Stevensville council member resigns

Marilyn Wolff, Stevensville Town Council member representing Ward 1, has resigned effective November 4th. Wolff told the Star that she had turned in her letter of resignation and expected it to be read into the record at the November 10th council meeting. Wolff cited health and personal issues as her...
STEVENSVILLE, MT
930 AM KMPT

Tweets About Missoula, Montana That Are Too Real

Live anywhere long enough, and you'll get used to the local intricacies and customs. As they say, "When in Rome, do as they Romans do." When you come to Missoula, you better get used to our weather, driving practices, and other customs so you don't drive yourself completely bonkers when you get here. Here are some of Twitter's best to help you understand the Garden City...enjoy them now while Twitter is still around.
MISSOULA, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

Montana TV Political Reporter Arrested on Burglary Charge

Initial Post w/ Update and Charging Documents Below. A Montana TV news reporter was arrested on a felony burglary charge according to publicly posted information on the Missoula County Detention Facility website. Ashley Nerbovig is the senior political reporter covering state politics and the state capitol in Helena for the...
MONTANA STATE
bitterrootstar.com

Nine to be inducted into new Stevensville Hall of Fame

Steve Lewis, a 5th grade teacher at Stevensville Schools, has been working on the Stevensville Hall of Fame project for the past year, and the first nine people chosen for the honor will be inducted at a holiday gala on December 3rd (see accompanying story). Lewis came up with the...
STEVENSVILLE, MT
montanakaimin.com

Smoke in the air

The University of Montana Forestry Club held their annual Smoker event on Saturday Oct. 29. The intention for the gathering this year was to teach young members about the long held traditions of the club, and to help them learn the true meaning of fighting fire with fire. A group...
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Missoula Woman Assaults Two Different People on the Same Night

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 5, 2022, at approximately 11:45 a.m., a Missoula Police Department officer responded to the Poverello Center for a reported disturbance between two females. When the officer arrived, he observed one female bleeding and holding her face. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
MISSOULA, MT
montanakaimin.com

Museum of Montana Art and Culture needs volunteers to move art

A year after the University of Montana campus was founded, The Museum of Montana Art & Culture was born. Approximately 125 years later, the museum has amassed over 11,000 pieces of art and for the first time, is moving into its own dedicated building on campus. With the move comes...
MISSOULA, MT
montanakaimin.com

A Division I team without a coach

The University of Montana cross country team is a Division I program with runners from all over the country who are given scholarships to run in Missoula. The women’s cross country team has the highest grade-point average of any UM sports team and features a Truman Scholar. What this Division I team doesn’t have is a head coach.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Emergency travel only in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — UPDATE: The City of Missoula is now in emergency travel only due to the conditions of the roads. Missoula police are urging drivers to stay safe and leave room. The Orange street underpass in Missoula is closed due to road conditions and several accidents, according to...
