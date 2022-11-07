Read full article on original website
Related
actionnewsnow.com
K-9 sniffs out nearly 50 pounds of fentanyl
MT. SHASTA, Calif. - A K-9 sniffed out about 50 pounds of fentanyl during a traffic stop in Siskiyou County on Thursday. The Mt. Shasta Police Department said an officer pulled over a vehicle near the Weed rest stop. During the stop, K-9 Artie sniffed the vehicle and alerted his...
KDRV
Ashland man arrested after threatening people with knife downtown, police say
ASHLAND, Ore. - An Ashland man is facing criminal charges after police say he threatened people with a knife. On Wednesday evening, officers from the Ashland Police Department responded to the downtown plaza for a report of a disorderly man threatening people with a knife and throwing items at cars.
KTVL
Suspect arrested after assault with a knife in Grants Pass
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass Police Department says a man has been arrested for robbing and assaulting a man at knifepoint earlier this month. According to police, 22-year-old Damian Brown was at Riverside Park Tuesday, Nov. 1 to meet with the victim about paying back money. During the...
kezi.com
Man jailed after firing a gun at a driver on Interstate 5, state police say
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- A man accused of firing a gun at a driver on Interstate 5 Sunday night is in jail facing several charges, according to the Oregon State Police. OSP said they got a call from a driver on November 6 that a passenger in a sedan fire two shots at his vehicle while he was driving southbound on I-5 between Scotts Valley and the Yoncalla-Drain exit. Troopers said that when they pulled over the vehicle, the suspect, later identified as Abdul Blair, 30, took 15 oxycodone pills and started to dry heave when they tried to question him. Troopers said they took Blair to the hospital to be treated for a potential overdose, and then took him to jail.
oregontoday.net
Search Warrants Served in Southern Oregon, Nov. 8
On November 2, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team with assistance from the Josephine County Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) of the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, executed search warrants at two (2) separate locations in Cave Junction, Josephine County; the 8600 block of Caves Hwy and 3700 block of Holland Loop Rd. Located at the Caves Hwy property and seized were approximately 960 pounds of illegal, processed marijuana, seven firearms, approximately eight pounds of illegal THC extracts, and one cargo trailer. Additionally, evidence of illegal marijuana exportation from Oregon was discovered on-scene. James Rossi (30) was arrested and subsequently lodged in the Josephine County jail on the charges of 475C.337 Possession of Marijuana-Persons>=21-Over 8 lbs. usable (Fel C) and 475C.349 Manufacture of Marijuana-Over 12 Plants. Located and seized at the Holland Loop road property were a firearm, 916 illegal marijuana plants, and approximately 2,000 pounds of dried, processed illegal marijuana products in the form of flower buds, concentrates, and extracts. Five individuals were detained, identified, interviewed, and later released. The illegal marijuana seized at both locations was ultimately destroyed. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available for release.
KATU.com
Portland man sentenced to prison after 10 lbs of meth, 3 lbs of fentanyl, guns seized
MEDFORD, Ore. — A Portland man has been sentenced to federal prison after he was found driving on Interstate 5 with more than ten pounds of methamphetamine, nearly three pounds of fentanyl pills, and two guns. Jonathan James Lawson, 29, was sentenced on Tuesday to 10 years in federal...
KTVL
RMF responds to abandoned vehicle fire in Grants Pass
Josephine County, Ore. — On Monday night at 10:36 p.m., Rural Metro fire responded to an abandoned, fully-involved van in the 4100 block of Highland Ave in Grants Pass. Numerous reports to 911 of a vehicle fire alerted RMF's Engine 7502, which was already in the area returning from a medical emergency.
KDRV
Medford I-5 sideswipe put a construction worker in a hospital
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Oregon State Police report today that I-5 in Medford is the location of a construction worker getting hit by a large truck. Oregon State Police (OSP) information shows a crash with injury occurred around 10pm Sunday near mile post 29 for Interstate 5 southbound in Medford. OSP...
