeping both open positions and will have majority control for the first time since the court was made partisan by the General Assembly in 2016. Associate Justice […]
Democrats hold onto key House seats in Virginia in early positive sign for party

Democrats received an early break on Tuesday evening when they held two seats in Virginia that they flipped in 2018, a sign that they might be able to stave off a red wave in the House. Representative Jennifer Wexton held her seat in Virginia’s 10th District, which includes much of the Washington DC suburbs. The non-partisan Cook Political Report had recently shifted its rating from Safe Democratic to likely Democratic. Ms Wexton defeated Republican Hung Cao, a retired Navy pilot. Had Republicans flipped the district, they likely would have seen an overwhelming red wave.After their success shaving off part...
