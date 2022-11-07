ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

10 veterans who made a difference this year in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – We’re lucky to live in a community that veterans value as a desired location to retire when they leave the service. And we’re especially lucky when they make a lasting difference in the community they call home. In that spirit, here are...
Rob. Co. Election Results For November 8, 2022

ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Election results In Robertson County, TN for November 8, 2022, will be published below throughout the evening beginning with early voting numbers. UPDATE: Due to high voter turnout numbers are coming in a little slower than usual. RELOAD THIS PAGE:. Voting Numbers...
Wreath-laying ceremony held at Eternal Flame for Veterans Day

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville and Montgomery County officials held a wreath-laying ceremony on Wednesday at the base of the Eternal Flame on Public Square downtown. The Eternal Flame was erected in 2004 by the Military Affairs Committee of the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce to honor and...
Ogles rolls past Campbell in revamped 5th Congressional District

Fresh from a bruising Republican primary, former Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles cruised to victory Tuesday over Democratic state Sen. Heidi Campbell in the newly-drawn 5th Congressional District. The win for Ogles means for the first time in modern history, Davidson County will not have a Democratic congressman. The shift comes after the GOP-controlled Legislature […] The post Ogles rolls past Campbell in revamped 5th Congressional District appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Clarksville veteran elected district commander of American Legion Department of Tennessee

CLARKSVILLE, TN – For six years, David Zeveney has been an active member of the local American Legion CSM Gary W. Crisp Post 289. Serving as the post commander from 2020 to 2022, this year he passed his gavel on to the newly elected Post 289 commander, Carmen Cherry. Looking for more ways to serve the American Legion, David accepted the nomination and was elected the sixth district commander of American Legion Department of Tennessee. In his new role, he will continue to serve in the programs of the local post and will be responsible to lead 16 American Legion posts in the upper middle Tennessee region.
Rossview Road PUD punted back to planning commission

The Clarksville City Council has referred the rezoning for a Planned Unit Development (PUD) back to the Clarksville Montgomery County Regional Planning Commission for a requested change of plans, according to Attorney Larry Roconni, who represents the respective buyer of the land under review. The rezoning application of George R....
New Salvation Army Leader arrives in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Salvation Army in Clarksville is pleased to welcome a new leader, Maj. Kati Chase. She assumed her position on Nov. 7 and has quickly settled into her new surroundings and is looking forward to getting to know the community and moving forward the ministry of The Salvation Army.
