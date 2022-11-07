Read full article on original website
Prime Pizza Opening Sixth Location in El Segundo
The company's newest location is expected to open January 2023
USC report: Rent hikes on tap for L.A., O.C
Renting an apartment in Los Angeles and Orange counties will be getting more expensive, with a USC Casden Economics Forecast released today predicting continuing rent increases over the next two years.
New airline coming to Orange County airport
A new airline will soon be offering service out of John Wayne Airport in Orange County. Breeze Airways, a budget airline that provides nonstop flights to and from major metro areas across the country, will now be offering two flights out of Orange County. Flyers can soon fly nonstop from Orange County to Orlando, Florida […]
Los Angeles Airbnb Rules
Turn of the Century Highland Park California Bungalow(David Clark, The Shelhamer Real Estate Group) One of the questions I get asked a lot from folks who come to our open houses is, “what are the rules for Airbnb in this area.”? It always helps to know the answer, or where to find it in the fast-paced real estate market of Los Angeles. Covid-19 may not be going anywhere anytime soon, but neither is one of the fastest trends in income property investing. This article Airbnb rules of Los Angeles will outline some of the basics for Los Angeles County’s short and long-term Airbnb rental regulations, Los Angeles County Airbnb night limits for hosting, and Los Angeles County Airbnb occupancy taxes.
Cool temperatures remain in SoCal on Friday
Southern California will continue seeing colder temperatures in many parts Friday, conditions that will last into the weekend.
One of Brazil’s Best Chefs Has Closed His First US Restaurant After Just a Year
After just a year, a restaurant trying to show Los Angeles—and America—a new side of Brazilian food has closed. Caboco, from the celebrated chef Rodrigo Oliveira, shuttered on October 30, Eater LA has reported. The restaurant—opened with LA restaurateur Bill Chait and chef de cuisine Victor Vasconcellos—served updated takes on Brazilian classics, such as a vegan moqueca and torresmo, a pork belly dish that required two to three days of preparation. “In LA, we want to present Brazilian food that is not very well-known,” Vasconcellos told Robb Report when the restaurant first opened. “We want to bring something that is more modern....
KTLA.com
KTLA 5’s Ginger Chan’s South L.A. childhood paved the way for the Detour Diva
KTLA 5’s Ginger Chan is known as the Detour Diva when it comes to taking on the Los Angeles roadways during the weekday commute. It turns out, her traffic knowledge began when she was just a kid tagging along with her dad when he’d visit the various grocery stores he owned around the region.
easyreadernews.com
AES site owners served foreclosure notice
The AES power plant site is in foreclosure, with more than $36 million in past due payments. Site owner Leo Pustilnikov describes the Oct. 21 Los Angeles County issuance as a “negotiation of a true-up over accounting,” stemming from state payments to keep the plant on standby. The...
Race For L.A. Mayor in Dead Heat Ahead of Next Vote Count Drop
The next vote count drop in the biggest race in L.A. arrives on Friday. The race between the two candidates is so close, they have already swapped frontrunner status once The post Race For L.A. Mayor in Dead Heat Ahead of Next Vote Count Drop appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
foxla.com
Cell phone video captures fight breaking out on LA Metro's Blue Line
LOS ANGELES - The fight videotaped on the Metro’s Blue Line is violent. What started it? The man who recorded the incident on his cell phone, Edgar Nuñez, doesn’t know. Nuñez uses the train and buses regularly and extensively from east of the 405 Freeway to Beverly Hills where he works in one of the hotel kitchens.
pasadenanow.com
Search for Property Owner Willing to Host Tiny Village Project in Pasadena Turns Up Empty
No owner of property in Pasadena expressed interest in the use of their land or buildings as a site for a tiny village in Pasadena – a project that could help address the ongoing need for emergency shelter resources among people experiencing homelessness, Housing Director William Huang said in his report published in the Office of the City Manager’s weekly newsletter.
theregistrysocal.com
100,000 SQFT Shopping Center in Santa Clarita Secures $15MM Refinancing
SANTA CLARITA, CA – iBorrow, a nationwide private direct lender for commercial real estate, has provided a $15 million loan to refinance the Old Orchard Shopping Center, a 100,000 square-foot strip center located in Santa Clarita, California. The proceeds of the refinancing will retire an outstanding CMBS loan, and provide for a reserve for tenant improvements and leasing commissions for newly leased suites.
foxla.com
LA Mayor Race: When will tight race between Caruso, Bass be called?
LOS ANGELES - The expensive and at-times contentious race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles remained in a virtual 50-50 deadlock Wednesday between developer Rick Caruso and Rep. Karen Bass -- and a winner might not be determined for days. After the candidates traded leads in early returns...
Sfvbj.com
Three Undeveloped Parcels in Palmdale Fetch $7.3 Million
Three undeveloped land sites totaling 23 acres in Palmdale have sold for a combined $7.3 million. Located in Antelope Valley between 10th St. West and Highway 14, the trio of properties are part of the Palmdale Trade and Commerce Center. P&L Realty LLC acquired the sites from SYCG-MGP Palmdale I...
Eater
This Stunning West LA Newcomer Is Tucked Into the Top Floor of a Historic Wine Shop
A group of LA restaurant veterans quietly opened Wine House Kitchen in late September directly above West LA’s 47-year-old wine shop Wine House, which is owned by the Knight family. Located a few blocks from bustling Sawtelle Japantown, the restaurant boasts some unique vibes on an industrial stretch of Cotner Avenue, just south of Santa Monica Boulevard.
12tomatoes.com
Real Estate Agent Offers Inside Look At Rock Legend Flea’s Mansion In L.A.
Anthony Stellini of RSR Real Estate in Los Angeles is here to provide us with a closer look at one of the coolest homes that you are ever going to see. Whether you are a big fan of the Red Hot Chili Peppers or you are simply a fan of awesome real estate, this Instagram post is well worth your time. The legendary bassist Flea has quite the home and you won’t believe your eyes.
Karen Bass trims Rick Caruso's lead in tight race to be next LA mayor, latest results show
Who will be the next mayor of Los Angeles? The latest numbers show the race between Rep. Karen Bass and developer Rick Caruso remains tight.
NBC Los Angeles
More LA Election Numbers are In. Here's What's New
Election day was long over, but several key races in Los Angeles had yet to be called, and many were in a dead heat, including the mayor's and sheriff's races. It's a new way of voting, and a new way of counting, which means everything is slow going. On Thursday,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Best pastries in California? Bakery with savory and sweet treats tops a new Yelp list
The top pastry shop in California serves flaky croissants, flavorful macarons, and other sweet and savory treats, according to a new Yelp list released on Monday, Nov. 7. Yelp reviewers can’t seem to stop raving about Artelice Patisserie, a French dessert shop and bakery in Los Angeles, that was recognized as the best spot in the state for pastries.
WATCH: El Segundo oil refinery engulfed in flames
Crews are working to extinguish a fire that ignited at a Chevron oil refinery in El Segundo on Tuesday. A massive blaze can be seen burning inside one particular section of the refinery just west of Sepulveda. It’s unclear what ignited the fire or what that portion of the building houses. Emergency crews with Los […]
