Hutchinson Island homeowners assess damage from Hurricane Nicole
Dozens of homeowners along the Treasure Coast and Palm Beach County on Friday are now trying to assess the damage to their homes after Hurricane Nicole.
See Palm Beach County power outage map as Hurricane Nicole impacts Florida
Power outages are expected across parts of Florida's east coast as Hurricane Nicole moves into the area. As of about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Florida Power and Light reported the following number of households without electricity: Palm Beach County: 3,330 or about 0.4% of the power company’s total customer count of 767,390 ...
Eye in the sky: Aftermath of Nicole in Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast
WPTV's Chopper 5 took aerial footage of the aftermath of Hurricane Nicole in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.
Briny Breezes: As Nicole prepared to move in, Briny residents move out
Sally Long and her mother-in-law Joanne Long evacuate their residences in Briny Breezes Nov. 9 before the arrival of Tropical Storm Nicole. The family left the park after mandatory evacuation orders were issued the previous afternoon. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. As Tropical Storm Nicole continued making its path westward toward...
How South Florida schools will make up days lost from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole
Hurricanes Ian and Nicole closed South Florida schools for many days, and now comes the question of how students will need to make up the time they missed. In Broward, where students missed four days, school district officials will soon figure out how students will account for any of that time. “We will have to make up some of the lost time but not necessarily the four days,” said John ...
Cleanup begins after Boynton Beach waterfront restaurant flooded by Hurricane Nicole
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Significant flooding occurred in Boynton Beach after Hurricane Nicole roared ashore overnight. The rising tide brought waters from the Intracoastal Waterway into the Two Georges Waterfront Grille. The restaurant owner said the water was at least a couple of feet high outside and just a...
Evacuations announced for thousands in Florida ahead of Hurricane Nicole
Residents in parts of Florida have been asked to evacuate as Hurricane Nicole spins closer to the east coast of Florida.
Tracking Nicole: Juno Beach braces for impact, mayor addresses concerns
JUNO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Gray skies cover South Florida as Nicole makes its way to the state. Areas of Palm Beach County are feeling its effects. CBS12 News reporter Mike Magnoli spoke to the Mayor of Juno Beach, DD Halpern as she addresses her concerns of a potential storm surge.
Hurricane Nicole Nears Florida's Treasure Coast With 75 MPH Winds
Little change in strength is expected before the storm makes landfall, likely in the Treasure Coast area during the overnight hours.
Nicole becomes a hurricane while moving closer, hours away from making landfall in Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — The storm is now officially Hurricane Nicole with sustained winds of 75 mph, and its center is 100 miles east of West Palm Beach. That's the latest from the National Hurricane Center in its 7 p.m. advisory. Forecasters determined Nicole passed the necessary...
Think you survived a Cat 1 hurricane with Nicole? Here's how Palm Beach County got off easy
Nicole made landfall on the east coast of Florida Thursday at 3 a.m. on Hutchinson Island just south of Vero Beach as a 75-mph hurricane. This is only the second time in history a hurricane has hit the Florida Peninsula in November. But Palm Beach County was mostly spared Nicole's damaging winds and flooding, here's why: ...
Searchable map: Palm Beach County evacuation zones and shelters for Tropical Storm Nicole
Palm Beach County ordered an evacuation of coastal neighborhoods and other vulnerable areas ahead of a possible hit from Tropical Storm Nicole. The storm is expected to make landfall overnight Wednesday into Thursday somewhere between West Palm Beach and Port St. Lucie, with effects extending well away from the center. It’s uncertain whether Nicole will be a hurricane at the time of landfall. ...
Tracking Nicole: Conditions around South Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Hurricane Nicole is making a big impact along Florida's East Coast. CBS12 News has team coverage showing conditions around our area. In Jensen Beach, reporter Dani Travis shows how the storm caused some roadways to wash away, creating dangerous driving conditions. Meanwhile in...
FPL: "We don't stop working until every last customer is restored"
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Nicole has made landfall in Florida, leaving behind flooding, damage, and some residents without power. Peter Robbins, a spokesperson with Florida Power and Light, said the outages in Florida are fairly limited. Speaking with CBS12 News, Robbins said FPL restored power to "tens-of-thousands"...
Nicole unearths possible burial ground on Martin County beach
The Martin County Sheriff's Office says what's believed to be a Native American burial ground was discovered on Chastain Beach.
6 interesting takeaways from Tuesday's elections in Palm Beach County
With Tropical Storm/Hurricane Nicole causing havoc and national election news taking up space, Palm Beach County residents may have overlooked the important local election outcomes on Tuesday. So to keep you up-to-date and informed, here are 6 key takeaways from Tuesday's elections in Palm Beach County. Florida elections 2022:See results...
Crews suspend power restoration on South Hutchinson Island
Weather conditions will continue to deteriorate through the night as Hurricane Nicole moves closer to Florida, creating power outages across the Treasure Coast and areas of Palm Beach County.
South Florida mandatory, voluntary evacuations ahead of Nicole
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Mandatory and voluntary evacuations have been ordered ahead ofTropical Storm Nicole. Evacuation Zones A and B have been ordered to evacuate by 7 a.m. on Wednesday. This area includes barrier islands, areas that are prone to flooding, manufactured homes and areas of substandard construction.
