Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Omega Delta Sigma Fosters Community and Relationships for Penn State Student Military Veterans
Dexter Mills is president of Omega Delta Sigma, a Lion Ambassador and a 24-year-old Penn State junior pursuing a biology degree at University Park. College came later in Mills’ life after serving three years in the Army and a six-month deployment in Afghanistan. After hearing from his mentor that it was time for Mills to head to college, that’s when he found himself heading to Penn State.
Hundreds of Penn State Faculty Are Publicly and Privately Questioning University Leadership
STATE COLLEGE — Hundreds of Penn State employees are challenging the university president’s leadership and commitments, while internal documents obtained by Spotlight PA show fracturing within the university over how to best address racism. The fallout comes after two high-profile decisions by Penn State officials last month: the...
Taste of the Town fundraiser moves to Bryce Jordan Center
STATE COLLEGE — Centre County United Way has announced some big changes for the Dec. 15 Taste of the Town event which will allow more people to attend. CCUW’s signature fundraising event typically sells out, leaving people hungry for the experience. This year, with the event being moved...
Rebelz Food Truck Brings Late-Night Eats and Hospitality to Happy Valley
Based out of Huntingdon, REBELZ food truck has certainly made its mark in State College throughout the past few months. REBELZ offers a “hodgepodge of American and European comfort cuisines” from classics like sliders and tacos to globally-inspired fusion cuisine, such as pierogies. On top of that, it also curates unique options such as taco hot dogs, buffalo pierogies, also known as “buffalogies,” and much more.
DEED TRANSFERS
The following property transactions were compiled from information provided by the Centre CountyrecorderofdeedsJosephDavidson. The Gazette is not responsible for typographical errors. The published information is believed to be accurate; however, the Gazette neither warrants nor accepts any liability or responsibility for inaccurate information. RECORDED OCT. 17-21, 2022. BELLEFONTE BOROUGH. Karen...
Centre County Still at Low COVID-19 Community Level as New Cases, Hospitalizations Decline
Centre County remained at the low community level for COVID-19 for the eighth consecutive week as local new cases and hospitalizations linked to the virus fell, according to the Centers for Disease Control’s latest update on Thursday night. At the low level, the CDC recommends wearing a mask if...
Ten Thousand Villages announces biggest event of 2022
STATE COLLEGE — Ten Thousand Villages will hold its largest fair-trade event in the Centre Region Nov. 11-13. “As the pioneers of the global fairtrade movement, this nonprofit connects artisans from more than 25 countries to North America, providing a marketplace for their handcrafted goods,” said Kiernan T. Holland, executive director.
State College Teen Explores Highs and Lows of Turbulent Times with Newly Published Poetry Collection
When the COVID-19 pandemic shut down most in-person learning nationwide, most teenagers might have spent their free time playing video games, watching television or scrolling through TikTok. But for one Centre Region teen, pandemic-fueled isolation provided a chance to unleash some pent-up creativity. Myah Robbins, a 15-year-old sophomore at State...
Forecasted Rain Forces Penn State Football Parking Changes
Forecasted rain from the remnants of an Atlantic hurricane is expected to impact Beaver Stadium parking this weekend. On Thursday, Penn State Athletics said it will close the Overnight RV lot (ORV) from noon on Friday through 8 a.m. on Saturday due to forecasted heavy rain. The lot is still slated to open at 6 p.m. on Thursday, according to a release.
Benninghoff Reelected in 171st State House District
State Rep. Kerry Benninghoff, R-Bellefonte, has won a 14th term in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. The current House majority leader defeated Democratic challenger Robert Zeigler, of Millheim, in Tuesday’s election for the 171st legislative district. Benninghoff had 72% of the vote in the district covering parts of Centre...
BAHS football focus of local author’s newest offering
BELLEFONTE — Local author Harry Breon has published his 55th book, “Blue Collar Football. The Story Continues.” It is available on Amazon. Breon’s book details the Bellefonte Area High School’s varsity football team during the 2018 through 2022 seasons. The book is available in paperback, with black and white interior photos, as well as in hardcover, with full-color photos inside.
Conklin Wins Ninth Term in 77th State House District
State Rep. Scott Conklin, D-Rush Township, will return to Harrisburg as the representative for the 77th state House district in Centre County for a ninth term after another successful reelection bid. Conklin defeated Republican challenger Steve Yetsko, of Huston Township, in Tuesday’s election. Conklin had 62% of the vote with...
State College Man Found Guilty of Felony Charges for Role in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot
A State College man on Wednesday was found guilty of two felony charges for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Brian Gundersen, 28, was found guilty of obstructing the congressional vote to certify Joe Biden’s presidential election win and assaulting a law enforcement officer.
County athletes compete at PIAA Cross Country Championships
HERSHEY — Temperatures were running high and so were the finishers of Centre County runners at the PIAA Cross Country Championships on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Hershey’s Parkview Course. State College senior Nick Sloff registered the best time of the day for a county athlete, navigating the course...
Bellefonte Area Students, Driver Injured in School Bus Crash
Three Bellefonte Area School District students and their bus driver were sent to the hospital to be treated for injuries after a school bus crash on Wednesday morning in Spring Township. Emergency responders were dispatched at about 7:50 a.m. to the 2900 block of Greens Valley Road for a report...
5 Storylines to Follow as Penn State Hosts Maryland This Weekend
Penn State is 7-2 on the year eyeing a very reasonable path to a 10-win regular season for the first time since 2019 and a bounce-back campaign from the struggles of the past two years. While nothing is guaranteed in Big Ten play a favorable path including Maryland, Rutgers and Michigan State stands in the way of that 10-win mark. Of course you can’t win your 10th game of the year without winning eight and nine, so here are a few storylines to follow as the Nittany Lions look to pick up No. 8 on the year.
How Centre County Voted in the Midterm Election
Centre County saw its highest turnout for a non-presidential election in at least 25 years as voters cast their ballots for governor, senator, congressman and state representative on Tuesday and by mail in the weeks leading up to Election Day. According to the Centre County Office of Elections and Voter...
Man Hospitalized After Assault in Downtown State College; Police Seek Help Identifying Suspects
State College police are seeking assistance identifying three men they say were involved in an assault that left a man hospitalized. The suspects allegedly engaged the 22-year-old in a verbal altercation that turned physical at about 1:15 a.m. on Sunday on the 400 block of East Calder Way, according according to a media release.
P-O advances in PIAA tourney; SC falls to North Allegheny
A pair of Centre County teams captured District 6 girls volleyball championships, and the dreams of a state title remain for one as the final days of the fall season arrived. State College’s run of district crowns reached a dozen on Nov. 3 with a 3-0 sweep of Central Mountain in the Class 4A final. Philipsburg-Osceola earned its third consecutive Class 2A banner with a 3-0 sweep of Tyrone on Nov. 5.
State College
MARYLAND MATCHUP
The Penn State Nittany Lions’ defense on Saturday afternoon at Indiana intercepted three passes, sacked Hoosier quarterbacks six times and collected 16 tackles-for-loss in what was nothing short of a dominant performance. Throw in 483 yards of offense that included 27 first downs, a crushing running game, 304 passing...
