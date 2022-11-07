Read full article on original website
wdayradionow.com
Blizzard slams North Dakota, impact felt across state in multiple areas
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakotans are digging out after a blizzard slammed much of the state. Many schools, businesses, medical clinics, and government agencies were closed Thursday as snow made road conditions dicey. A number of planned Veterans Day events were also canceled. Authorities closed several highways Thursday afternoon too...
wdayradionow.com
I-29 closed between Grand Forks, Fargo due to Winter Weather
(Fargo, ND) -- It didn't take long for I-29 to get bad enough for officials to shut it down. The North Dakota Department of Transportation says the highway from Grand Forks to Fargo is closed as blowing snow, freezing rain, and more severe winter weather rolls through the area. The...
wdayradionow.com
Netting comes down at Suite Shots in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Icy conditions and wind is responsible for taking the netting down at Fargo's newest golf facility. Suite Shots said in a Facebook post Thursday that the break-away clips operated properly, bringing the nets down to prevent severe damage. The first "break away" happened early in the winter,...
wdayradionow.com
Weather causes comedian to reschedule Fargo show
(Fargo, ND) -- So much for laughs at Scheels Arena Friday night. Despite hopes to get on stage, comedian Bert Kreischer has announced that his scheduled show at the Scheels Arena in Fargo is being rescheduled. Winter weather is being described as the reason the show is being moved. Kreischer...
wdayradionow.com
Moorhead Schools to start two hours late as winter weather approaches
(Moorhead, MN) -- Winter Weather is set to rear its head in the FM Metro, and one local school district is already planning delays. The Moorhead Area Public School District tells WDAY Radio that public and non-public schools and buses will start two hours late Thursday. This is in response to the expected freezing rain, and snow moving into the area.
wdayradionow.com
Snow removal crews for City of Moorhead shorthanded but "ready to go"
(Fargo, ND) -- Crews performing snow removal on the streets of Moorhead are shorthanded to start the season. "We're struggling for employees like everybody else. We could use three more bodies. It's a tough market to try to hire anybody," said Randy Affield, Operations Manager for the City of Moorhead.
wdayradionow.com
Activities and Events for Veteran's Day in Fargo-Moorhead
(Fargo, ND) -- As the winter weather moves out of the FM Metro, Veteran's Day celebrations are taking center stage. Below is a list of activities happening throughout Fargo-Moorhead Friday. They include:. Veterans Day program at the Fargo Air museum at 11:00am. Fargo VFW, and Fargo American Legion will be...
wdayradionow.com
Moorhead Thai restaurant looks to recover after months long street closure on Center Avenue
(Fargo, ND) -- A restaurant owner on Center Avenue in Moorhead talks about the challenges and lost revenue over the past few months when the street was closed for improvements. "It's difficult for the customer to come here and they cannot find a way to come and also the business...
wdayradionow.com
TK Marshall Breaks Down NDSU's Ferocious Rushing Attack
NDSU running back TK Marshall joined Big Game James McCarty to discuss some Bison football. He talked about their effective rushing attack last weekend at Western Illinois and previewed this weeks game at Southern Illinois.
wdayradionow.com
FM churches team with Orphan Grain Train to collect winter clothing and necessities for Ukraine
(Fargo, ND) -- A couple of churches in the FM metro are running donation drives to support children living in orphanages in Ukraine. "We're working with a group of 8 orphanages in Ukraine right now and we're collecting items for them as there is a very difficult winter coming on as I hear from them. They're without electricity, without heat," said Kirk Rosen. a representative with Orphan Grain Train North Dakota.
wdayradionow.com
Voter turnout up slightly for North Dakota, Minnesota
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Airport Authority Director: We are looking at plans to build a parking garage
(Fargo, ND) -- Hector International Airport is considering plans to build a parking structure for travelers in our region. Shawn Dobberstein, Fargo's Airport Authority Director, joined WDAY Radio's Thursday's with Tony. He spoke about a proposed plan for a parking garage that could be built at Fargo's Airport. Dobberstein says the airport is considering updating their master plan construction project to include the parking garage, but it would come at a heavy cost.
wdayradionow.com
Voter turnout near 40-year low for North Dakota, Minnesota still ranks near top
(Fargo, ND) -- The polls were busy both in Moorhead and Fargo for election night, but not busy enough on the North Dakota side according to state officials. North Dakota approached nearly half of registered voter turnout this election cycle, but that number was still near a 40-year low for turnout. The Secretary of State's office shows that about 42.8% of registered voters in the state cast a ballot during the midterms. That equates to about 242,000 voters. The eligible voters in the state sits at around 565,000.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Police use IAU to reduce vehicle break-ins near NDSU
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is using its Intelligence and Analysis Unit to reduce a pattern of vehicle break-ins near the North Dakota State University campus. In September, IAU observed a pattern of vehicle break-ins along Dakota Drive North near the campus of NDSU, with 13 vehicles broken into on 12 separate days. This much activity indicated that the neighborhood was a hotspot for these incidents.
wdayradionow.com
11-9-22 Coaches Corner Podcast
Concordia Cobbers Football head coach Terry Horan and Moorhead Spuds Football head coach Kevin Feeney join Greg Burd for the 2022 Coaches Corner Podcast! This week the coaches discuss the flow of their offenses, the flexibility their quarterbacks have in the playbook, and the trust they have in those QBs to call audibles at the line of scrimmage.
wdayradionow.com
Fire damages Fargo mobile home
FARGO - Fire caused moderate damage to a home in Buena Vista Mobile Home Court in Fargo overnight. No one was hurt. The fire at 4582 Santiago Boulevard was reported just after 12:30 this morning. Crews had the fire out within 15 minutes. Most of the damage was confined to the kitchen. Damage is put at $50,000.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo woman identified in deadly South Dakota crash, GoFundMe accounts set up
(Milbank, SD) -- A Fargo woman is being identified in a deadly South Dakota crash. The Department of Public Safety says 28-year-old Josephine Jacobawi was driving a van east near Milbank on U.S. Highway 12 when she crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a pickup. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say she was wearing her seatbelt.
wdayradionow.com
Portland man identified following fatal two-vehicle crash
(Portland, ND) -- A man has been identified following a November 8th two-vehicle fatal crash that happened about seven miles southwest of Portland, North Dakota. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 54-year-old Ryan Domier was traveling eastbound on 3rd street NE when he struck a separate vehicle, driven by 39-year-old Scott Hovde, when he was traveling southbound on 145th Ave Northeast. Troopers say the intersection is "unregulated", meaning there was no stop signs, yield signs, or other traffic control devices.
wdayradionow.com
Cass County State's Attorney Kim Hegvik shares gratitude following General Election win
(Fargo, ND) -- Cass County's newest State's Attorney is sharing her immediate thoughts following her election win this Tuesday. Cass County State's Attorney Kim Hegvik joined WDAY Midday to speak about election night and her plans moving forward. "It was exciting to see that it was as close as it...
wdayradionow.com
West Fargo City Commissioner expresses relief after voters approve sales tax hike
(Fargo, ND) -- A West Fargo city commissioner is expressing relief after voters approved a sales tax increase, with the additional funds going toward police and fire services. "We didn't want to keep increasing property taxes to pay for this, so that is why we came up with this idea of increasing sales tax instead. But of course not everybody is going to agree with that, so I think that's why it was a bit controversial and close. But I think it really was good that it passed," said City Commissioner Mandy George.
