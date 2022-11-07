Read full article on original website
New Softball Head Coach; Beaver Basketball; College Football
Siuslaw Athletic Director Chris Johnson has announced the arrival of a new Head softball coach for the upcoming season. Brian Riggs has been promoted to head coach after serving as an assistant last season. Riggs has also been assisting youth baseball in Florence over the last 4 years. Beaver Basketball.
Five-stars heading to Eugene for recruiting weekend
Five-stars will once again descend into Eugene for football visits this weekend as the Ducks host rival Washington in a Top 25 clash at Autzen Stadium.
Ducks Move Up in Playoff Picture; Sports Break
Georgia remains atop the AP poll and now has superseded Tennessee as the number one ranked in the College Football Playoff poll. With a couple of top tier losses over the weekend the Oregon Ducks have moved up two spots to number 6 in the CFP rankings which matches their AP spot. Tennessee’s loss to Georgia dropped them to number 5. The Ducks have three games left and have to get by Washington, Utah and Oregon State.
Joel Klatt Thinks Oregon Made A Big Scheduling Mistake
One of the biggest early season games of the 2022 college football season was between Oregon and Georgia. The best team from the SEC went up against the best team from the Pac-12 and it wasn't particularly close. The Bulldogs dismantled the Ducks, 49-3, and showed that it's going to take a lot more to take them down.
About that Sunday snow...Plus lunar eclipse tonight and a look ahead
Yesterday was a strange weather day, nestled in a chilly & wet weekend. I have been sick since late Friday, so I was actually in bed much of Sunday. Nothing serious, and I’m on the rebound so I’ll be back at work this evening. But I want to recap the surprise snow to some lower elevation spots during the daytime Sunday. To get snow to the valley floor on November 6th? Everything has to be exactly right for that to happen.
November 2022 local ballot measure results
Numerous measures are on ballots in communities across Oregon. Check here for up-to-date information on how the communities are voting. Results were last updated at 5:07 p.m. on November 9. Benton County:. Philomath:. Measure 2-138: Moratorium on psilocybin manufacturing and service facilities in Philomath. Yes: 52% No: 48%. Measure 2-137:...
Sorry, Portland. Vacation rentals are unexpectedly thriving in this Oregon town
The Escape Home, a newsletter for second homeowners, reports that one Oregon town is punching above its weight in terms of the popularity of its vacation rentals on Airbnb. No, it's not Portland. Move over, Bend. It's Eugene, Oregon.
LIVE Election Updates
---- Oregon votes to send Ron Wyden back to the U.S. Senate. Incumbent Sen. Ron Wyden will continue to represent Oregon in the United States Senate. | STORY. Democrat Val Hoyle has a significant lead over Republican candidate Alek Skarlatos in the race for Oregon’s Fourth Congressional District. As...
How the mid-Willamette Valley voted
Preliminary results from contested races, updated 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9. Corvallis mayor (first choice) Corvallis City Council Ward 9 (first choice) Philomath City Council (top 6) Christopher McMorran: 13.64%. Teresa Nielson: 12.82%. Matt Lehman: 12.22%. Diane Crocker: 11.77%. Ruth Causey: 10.03%. David Low: 9.79%. Jessica Andrade: 9.78%. Peggy Yoder:...
Lane closures on Ferry Street Bridge Wednesday may cause delays
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Department of Public Works says drivers should be prepared for lane shifts and slowdowns Wednesday afternoon as contractors install temporary striping on the bridge and connected viaduct. According to a press release, the work is expected to be done between 12:00 p.m. and 4:00...
Body found in Eugene storm drain; police investigating
EUGENE, Ore. -- Police are investigating after a dead person was found in a storm drain Tuesday morning. The body was reportedly found in the morning of November 8 in a storm drain on Minda Drive east of Gilham Road. Several officers from the Eugene Police Department were reported to be in the area around 9:30 a.m. with a giant tarp.
Elections: Mid-Willamette Valley voters pass mushroom moratoria, bans
Mid-Willamette Valley voters approved a mix of outright bans and moratoriums on the use and manufacture of psilocybin mushrooms in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 General Election. Most of the measures were blow-outs, according to unofficial results released shortly before 10 p.m. As updates came in, nothing changed. In 2020, voters...
Police dog catches suspect near Cottage Grove Airport
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- A man is in jail after running from deputies and being found by a K-9 unit Tuesday afternoon, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, a deputy tried to contact Jonathan James Gilvin, 31, on Sears Road near Molitor Hill Road north of the Cottage Grove Airport at about 1:30 p.m. on November 8. Deputies said that when they approached him, Gilvin ran through some blackberry bushes, jumped into the dangerously cold Row River, swam across, and climbed up the bank on the other side before disappearing into some bushes next to the Cottage Grove Airport.
PeaceHealth doctor pleads guilty to animal neglect; neighbors weigh in
EUGENE, Ore. -- A PeaceHealth doctor has been convicted of animal neglect after pleading guilty. KEZI confirmed with PeaceHealth officials that Dr. Christy Horton is employed at their Peace Harbor Medical Center in Florence. According to court documents, on November 1, Horton pleaded guilty in the Eugene Municipal Court to...
Eugene Police asks public's help to identify suspects in Valley River Center robbery
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is asking the public's help to identify two people suspected of stealing $1,700 worth of clothing from Hollister in the Valley River Center. In a Facebook post, EPD says the suspects left the mall in a beige/gold 2003-2006 Ford Expedition with a...
Donut Shop Owner Allegedly Pours Cold Water On Homeless Woman (With Updates)
In America, wealth inequality is at an all-time high. Housing is becoming unaffordable across the country, even for the working poor. All the while, local officials are scrapping social safety nets that present homelessness. One would think that this is a time for empathy, but apparently, it's not.
Donut shop owner speaks out after viral video sparks outrage
EUGENE, Ore. -- A donut shop owner is now sharing his side of the story after a viral video sparked outrage. The video was posted on Reddit Saturday, and the video shows that Dean Weaver, the owner of Dizzy Dean's Donuts, threw water on a homeless woman outside his store. People online say the temperature on the night the video was taken was as cold as 40 degrees.
School Board Hears Complaing About Bullying; Rhody Theme; Car Light Parade; Institute For Nursing Excellence
During the “public comment” portion of Wednesday’s Siuslaw School Board Meeting, directors heard from one area resident. “My concern is that I know there’s been a lot of grumblings and mumblings about some of the trans kids that attend our school here.”. Jason Wood says there...
Police Complete Homicide Investigation; Election 2022; Dunes City; Parks Tax; Doctor Pleads Guilty to Animal Neglect; Veteran’s Get Together
The Florence Police Department has released the details surrounding their homicide investigation. Police received a report of a possible dispute at 561 Hemlock Street upon arriving they found a male victim lying in the front yard with a head injury and a subject ran back inside the house. 28 year old Joseph Quinten Holtsberry was breathing but unconscious. Officers from Florence along with deputies from Lane County and troopers from Oregon State Police were able to secure the scene to allow Western Lane Fire and Ems to attend to the victim. A search of the area turned up a suspect hiding in the brush. Police took 50 year old Pouwel Veenstra into custody. Holtsberry was transported by life flight to Eugene but died in transport. After the investigation Veenstra was charged with murder and was transported to Lane County Adult Corrections.
