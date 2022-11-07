(Fargo, ND) -- The polls were busy both in Moorhead and Fargo for election night, but not busy enough on the North Dakota side according to state officials. North Dakota approached nearly half of registered voter turnout this election cycle, but that number was still near a 40-year low for turnout. The Secretary of State's office shows that about 42.8% of registered voters in the state cast a ballot during the midterms. That equates to about 242,000 voters. The eligible voters in the state sits at around 565,000.

