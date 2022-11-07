Watch: Mike McCarthy Gets Emotional When Asked What He Misses About Green Bay

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy spent 13 seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

Today, ahead of Dallas' Week 10 matchup against Green Bay, McCarthy was asked about his time with the Packers and what him and his family miss most about Green Bay.

"Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy was asked today what he and his family miss most about Green Bay. Cowboys play at Packers this Sunday. Video via @dallascowboys ," Michael Gehlken tweeted Monday afternoon.

McCarthy, who appeared emotional following the question about his last head coaching stint, left Green Bay in 2018 after tallying a 125-77-2 record with the Packers.

The Cowboys' head coach said the following when asked about what he misses most since his time in Green Bay:

"The people. That's why I think it's been such a great transition for our family. Our kids were born there, raised there, but to come here, this experience, the lifestyle in Dallas Texas is incredible, and this has been an incredible opportunity for us as a family. But, you know, Jessica was born there, the kids were born there, so people. Just the people."

In 2022, McCarthy has led has the Dallas Cowboys to a 6-2 mark after finishing last season with a record of 12-5.

The Cowboys are looking to make up ground in the NFC East race with a win over the Packers Sunday.