Martha Dean "Deanie" Saunders Overton passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, with her family by her side. Born in Rocky Mount on January 26, 1950, to John M. Saunders and Anne Saunders as their first and only daughter. Deanie grew up in northern Nash County as part of the Aventon Community, surrounded by cousins and so many family members. After being a member of the 2nd graduating class of Northern Nash High School, she attended and graduated from East Carolina University with a degree in Speech and Hearing Pathology. She worked in the Nash County School system as a traveling Speech Pathologist for 10 years while also helping in the Overton Family restaurants, Overton's Barbecue and River's Edge, in Rocky Mount and Jamesville, respectively.

MOREHEAD CITY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO