Barning Man: Just Watch (or Rumor Has It)
I would like to give a quick thank you to our former coach Bryan Harsin for his time on the plains. We at the Blogle office were unashamedly supportive of our coach and we will be the same way about the next guy, whoever that is. The treatment you...
Opelika-Auburn News
Legacy basketball star Syriah Daniels commits to Auburn
Syriah Daniels is carrying a legendary legacy — right back to the school she loves. The second-generation basketball star has committed to Auburn University. She is a standout rising junior at Auburn High School and is the daughter of former Auburn men’s basketball star Marquis Daniels and former Auburn women’s basketball player Shana Askew Daniels.
dawgnation.com
Nothing eccentric about Mike Leach’s take on upsetting ‘simple’ Georgia: Buy-in, more cowbell
ATHENS — For all of the ‘guru’ status Mike Leach has been assigned, the Mississippi State coach finds his team’s matchup with Georgia remarkably simple. “Don’t get too caught up in it, just focus on what you do,” Leach said this week, asked the key to upsetting the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs when the teams meet at 7 p.m. on Saturday in Starkville.
Scarbinsky: Cohen’s big fat take THAT serves notice to the naysayers around Auburn
THAT is how you flip the script, stare down the elephant in the room and turn a negative into a positively memorable introduction to your new high-profile position. THAT is how you win the press conference, and THAT is exactly what Auburn’s new athletics director, John Cohen, did Tuesday.
Mississippi man turns $20 into $100,000 lottery win
A Mississippi man turned $20 into $100,000 with a purchase of a Mississippi Lottery scratch-off ticket. Mississippi Lottery officials report that the lottery player from Louisville won $100,000 on a $20 Mega Money ticket. The man identified as “Harvey L.” purchased the winning ticket from Fair Oil-Louisville on S. Church...
Phenix City, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
6 Alabama Cities With Extremely High Syphilis Rates
I'm in no way happy to be delivering this news. Once again Alabama tops some sort of list. Unfortunately this time it's not the type of list we would like. Somehow we managed to put 6 Alabama cities in the top 100 with the highest spread of STDs. And if...
opelikaobserver.com
Auburn Church Battling Vandals, Intolerance
OPINION — In the drama “Absence of Malice” (1981), a reckless reporter (Sally Field) gets her comeuppance from an honest character (Paul Newman). After a devout Catholic woman tells the reporter she had an abortion, the reporter puts that into the paper, despite telling the lady she wouldn’t. When the morning edition comes out, the woman with the abortion frantically runs around the neighborhood picking up copies from her neighbors’ yards before they can be read.
WSFA
Two temperature drops incoming
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s another day of very warm temperatures across central and south Alabama, but a rush of cooler air arrives later on tonight! Montgomery broke the record high Monday and came within one degree of a record on Sunday... both days got to 87°. So far, Tuesday has been slightly less warm with the Capital City hitting 85°, just shy of the 87° record. Regardless of whether or not we see a record, this has been some impressive November heat; our sky will continue to be mostly sunny, and there will be a bit of a breeze for the rest of the day.
Plane from Air Force training base crashes in Mississippi
COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — Nobody was killed when U.S. military plane crashed Monday in Mississippi, south of an Air Force base that conducts pilot training, the Air Force said in a statement. The T-38A Talon aircraft crashed about 1 p.m., roughly 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Columbus Air Force Base, according to Senior Airman […]
Officials: Mississippi teen missing since walking away from school Tuesday
Officials are looking for a Mississippi teen who walked away from school Tuesday and has not been located. The Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Tuesday, Nov. 8, it was reported that Lania Claire Embry walked away from Fairview School in Itawamba County shortly after 3 p.m. She...
WTVM
Auburn man arrested for possession of forged check
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - On November 8, Auburn Police, arrested Cornellious Lamar Sanford on a felony warrant charging him with possession of a forged instrument. On November 1, Auburn Police responded to a report of forgery, near the 1700 block of Saugahatchee Road. Officers met with a victim who reported...
wrbl.com
Columbus: Three injured in 24th St. shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Three were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in the 900 block of 24th St., according to the Columbus Police Department. Columbus police responded to the shooting on Nov. 8 at 11:22 p.m. Injuries were non-life-threatening. No arrests have been made so far.
wcbi.com
Columbus man arrested for shooting at woman, infant while driving
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man is accused of shooting at a woman and her six-week-old child while driving down the road. A city spokesman said the incident started at about 8:45 a.m. on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. 39-year-old Terence Barrow is accused of following the victim...
wtva.com
Woman injured Monday in Houston later died
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A man and woman are now dead following a domestic incident Monday afternoon in Houston. According to a Houston Police Department news release, the incident happened at approximately 3:37 at a home on Parker Avenue. A man was killed and a woman was seriously injured. Police...
wtva.com
thebamabuzz.com
NEW AUBURN THRIFT STORE: Thrifty Lizard, plus their upcoming “bin store” event
If you like a good bargain, you probably know all about Auburn’s many thrift stores. We’re here to highlight Auburn’s newest thrift store, Thrifty Lizard. Keep reading to learn about this thrift-meets-retail store, plus their upcoming take on “bin stores.”. What will you find at Thrifty...
wtva.com
Columbus PD searching for home invader
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Police are trying to find the individual who kidnapped an elderly person in Columbus. According to Columbus Police, someone broke into the victim’s home early Monday, Nov. 7, tied up the victim, then stole the victim’s car. Police said the home invader threatened the...
Opelika-Auburn News
Election roundup: Lee County midterm results
Tuesday night after the polls closed at 7 p.m., the general election numbers started to roll in at the Lee County Meeting Center in Opelika. Here’s a look at the general election results from Lee County. The provisional ballots will be counted a week later. United States Representative 3rd...
Alabama inmate Marquis Hatcher dies after assault at Elmore Correctional Facility
An inmate at Elmore Correctional Facility died after an assault by another inmate on Friday, the Alabama Department of Corrections said. Marquis Hatcher, 31, was serving a 20-year sentence for first-degree burglary in a Montgomery County case. The ADOC said Hatcher was taken to the infirmary at Staton Correctional Facility...
