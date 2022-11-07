ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

warblogle.com

Barning Man: Just Watch (or Rumor Has It)

I would like to give a quick thank you to our former coach Bryan Harsin for his time on the plains. We at the Blogle office were unashamedly supportive of our coach and we will be the same way about the next guy, whoever that is. The treatment you...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Legacy basketball star Syriah Daniels commits to Auburn

Syriah Daniels is carrying a legendary legacy — right back to the school she loves. The second-generation basketball star has committed to Auburn University. She is a standout rising junior at Auburn High School and is the daughter of former Auburn men’s basketball star Marquis Daniels and former Auburn women’s basketball player Shana Askew Daniels.
AUBURN, AL
dawgnation.com

Nothing eccentric about Mike Leach’s take on upsetting ‘simple’ Georgia: Buy-in, more cowbell

ATHENS — For all of the ‘guru’ status Mike Leach has been assigned, the Mississippi State coach finds his team’s matchup with Georgia remarkably simple. “Don’t get too caught up in it, just focus on what you do,” Leach said this week, asked the key to upsetting the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs when the teams meet at 7 p.m. on Saturday in Starkville.
STARKVILLE, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man turns $20 into $100,000 lottery win

A Mississippi man turned $20 into $100,000 with a purchase of a Mississippi Lottery scratch-off ticket. Mississippi Lottery officials report that the lottery player from Louisville won $100,000 on a $20 Mega Money ticket. The man identified as “Harvey L.” purchased the winning ticket from Fair Oil-Louisville on S. Church...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Highschool Basketball Pro

Phenix City, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice

PHENIX CITY, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Auburn Church Battling Vandals, Intolerance

OPINION — In the drama “Absence of Malice” (1981), a reckless reporter (Sally Field) gets her comeuppance from an honest character (Paul Newman). After a devout Catholic woman tells the reporter she had an abortion, the reporter puts that into the paper, despite telling the lady she wouldn’t. When the morning edition comes out, the woman with the abortion frantically runs around the neighborhood picking up copies from her neighbors’ yards before they can be read.
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Two temperature drops incoming

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s another day of very warm temperatures across central and south Alabama, but a rush of cooler air arrives later on tonight! Montgomery broke the record high Monday and came within one degree of a record on Sunday... both days got to 87°. So far, Tuesday has been slightly less warm with the Capital City hitting 85°, just shy of the 87° record. Regardless of whether or not we see a record, this has been some impressive November heat; our sky will continue to be mostly sunny, and there will be a bit of a breeze for the rest of the day.
ALABAMA STATE
WJTV 12

Plane from Air Force training base crashes in Mississippi

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — Nobody was killed when U.S. military plane crashed Monday in Mississippi, south of an Air Force base that conducts pilot training, the Air Force said in a statement. The T-38A Talon aircraft crashed about 1 p.m., roughly 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Columbus Air Force Base, according to Senior Airman […]
COLUMBUS, MS
WTVM

Auburn man arrested for possession of forged check

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - On November 8, Auburn Police, arrested Cornellious Lamar Sanford on a felony warrant charging him with possession of a forged instrument. On November 1, Auburn Police responded to a report of forgery, near the 1700 block of Saugahatchee Road. Officers met with a victim who reported...
AUBURN, AL
wrbl.com

Columbus: Three injured in 24th St. shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Three were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in the 900 block of 24th St., according to the Columbus Police Department. Columbus police responded to the shooting on Nov. 8 at 11:22 p.m. Injuries were non-life-threatening. No arrests have been made so far.
COLUMBUS, GA
wcbi.com

Columbus man arrested for shooting at woman, infant while driving

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man is accused of shooting at a woman and her six-week-old child while driving down the road. A city spokesman said the incident started at about 8:45 a.m. on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. 39-year-old Terence Barrow is accused of following the victim...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Woman injured Monday in Houston later died

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A man and woman are now dead following a domestic incident Monday afternoon in Houston. According to a Houston Police Department news release, the incident happened at approximately 3:37 at a home on Parker Avenue. A man was killed and a woman was seriously injured. Police...
HOUSTON, MS
wtva.com

Teen missing in Itawamba County found

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Help is needed locating a missing teenager in Itawamba County. According to the Itawamba County Sheriff's Department, 13-year-old Lania Embry reportedly walked away from Fairview School at approximately 3:05 p.m. She has brown, shoulder-length hair. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 111 pounds.
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Columbus PD searching for home invader

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Police are trying to find the individual who kidnapped an elderly person in Columbus. According to Columbus Police, someone broke into the victim’s home early Monday, Nov. 7, tied up the victim, then stole the victim’s car. Police said the home invader threatened the...
COLUMBUS, MS
Opelika-Auburn News

Election roundup: Lee County midterm results

Tuesday night after the polls closed at 7 p.m., the general election numbers started to roll in at the Lee County Meeting Center in Opelika. Here’s a look at the general election results from Lee County. The provisional ballots will be counted a week later. United States Representative 3rd...
LEE COUNTY, AL

