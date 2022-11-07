Read full article on original website
Related
Powerball Winner: Here's Who Won The Record-Setting $2.04 Billion Jackpot
Monday's jackpot was worth an estimated $2.04 billion, the largest jackpot in US lottery history.
How to up your chances of winning the lottery
With the Powerball jackpot climbing to $800 million, people who dream of winning might be wondering if there are ways to increase the odds of taking home the prize money.
No one won the Powerball jackpot Monday — but one Mississippi player has won$50,000. Are you that winner?
One Mississippi Lottery player — joining millions of other players across the county hoping to win the $1.2 billion jackpot Monday — better not have ripped up their ticket. If they still have their ticket intact, they could bring home $50,000. That winning ticket for the Nov. 2...
Man wins $231,001 lottery jackpot using Dale Earnhardt-inspired strategy
A North Carolina man credited his Dale Earnhardt-inspired strategy with earning him a $231,001 lottery jackpot.
A Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Bought in Florida Has Won a Half-Share of $494 Million Jackpot – Could It Be You?
On October 14, the Megamillions Lottery draw made two ticket holders very wealthy indeed. The jackpot was around half a billion dollars ($494 million to be precise). The prize will be split between two tickets that matched the winning numbers, and one of those tickets was bought in a 7-Eleven in Fort Myers, Florida.
Winning Powerball ticket for $2.04 billion jackpot sold in California
A winning Powerball ticket for the $2.09 billion grand prize was sold in California, lottery officials said Tuesday afternoon following an hours-long delay in the drawing.
$2 Billion Powerball Drawing Has a Winner! Just One
It's been an interesting few days, to say the least. The jackpot amount kept going up, to $1.9 billion, and then, the scheduled drawing time arrived but couldn't take place because one of the 48 participating states/territories reported difficulties in processing their sales. Tuesday morning, the numbers were finally drawn,...
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf pro explains HATRED for Phil Mickelson over "unforgivable act"
LIV Golf Team Championship co-winner Pat Perez revealed Phil Mickelson crossed a line that is "uncrossable and unforgivable," saying he was hurt by the six-time major champion's actions. Speaking to Claude Harmon on the Son of a Butch podcast, Perez used the term "different hate" when describing his relationship with...
Didn’t win the Powerball jackpot? You may still have won money. Here’s how
You may not have landed the jackpot but there are eight other ways your Powerball ticket could be a winner. Here's how to know.
Golf.com
What Tiger Woods’ latest PIP payday is really worth
Some things in Tiger Woods’ life are constants. The paychecks are one of them. On Tuesday, a report from the Associated Press‘s Doug Ferguson named Tiger the winner of the PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program for the second consecutive year, edging out Rory McIlroy to win the PGA Tour’s controversial new bonus pool. As winner, Woods will take home a plurality of the PIP’s $100 million fund, which will reportedly be split between some 23 players.
Powerball winning numbers finally dropped, jackpot raised to $2.04B
There's one winning ticket for the $2B Powerball jackpot!
WJCL
How much would the $1.2 billion Powerball winner take home in Georgia, South Carolina?
It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win it big. Wednesday's Powerball drawing is worth $1.2 billion — the fourth-largest in Powerball history. The cash option is $596.7 million — the fifth-largest cash option ever offered. The drawing is scheduled for Wednesday at...
Golf Digest
Michelle Wie excited for next stage after professional golf
Michelle Wie West doesn't hesitate to give an honest answer regarding what life is like for her after the LPGA, saying, “I’m still going through an identity crisis.”. It’s been three years of adjustments for the 33-year-old. She got married, gave birth to her first child and stepped away from professional golf. For someone who’s been a pro golfer since age 15, an identity crisis is understandable.
Golf Digest
How do you win on the LPGA Tour? This statistic holds the secret
South Africa’s Bobby Locke, a four-time Open champion, is generally credited with coming up with the phrase "Drive for show and putt for dough" to describe the key ingredients to winning a golf tournament. It was a theory that held true for some time, but in recent years statistical data shows the formula for winning on the PGA Tour has been inverted, the long game becoming a bigger separator between top players and average pros; in 2022 found more than over half of players averaged at least 300 yards on the tee.
Look: Golf Star Justin Thomas Got Married This Weekend
Last weekend was a big one for PGA Tour star Justin Thomas. The reason why? He got married. Thomas and his now wife Jillian Wisniewski have been together for several years and were engaged in 2021. They tied the knot over the weekend in what was apparently a phone-less ceremony and reception.
CNBC
$2.04 billion Powerball jackpot is now the largest prize in history—here are the top 5 so far
The $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot finally found a winner on Tuesday morning, after technical difficulties delayed the drawing that had been scheduled to take place on Monday. The massive prize marked the fifth time in the past five years that a lottery jackpot has crossed the billion-dollar threshold — and...
Powerball jackpot increases to $825 million for Saturday night prize
The Powerball jackpot increased to $825 million for Saturday’s drawing, which if hit, would be the second-largest in Powerball history and the fifth-largest jackpot in U.S lottery history. The Oct. 29 drawing will be the 37th jackpot since the last win on Aug. 3, when a $206.9 million jackpot...
Golf Digest
5 things you need to know ahead of the PGA Tour Champions’ Charles Schwab Cup finale
The PGA Tour Champions takes center stage this week as it looks to crown two champions—the winner of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship and the season-long winner of the Charles Schwab Cup. The 72-hole Charles Schwab Cup Championship is back at Phoenix Country Club (Nov. 10-13) this year, where...
Golf Digest
Pat Perez's list of PGA Tour stars who texted him congrats for his LIV success might surprise you
Many have been led to believe over the past few months that there's a huge rift between golfers on the PGA Tour and LIV. A real world Jets vs. Sharks situation unfolding over grass courses instead of paved city streets. Well, according to Pat Perez, that Cold War between these two tours might not be so cold after all.
Golf Digest
Who actually holds the world record for most golf played in a year? It's worth a closer look
Six years ago I had the pleasure of playing alongside avid golfer Barry Gibbons. Only avid doesn’t even begin to describe this retired IBM VP of Sales. Barry doesn’t play rounds of golf, he devours them like his beloved tubs of chocolate ice cream. I met up with...
Comments / 0