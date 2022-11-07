Read full article on original website
Wes Moore Is Running To Be Maryland’s Governor, But Many Democrats are Eyeing Him For the White House
Wes Moore is a combat veteran, best-selling author, small business owner, and Rhodes Scholar running for Maryland governor, but many in the Democratic Party see the White House in his future. Moore is set to become just the third Black governor in U.S. history as he leads Trump-endorsed Dan Cox...
Elaine Luria, member of the January 6 committee, loses re-election in Virginia’s 2nd district
Democratic Representative Elaine Luria, a member of the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot at the Capitol, lost her race in Virginia’s 2nd district on Tuesday evening. Ms Luria faced state Senator Jen Kiggans in a highly-contested race in a district that includes US Naval bases. Both candidates served in the branch. Republicans went into overdrive to win the seat that Ms Luria had flipped in the 2018 midterm election.But the district became significantly more Republican after redistricting, giving Republicans a six-point advantage. With almost all precincts reporting both their Election Day and early voting precinct numbers, Ms...
Live Results: Democratic state Sen. Wiley Nickel defeats Bo Hines, a Trump-endorsed Republican, in North Carolina's 13th Congressional District election
Explore more race results below. Democrat Wiley Nickel defeated Republican Bo Hines in North Carolina's 13th Congressional District. The 13th District is split between the urban Triangle and rural Sandhills. A win for Hines is a test of Trump's influence over the GOP. Election 2022 North Carolina Results Explore more...
Cline wins third term in House of Representatives
WINCHESTER, Va. (WDBJ) - Supporters of 6th District Congressman Ben Cline (R) were hoping for a decisive victory, and they got one Tuesday night. Cline defeated his Democratic challenger Jennifer Lewis to win a third term in Congress. Cline arrived at his election night watch party shortly after the polls...
Elaine Luria, Democrat on Jan. 6 House Committee, Unseated in Virginia House Race: 'That Work Continues'
Republican Jennifer Kiggans has defeated incumbent Democrat Elaine Luria in the VA-2 House race Elaine Luria, a member of the Jan. 6 committee, was unseated in Virginia on Tuesday. The Democrat, who sits on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, conceded the U.S. House race in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District to Republican State Sen. Jennifer Kiggans. Luria, 47, was the only endangered Democrat on the committee, the New York Times previously reported. Her opponent, Kiggans, looked to take away her chances at...
Black Georgia voters say the Walker-Warnock runoff leaves them with a burden to ‘save the Senate’ again
ATLANTA — Aaron Jones took a deep breath when he emerged from the public library on Ponce de Leon Avenue here into the warm Georgia sun after casting his votes in the midterm elections on Tuesday afternoon. By late that evening, he was anxiety-ridden and befuddled as Democrat Sen....
Herschel Walker Final Polls Reveal Likely Winner as Georgia Voting Begins
Republican Herschel Walker holds a slim lead over Democrat Raphael Warnock in the still too-close-to-call race for Senate in Georgia, according to a number of surveys. As the polls open in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, the Donald Trump-endorsed Walker is ahead of Warnock in several final polls, albeit none of which show him passing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a December run-off election.
A long-shot Democratic candidate raised more than $15.6 million to defeat Marjorie Taylor Greene. He lost by 31 points.
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Democratic opponent, Marcus Flowers, raised $15.6 million for his campaign. He lost by 31 points on Tuesday in a race never seen as even remotely competitive for Democrats. It's the latest example of a long-shot Democrat raking in cash by taking on a high-profile GOP opponent. Democratic...
Democrats Flip State Senate Held by Republicans for 40 Years
Democrats have flipped the Michigan state senate, which had been held by Republicans for almost 40 years. All 38 seats in the upper chamber of the Michigan Legislature were up for grabs in Tuesday's election. Democrats have not controlled the Michigan Senate since the early 1980s, but political district maps...
Live Results: Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen faces off against Republican Chris Chaffee in Maryland's US Senate election
Incumbent Chris Van Hollen faces Republican Chris Chaffee, a perennial candidate who's run for various offices in Maryland over the past decade.
Spanberger narrowly defeats GOP challenger in closely watched House race in Virginia
Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger narrowly held onto her seat in Virginia on Tuesday, defeating Republican Yesli Vega in a contest both parties saw as an early bellwether in the battle for the House. But in a second closely watched district, Republican state Sen. Jen Kiggans ousted Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va.
Republican Ted Budd wins North Carolina’s U.S. Senate race
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democrats campaigned for history while Republicans sought to extend a winning streak for the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, as Cheri Beasley and Ted Budd competed to succeed retiring GOP Sen. Richard Burr. Beasley, a former chief justice of the state Supreme Court, would be North Carolina’s first Black senator if elected. Budd, a three-term congressman, has sought to capitalize on Donald Trump’s endorsement, soaring inflation and tens of millions of dollars spent by super PACs attacking Beasley’s judicial record on crime and her support for President Joe Biden’s policies. The race was one of several nationwide expected to determine which party would control what is now a 50-50 Senate. While statewide elections in North Carolina are usually closely divided, Democrats have had a poor run for the Senate in the 21st century. Republicans have won seven of the eight Senate elections, with only Democrat Kay Hagan coming out on top in 2008.
‘Ready to fight.’ Republican Ted Budd wins Senate race in NC over Democrat Cheri Beasley
Beasley’s lead after early votes and mail-in absentee ballots eroded as more Election Day votes came in.
Spanberger beats Vega in key U.S. House victory for Democrats
Democratic U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger held onto her seat Tuesday evening, per the Associated Press, beating back a challenge by Yesli Vega, a Trump-endorsed county supervisor who made national headlines for her inaccurate comments on pregnancies resulting from rape. Why it matters: Virginia's 7th Congressional District, which Spanberger has represented...
Kiggans beats Luria in key U.S. House victory for GOP
Republican Virginia state Sen. Jen Kiggans beat two-term Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria on Tuesday evening in one of the country’s most tightly contested U.S. House races, the Associated Press reported. Why it matters: The Virginia Beach-anchored district, which was rated as a toss-up by Cook Political Report, was a...
Republicans seize control of North Carolina Supreme Court
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The balance of power on the North Carolina Supreme Court has completed its shift. Republicans claimed a 5-2 majority on the court Tuesday by sweeping both open positions and will have majority control for the first time since the court was made partisan by the General Assembly in 2016. Associate Justice […]
Live Coverage: Georgia official says ‘safe to say’ there will be Senate runoff
A Georgia elections official said early Wednesday that it is “safe to say” the contest between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) and Republican challenger Herschel Walker is headed to a runoff election. The development came after John Fetterman clinched a key victory for Democrats with a projected win in...
Democrat David Trone projected to defeat Republican challenger in Maryland’s closely watched 6th District
Democratic Rep. David Trone has defeated Republican Neil Parrott in Maryland’s closely watched 6th District race, winning a third term for himself and denying the GOP a pickup in the U.S. House. The Associated Press called the race Friday afternoon as the counting of thousands of mail-in ballots continued.
Democrats hold onto key House seats in Virginia in early positive sign for party
Democrats received an early break on Tuesday evening when they held two seats in Virginia that they flipped in 2018, a sign that they might be able to stave off a red wave in the House. Representative Jennifer Wexton held her seat in Virginia’s 10th District, which includes much of the Washington DC suburbs. The non-partisan Cook Political Report had recently shifted its rating from Safe Democratic to likely Democratic. Ms Wexton defeated Republican Hung Cao, a retired Navy pilot. Had Republicans flipped the district, they likely would have seen an overwhelming red wave.After their success shaving off part...
