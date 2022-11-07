Brian Kelly Downplays Beating Nick Saban, Alabama Last Saturday

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Kelly had arguably the biggest win of his coaching career last Saturday night when his LSU Tigers upset Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide.

The victory gives LSU control of the SEC West and a fighting chance at earning a trip to the College Football Playoff.

However, Kelly is already doing some work to downplay the career-defining victory.

Kelly was asked on Monday if beating Alabama is the biggest win of his career. He refused to answer the question, saying he's only at LSU to win a national championship.

"The biggest win of my career is when we win a national championship. I'm focused on that. Thats why I'm here," said Kelly.



That's exactly the type of response LSU fans want to hear.

The only way LSU gets into the College Football Playoff is by winning out. The Tigers must beat Arkansas, UAB and Texas A&M to finish out the regular season. If they do they will play in the SEC Championship Game.

LSU would then have to upset either Georgia, which is currently in control of the SEC East, or Tennessee, which needs a bit of help from the Bulldogs to represent the SEC East in the conference's title game.

The chances are slim, but Kelly and the Tigers are shooting for the starts.