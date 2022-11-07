ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

thecoastalstar.com

Briny Breezes: As Nicole prepared to move in, Briny residents move out

Sally Long and her mother-in-law Joanne Long evacuate their residences in Briny Breezes Nov. 9 before the arrival of Tropical Storm Nicole. The family left the park after mandatory evacuation orders were issued the previous afternoon. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. As Tropical Storm Nicole continued making its path westward toward...
BRINY BREEZES, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

How South Florida schools will make up days lost from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole

Hurricanes Ian and Nicole closed South Florida schools for many days, and now comes the question of how students will need to make up the time they missed. In Broward, where students missed four days, school district officials will soon figure out how students will account for any of that time. “We will have to make up some of the lost time but not necessarily the four days,” said John ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Searchable map: Palm Beach County evacuation zones and shelters for Tropical Storm Nicole

Palm Beach County ordered an evacuation of coastal neighborhoods and other vulnerable areas ahead of a possible hit from Tropical Storm Nicole. The storm is expected to make landfall overnight Wednesday into Thursday somewhere between West Palm Beach and Port St. Lucie, with effects extending well away from the center. It’s uncertain whether Nicole will be a hurricane at the time of landfall. ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Tracking Nicole: Conditions around South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Hurricane Nicole is making a big impact along Florida's East Coast. CBS12 News has team coverage showing conditions around our area. In Jensen Beach, reporter Dani Travis shows how the storm caused some roadways to wash away, creating dangerous driving conditions. Meanwhile in...
JENSEN BEACH, FL
cw34.com

FPL: "We don't stop working until every last customer is restored"

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Nicole has made landfall in Florida, leaving behind flooding, damage, and some residents without power. Peter Robbins, a spokesperson with Florida Power and Light, said the outages in Florida are fairly limited. Speaking with CBS12 News, Robbins said FPL restored power to "tens-of-thousands"...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do with Kids in West Palm Beach, FL

West Palm Beach is a beachfront city renowned for its relaxing tropical atmosphere. Besides featuring some of the best beaches in the state, it also serves as a center for cultural attractions, nightlife, and entertainment. West Palm Beach in Palm Beach County is also a business hub, making it one...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

South Florida mandatory, voluntary evacuations ahead of Nicole

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Mandatory and voluntary evacuations have been ordered ahead ofTropical Storm Nicole. Evacuation Zones A and B have been ordered to evacuate by 7 a.m. on Wednesday. This area includes barrier islands, areas that are prone to flooding, manufactured homes and areas of substandard construction.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

