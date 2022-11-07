Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
carolinacoastonline.com
Martha Overton, 72; service November 11
Martha Dean "Deanie" Saunders Overton passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, with her family by her side. Born in Rocky Mount on January 26, 1950, to John M. Saunders and Anne Saunders as their first and only daughter. Deanie grew up in northern Nash County as part of the Aventon Community, surrounded by cousins and so many family members. After being a member of the 2nd graduating class of Northern Nash High School, she attended and graduated from East Carolina University with a degree in Speech and Hearing Pathology. She worked in the Nash County School system as a traveling Speech Pathologist for 10 years while also helping in the Overton Family restaurants, Overton's Barbecue and River's Edge, in Rocky Mount and Jamesville, respectively.
neusenews.com
A Conversation with... Pink Hill Mayor Yvonne Deatherage
Neuse News is a locally-owned small business startup in downtown Kinston. Our goal is to provide free, hyper-local news to Lenoir, Greene and Jones counties. The kind of news our grandparents read in a format fit for today's times. We provide this by having supportive advertisers and we encourage you...
wcti12.com
Sandy Smith hopes to be first Republican in District 1 since 1883
Rocky Mount, Nash County — In Rocky Mount, the Republican candidate for District 1, Sandy Smith, will host her election watch party at 7:30 P.M. District 1 spans across Wilson, Greenville, and Elizabeth City. For years, voters in the area have voted for the Democratic nominee; the last time...
wcti12.com
Dr. Tim Reeder speaks after close, hard-fought win in N.C. House race
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — After Tuesday night's election, people living in North Carolina's 9th House District have a new representative. Dr. Tim Reeder beat out incumbent Brian Farkas after a hard-fought, high-dollar campaign. Dr. Reeder said he’s looking forward to transitioning from a campaign to legislating and said he’s...
lakegastongazette-observer.com
Local Veteran and Author William “Bill” Robinson
William “Bill” Robinson was born in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina in 1943. He graduated from Roanoke Rapids High School in May 1961. He was trained as a helicopter pilot upon enlistment in the U.S. Air Force on November 22, 1961. During his enlistment, he fought in the Cold War and the Vietnam War.
jocoreport.com
Lifelong Johnston Co. Resident Named New NCDOT Highway Division 4 Engineer
RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Transportation’s highway division responsible for Edgecombe, Halifax, Johnston, Nash, Wayne and Wilson counties has a new leader. Keith Eason was introduced Thursday, Nov. 4 as the new Division 4 engineer during a meeting of the N.C. Board of Transportation. He will oversee about 400 NCDOT employees in a division that maintains more than 13,000 miles of roadway across the six-county region east of Raleigh.
piratemedia1.com
Hilton Garden Inn set to open in Uptown Greenville
At the location of Evans Street by Co-X Holding Properties, a Hilton Garden Inn hotel is being built and is expected to bring business, employment opportunities and tourism to the city. Paul Adkinson, co-founder of Co-X Holding Properties, the company that is building the hotel and future owner of the...
This North Carolina city was named the best place to live for veterans. Here’s why
The city has long been recognized among the nation’s top cities for veterans.
WRAL's 5 On Your Side helps customers get over $30,000 back from Duke Energy
RALEIGH, N.C. — It’s a question many of you have likely found yourself asking: ‘Why is my power bill so high?’. This year alone, frustrated customers have filed 1,374 complaints with the North Carolina Utilities Commission against Duke Energy. Hundreds of customers have come directly to WRAL's 5 On Your Side for help in understanding and fighting unusually high bills.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Wayne County, NC
Wayne County in North Carolina is a great place to live, work, and raise a family. The county is home to various businesses, including some of the best restaurants in the state. Residents also enjoy recreational activities, including hiking, biking, and fishing. Besides being a great place to live, many...
This bakery makes the best pastries in NC, report finds. Why customers crave them
Here’s what to know about the No. 1 shop.
Millennials are flocking to this North Carolina city, new report finds
The city also has been named a hot spot for Generation Z.
Reports of voting intimidation; voting extended in Wilson, two other counties
"We did have a situation in one county where a one-stop worker was followed from the voting site, to the elections office and then followed to their home. This is possibly the most egregious."
WITN
Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance wins reelection
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance has won another bid to lead the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. Dance, a Democrat, defeated Republican candidate Gary Weaver by a vote count of 29,900 to 24,072. In 2018, Dance made history as the first African American female sheriff...
‘Word of mouth.’ How underdog Democratic candidate Willie Rowe won Wake sheriff’s race
Donnie Harrison had money, name recognition and already had been Wake sheriff before. Here’s how Willie Rowe says he got elected.
Raleigh News & Observer
Raleigh steakhouse gets a ‘B’ grade: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Nov. 8)
The News & Observer publishes a weekly roundup of restaurant sanitation scores to keep you up-to-date on the health grades at Triangle dining spots. Sanitation scores and their corresponding letter grades are used in North Carolina to assess restaurants’ adherence to rules and standards intended to mitigate and prevent the spread of food-borne illnesses.
jocoreport.com
Benton Sawrey Wins NC Senate District 10
Benton Sawrey was elected Tuesday to the NC State Senate. Mr. Sawrey, a Republican, won the General Election for the District 10 seat by defeating Democratic challenger Dr. Gettys Cohen Jr. “Johnston County’s voters have given me a tremendous responsibility and I am ready to go to Raleigh and get...
NC coast Powerball ticket wins $1 million; Rocky Mount Walmart ticket wins $100,000 and 8 others land $50,000
One of those $50,000 winners was from a ticket bought at a store in Fayetteville when four white balls matched along with the Powerball.
Parents scared, angry after guns found on 3 school campuses this week
PINETOPS, N.C. — Harnett County parents are concerned and outraged regarding multiple recent incidents of guns being found on school campuses. Some are questioning just how safe it is to bring their children to school. On Wednesday, a 19-year-old student was charged with bringing a gun to his high...
Wake County has a new sheriff as Willie Rowe defeats Donnie Harrison
Willie Rowe, a former Sheriff’s Office major, defeated former sheriff Donnie Harrison.
Comments / 0