First openly trans and non-binary candidates elected to Montana Legislature
Missoula voters elected the first openly transgender and non-binary candidates to the Montana Legislature this week.
Missoula County still has election ballots to count
The counting of the ballots cast in Tuesday's midterm elections in Missoula County has been delayed.
montanakaimin.com
Homeless camp site closed indefinitely, UM receives STEM diversity grant, Montana’s increased mental health needs
Missoula City Council moves to close homeless authorized camp site on Nov. 16. After a final push to keep the Missoula Authorized Camping Site open, City Council moved to table a motion calling for more funds and to close the site indefinitely. The majority of City Council voted to table...
Backers of Missoula’s failed crisis levy consider loss, needs moving forward
Voters in Missoula were clear on Tuesday night, saying they weren't ready to fund any more projects or services.
City Councilor Warns of Possible Massive Increase in VRBO Fees
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - There are hundreds of homes in Missoula that are being used as VRBOs (Vacation Rental by Owner), that visitors all over the world can rent on a daily or weekly basis. The Missoula City Council is considering raising the ‘tourist home registration fee’ for the...
Mayor, Commissioner on Failure of the Crisis Intervention Levy
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - After the dust settled on Wednesday morning and it was apparent that the Crisis Intervention Levy had failed to pass, KGVO reached out to City of Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess who said he understood why the levy failed to pass. The Mayor Weighs in on...
bitterrootstar.com
Stevensville council member resigns
Marilyn Wolff, Stevensville Town Council member representing Ward 1, has resigned effective November 4th. Wolff told the Star that she had turned in her letter of resignation and expected it to be read into the record at the November 10th council meeting. Wolff cited health and personal issues as her...
Tweets About Missoula, Montana That Are Too Real
Live anywhere long enough, and you'll get used to the local intricacies and customs. As they say, "When in Rome, do as they Romans do." When you come to Missoula, you better get used to our weather, driving practices, and other customs so you don't drive yourself completely bonkers when you get here. Here are some of Twitter's best to help you understand the Garden City...enjoy them now while Twitter is still around.
montanarightnow.com
More than 3,600 with power outages in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - More than 3,600 customers are without power in midtown Missoula Thursday. Northwestern Energy's outage map said the estimated repair time is 11:01 a.m.
Missoula developers seek tavern, casino permit
A team of Missoula developers is planning a commercial building off Mullan Road that will include a bar and fine-dining restaurant once it opens.
Montana TV Political Reporter Arrested on Burglary Charge
Initial Post w/ Update and Charging Documents Below. A Montana TV news reporter was arrested on a felony burglary charge according to publicly posted information on the Missoula County Detention Facility website. Ashley Nerbovig is the senior political reporter covering state politics and the state capitol in Helena for the...
bitterrootstar.com
Nine to be inducted into new Stevensville Hall of Fame
Steve Lewis, a 5th grade teacher at Stevensville Schools, has been working on the Stevensville Hall of Fame project for the past year, and the first nine people chosen for the honor will be inducted at a holiday gala on December 3rd (see accompanying story). Lewis came up with the...
Ronan man admits to drugs, firearm charges
Douglas Leo Wynne, 30, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition by a drug addict.
Crash south of Missoula delays traffic on US Highway 93
Emergency vehicles are on the scene of a multi-vehicle accident that is causing delays on US Highway 93 south of Missoula
montanakaimin.com
Smoke in the air
The University of Montana Forestry Club held their annual Smoker event on Saturday Oct. 29. The intention for the gathering this year was to teach young members about the long held traditions of the club, and to help them learn the true meaning of fighting fire with fire. A group...
Missoula Woman Assaults Two Different People on the Same Night
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 5, 2022, at approximately 11:45 a.m., a Missoula Police Department officer responded to the Poverello Center for a reported disturbance between two females. When the officer arrived, he observed one female bleeding and holding her face. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
montanakaimin.com
Museum of Montana Art and Culture needs volunteers to move art
A year after the University of Montana campus was founded, The Museum of Montana Art & Culture was born. Approximately 125 years later, the museum has amassed over 11,000 pieces of art and for the first time, is moving into its own dedicated building on campus. With the move comes...
montanakaimin.com
A Division I team without a coach
The University of Montana cross country team is a Division I program with runners from all over the country who are given scholarships to run in Missoula. The women’s cross country team has the highest grade-point average of any UM sports team and features a Truman Scholar. What this Division I team doesn’t have is a head coach.
NBCMontana
Emergency travel only in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — UPDATE: The City of Missoula is now in emergency travel only due to the conditions of the roads. Missoula police are urging drivers to stay safe and leave room. The Orange street underpass in Missoula is closed due to road conditions and several accidents, according to...
Fairfield Sun Times
Operation in Missoula leads to arrest of individuals suspected in the exploitation and enticement of children
MISSOULA, Mont. - Several people suspected in the exploitation and enticement of children were arrested in an operation in Missoula. The operation began on Wednesday and six people were arrested Thursday evening. According to the Missoula County Sheriff's Office, the Montana FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force is...
