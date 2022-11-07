ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOEL 950 AM

$2 Billion Powerball Drawing Has a Winner! Just One

It's been an interesting few days, to say the least. The jackpot amount kept going up, to $1.9 billion, and then, the scheduled drawing time arrived but couldn't take place because one of the 48 participating states/territories reported difficulties in processing their sales. Tuesday morning, the numbers were finally drawn,...
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf pro explains HATRED for Phil Mickelson over "unforgivable act"

LIV Golf Team Championship co-winner Pat Perez revealed Phil Mickelson crossed a line that is "uncrossable and unforgivable," saying he was hurt by the six-time major champion's actions. Speaking to Claude Harmon on the Son of a Butch podcast, Perez used the term "different hate" when describing his relationship with...
Golf.com

What Tiger Woods’ latest PIP payday is really worth

Some things in Tiger Woods’ life are constants. The paychecks are one of them. On Tuesday, a report from the Associated Press‘s Doug Ferguson named Tiger the winner of the PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program for the second consecutive year, edging out Rory McIlroy to win the PGA Tour’s controversial new bonus pool. As winner, Woods will take home a plurality of the PIP’s $100 million fund, which will reportedly be split between some 23 players.
Golf Digest

Michelle Wie excited for next stage after professional golf

Michelle Wie West doesn't hesitate to give an honest answer regarding what life is like for her after the LPGA, saying, “I’m still going through an identity crisis.”. It’s been three years of adjustments for the 33-year-old. She got married, gave birth to her first child and stepped away from professional golf. For someone who’s been a pro golfer since age 15, an identity crisis is understandable.
Golf Digest

How do you win on the LPGA Tour? This statistic holds the secret

South Africa’s Bobby Locke, a four-time Open champion, is generally credited with coming up with the phrase "Drive for show and putt for dough" to describe the key ingredients to winning a golf tournament. It was a theory that held true for some time, but in recent years statistical data shows the formula for winning on the PGA Tour has been inverted, the long game becoming a bigger separator between top players and average pros; in 2022 found more than over half of players averaged at least 300 yards on the tee.
The Spun

Look: Golf Star Justin Thomas Got Married This Weekend

Last weekend was a big one for PGA Tour star Justin Thomas. The reason why? He got married. Thomas and his now wife Jillian Wisniewski have been together for several years and were engaged in 2021. They tied the knot over the weekend in what was apparently a phone-less ceremony and reception.