75-year-old woman arrested after 112 mph freeway chase in Oregon
ASHLAND, Ore. — Multiple law enforcement agencies were called to action just before midnight Friday after a car traveling 112 mph failed to stop for Sheriff’s deputies. According to The Mail Tribune, Elizabeth Katherine Essex, 75, was clocked by a Josephine County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Interstate 5 in southern Oregon.
mahoningmatters.com
Woman missing on drive from California to Oregon found, police say
UPDATE: A 26-year-old woman was found after being reported missing on a drive from California to Oregon, police said. With the help of a Good Samaritan with a snowmobile and Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, Camille Rose Markovich was located “in Siskiyou County on Greyback Road” aftershe became stranded and didn’t have cellphone reception, the Cotati Police Department said in a Nov. 8 Facebook post.
oregontoday.net
Cow Shot in Field, Douglas Co., Nov. 7
On October 31, 2022, at approximately 11:00 P.M., Oregon State Police was notified by a landowner of a cow shot in his field on Boomer Hill Road near Myrtle Creek. The landowner was called by one of his neighbors who heard a gunshot on October 31, 2022, around 6:00 P.M. The landowner called OSP after finding the cow in his field down and unable to move. The cow died several hours later. OSP Fish & Wildlife is encouraging anyone with information regarding this event to contact the Oregon State Police dispatch at 1-800-452-7888, *OSP (*677), or email at TIP@osp.oregon.gov. Reference case number SP22294323.
ijpr.org
Sales tax to fund law enforcement fails in Josephine County
Over 80% of voters said “no” to the tax. Revenue collected on retail activities would have been divided among the Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement departments in the county. Josephine County Sheriff Dave Daniel, who was reelected on Tuesday with over two-thirds of the vote, has said...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED ON 43 CHARGES FOLLOWING WEEKEND STANDOFF, VICTIM HOSPITALIZED
A man is jailed on 43 charges following a weekend standoff that left a victim hospitalized. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said Saturday night at 9:00 p.m. deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 2500 block of Strickland Canyon Road. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said the driver attempted to flee from law enforcement. O’Dell said the driver went out Lookinglass Road before turning onto Happy Valley Road. Spike strips were successfully deployed before the driver turned onto Rolling Hills Road.
KTVL
75-year-old woman in custody after I-5 car chase, tires spiked 7 times
SOUTHERN OREGON — A 75-year-old woman is now in custody after deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff's Office attempted to pull the car she was driving over after they spotted her traveling 112 MPH near Merlin on I5. After officers were unable to pull her over, deputies with the...
kqennewsradio.com
SEVERAL HOUR HOSTAGE INCIDENT LEADS TO TWO SHOT, ONE ARREST
A police pursuit turned into a several-hour standoff hostage incident, on Saturday night. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said shortly after 9:00 p.m. deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 2500 block of Strickland Canyon Road. O’Dell said the driver attempted to flee from law enforcement. The driver went out Lookingglass Road before turning the vehicle onto Happy Valley Road. Spike strips were successfully deployed before the driver turned onto Rolling Hills Road.
KTVL
Rogue Valley cities and counties put psilocybin therapy back to the test
Voters in Southern Oregon on Tuesday will have the chance once and for all to re-affirm or deny their support for psilocybin therapy's use in clinical settings. As part of Measure 109, passed two years ago, cities and counties were given the option to be able to opt back out and send the issue back to the voters. Psilocybin is now back on the ballot in 75% the state's counties, including all of Southern and Eastern Oregon.
Suspect Leaves Scene After Hunting Accident In Rural Eagle Point
RURAL EAGLE POINT, Ore. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) responded to a call for a reported gunshot wound victim today at 12:24 p.m. The victim was hunting in the area of Conde Creek Rd. and South Fork Little Butte Creek Rd. with two partners when he was shot in the leg from close range. The victim yelled out and the suspect left the scene. A witness spotted a white Chevy truck with a canopy leaving the area.
kezi.com
Winston man faces assault and attempt to commit murder charges following standoff
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore.- A Winston Man is facing a number of charges including kidnapping, assault and attempt to commit murder or treason. 48-year-old Carlos Bernal is in Douglas County Jail following an hours long standoff near Green Saturday night. Shortly after 9:00 p.m., deputies tried to stop of car in...
ijpr.org
Douglas County residents support restoring services to Roseburg VA Medical Center
The non-binding measure aimed to gauge voter support about restoring health care services. Local veterans groups now hope to use these results to lobby for better services with the federal agency. "I'm very pleased with the support that the people of the county give to the veterans here. And I...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 11/8 – Search Warrants Served at Two Locations Near Cave Junction, Shady Cove City Leaders Under State Investigation, Election Day in Oregon
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. OSP SW Region DES and JMET Serve Search Warrants at Two Locations Near Cave Junction. On November 2, 2022, the Oregon State Police...
Comments / 1