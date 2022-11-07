ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

KTLA

New airline coming to Orange County airport

A new airline will soon be offering service out of John Wayne Airport in Orange County. Breeze Airways, a budget airline that provides nonstop flights to and from major metro areas across the country, will now be offering two flights out of Orange County. Flyers can soon fly nonstop from Orange County to Orlando, Florida […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
David Clark

Los Angeles Airbnb Rules

Turn of the Century Highland Park California Bungalow(David Clark, The Shelhamer Real Estate Group) One of the questions I get asked a lot from folks who come to our open houses is, “what are the rules for Airbnb in this area.”? It always helps to know the answer, or where to find it in the fast-paced real estate market of Los Angeles. Covid-19 may not be going anywhere anytime soon, but neither is one of the fastest trends in income property investing. This article Airbnb rules of Los Angeles will outline some of the basics for Los Angeles County’s short and long-term Airbnb rental regulations, Los Angeles County Airbnb night limits for hosting, and Los Angeles County Airbnb occupancy taxes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Robb Report

One of Brazil’s Best Chefs Has Closed His First US Restaurant After Just a Year

After just a year, a restaurant trying to show Los Angeles—and America—a new side of Brazilian food has closed. Caboco, from the celebrated chef Rodrigo Oliveira, shuttered on October 30, Eater LA has reported. The restaurant—opened with LA restaurateur Bill Chait and chef de cuisine Victor Vasconcellos—served updated takes on Brazilian classics, such as a vegan moqueca and torresmo, a pork belly dish that required two to three days of preparation. “In LA, we want to present Brazilian food that is not very well-known,” Vasconcellos told Robb Report when the restaurant first opened. “We want to bring something that is more modern....
LOS ANGELES, CA
easyreadernews.com

AES site owners served foreclosure notice

The AES power plant site is in foreclosure, with more than $36 million in past due payments. Site owner Leo Pustilnikov describes the Oct. 21 Los Angeles County issuance as a “negotiation of a true-up over accounting,” stemming from state payments to keep the plant on standby. The...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Cell phone video captures fight breaking out on LA Metro's Blue Line

LOS ANGELES - The fight videotaped on the Metro’s Blue Line is violent. What started it? The man who recorded the incident on his cell phone, Edgar Nuñez, doesn’t know. Nuñez uses the train and buses regularly and extensively from east of the 405 Freeway to Beverly Hills where he works in one of the hotel kitchens.
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

Search for Property Owner Willing to Host Tiny Village Project in Pasadena Turns Up Empty

No owner of property in Pasadena expressed interest in the use of their land or buildings as a site for a tiny village in Pasadena – a project that could help address the ongoing need for emergency shelter resources among people experiencing homelessness, Housing Director William Huang said in his report published in the Office of the City Manager’s weekly newsletter.
PASADENA, CA
theregistrysocal.com

100,000 SQFT Shopping Center in Santa Clarita Secures $15MM Refinancing

SANTA CLARITA, CA – iBorrow, a nationwide private direct lender for commercial real estate, has provided a $15 million loan to refinance the Old Orchard Shopping Center, a 100,000 square-foot strip center located in Santa Clarita, California. The proceeds of the refinancing will retire an outstanding CMBS loan, and provide for a reserve for tenant improvements and leasing commissions for newly leased suites.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Sfvbj.com

Three Undeveloped Parcels in Palmdale Fetch $7.3 Million

Three undeveloped land sites totaling 23 acres in Palmdale have sold for a combined $7.3 million. Located in Antelope Valley between 10th St. West and Highway 14, the trio of properties are part of the Palmdale Trade and Commerce Center. P&L Realty LLC acquired the sites from SYCG-MGP Palmdale I...
PALMDALE, CA
12tomatoes.com

Real Estate Agent Offers Inside Look At Rock Legend Flea’s Mansion In L.A.

Anthony Stellini of RSR Real Estate in Los Angeles is here to provide us with a closer look at one of the coolest homes that you are ever going to see. Whether you are a big fan of the Red Hot Chili Peppers or you are simply a fan of awesome real estate, this Instagram post is well worth your time. The legendary bassist Flea has quite the home and you won’t believe your eyes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

More LA Election Numbers are In. Here's What's New

Election day was long over, but several key races in Los Angeles had yet to be called, and many were in a dead heat, including the mayor's and sheriff's races. It's a new way of voting, and a new way of counting, which means everything is slow going. On Thursday,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Best pastries in California? Bakery with savory and sweet treats tops a new Yelp list

The top pastry shop in California serves flaky croissants, flavorful macarons, and other sweet and savory treats, according to a new Yelp list released on Monday, Nov. 7. Yelp reviewers can’t seem to stop raving about Artelice Patisserie, a French dessert shop and bakery in Los Angeles, that was recognized as the best spot in the state for pastries.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

WATCH: El Segundo oil refinery engulfed in flames

Crews are working to extinguish a fire that ignited at a Chevron oil refinery in El Segundo on Tuesday. A massive blaze can be seen burning inside one particular section of the refinery just west of Sepulveda. It’s unclear what ignited the fire or what that portion of the building houses. Emergency crews with Los […]
EL SEGUNDO, CA
