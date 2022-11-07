Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
clarksvillenow.com
10 veterans who made a difference this year in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – We’re lucky to live in a community that veterans value as a desired location to retire when they leave the service. And we’re especially lucky when they make a lasting difference in the community they call home. In that spirit, here are...
rewind943.com
Election results: Voters still in line at Woodlawn Elementary in west Montgomery County
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The 2022 Tennessee General and City of Clarksville Election was held today, and polls closed at 7 p.m. Initial results should begin coming in any moment now, and they will keep coming until the counting is complete. This article will be updated throughout the night.
smokeybarn.com
Rob. Co. Election Results For November 8, 2022
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Election results In Robertson County, TN for November 8, 2022, will be published below throughout the evening beginning with early voting numbers. UPDATE: Due to high voter turnout numbers are coming in a little slower than usual. RELOAD THIS PAGE:. Voting Numbers...
clarksvillenow.com
4 candidates sail through uncontested races for City Council, state House seats
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – While most of the races on this year’s Tennessee General and City of Clarksville Election ballot were contested, there were still some candidates who sailed through without opposition. Here are the candidates who made it onto the Nov. 8 Clarksville-Montgomery County ballot uncontested.
Voters approve alcohol referendums in November elections
A number of middle Tennessee communities will have new spirits after approving ballot measures for the sale of alcohol in their corporate boundaries.
clarksvillenow.com
Election results: Final results for all Clarksville races, plus governor and Congress
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The 2022 Tennessee General and City of Clarksville Election was held today, and polls closed at 7 p.m. Election results were delayed as voters remained in a long line at Woodlawn Elementary for over an hour past 7 p.m. NEWS ALERTS: To get free...
clarksvillenow.com
Wreath-laying ceremony held at Eternal Flame for Veterans Day
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville and Montgomery County officials held a wreath-laying ceremony on Wednesday at the base of the Eternal Flame on Public Square downtown. The Eternal Flame was erected in 2004 by the Military Affairs Committee of the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce to honor and...
Montgomery County, TN Election Results: November 8, 2022
Election results for races in Clarksville, Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
Tennessee Election Results: 5th U.S. Congressional District | November 8, 2022
Andy Ogles has won the newly redrawn 5th Congressional district for Tennessee that was previously represented by Rep. Jim Cooper.
Ogles rolls past Campbell in revamped 5th Congressional District
Fresh from a bruising Republican primary, former Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles cruised to victory Tuesday over Democratic state Sen. Heidi Campbell in the newly-drawn 5th Congressional District. The win for Ogles means for the first time in modern history, Davidson County will not have a Democratic congressman. The shift comes after the GOP-controlled Legislature […] The post Ogles rolls past Campbell in revamped 5th Congressional District appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Kewpie to build food plant in Montgomery County with 85 jobs paying almost $26 per hour
Update, 5:05 p.m.: The EDC has released new information about the pay for these jobs. The average starting pay for new employees will be $25.87 an hour, according to the company’s agreement with the state. “We are excited to welcome Q&B Foods to the industrial park. Recruiting industries like...
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville veteran elected district commander of American Legion Department of Tennessee
CLARKSVILLE, TN – For six years, David Zeveney has been an active member of the local American Legion CSM Gary W. Crisp Post 289. Serving as the post commander from 2020 to 2022, this year he passed his gavel on to the newly elected Post 289 commander, Carmen Cherry. Looking for more ways to serve the American Legion, David accepted the nomination and was elected the sixth district commander of American Legion Department of Tennessee. In his new role, he will continue to serve in the programs of the local post and will be responsible to lead 16 American Legion posts in the upper middle Tennessee region.
2022 General Election results for Hopkinsville & Christian County
Christian County’s 16 voting centers closed at 6 p.m. Tuesday, concluding the 2022 general election for several federal, state and local races — and two state constitutional amendments.
Images released of the proposed future of Fort Negley
Nashville Civil War history could get new life with a master plan to revitalize historic Fort Negley.
Davidson County, TN Election Results: November 8, 2022
Election results for the races in Davidson County, Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
clarksvillenow.com
Mayor Joe Pitts returns to office: ‘We’re proud of our record, and that’s what we’ve run on’
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Mayor Joe Pitts easily sailed back into office Tuesday night, with almost 55% of the vote in a three-way race. Pitts had 14,095 votes (54.54%) to David Allen’s 8,715 (33.72%) and A.C. “Big Sarge” Lopez’s 2,846 (11.01%). Pitts told Clarksville...
mainstreetclarksville.com
Rossview Road PUD punted back to planning commission
The Clarksville City Council has referred the rezoning for a Planned Unit Development (PUD) back to the Clarksville Montgomery County Regional Planning Commission for a requested change of plans, according to Attorney Larry Roconni, who represents the respective buyer of the land under review. The rezoning application of George R....
wkdzradio.com
Christian County Voters Elect First Republican Judge-Executive In Over 100 Years
For the first time in 101 years, Christian County will have a Republican judge-executive. Republican Magistrate Jerry Gilliam defeated seven-term Judge-executive Steve Tribble by 917 votes in Tuesday’s general election. According to county historian William Turner, Gilliam is the first Republican to hold the office since Green Champlin in 1921.
clarksvillenow.com
New Salvation Army Leader arrives in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Salvation Army in Clarksville is pleased to welcome a new leader, Maj. Kati Chase. She assumed her position on Nov. 7 and has quickly settled into her new surroundings and is looking forward to getting to know the community and moving forward the ministry of The Salvation Army.
wkms.org
Trigg County voters stick with Acree despite controversy in sheriff’s election
Voters in a western Kentucky county decided a sheriff’s race on Election Day that had been shrouded in controversy over allegations of misconduct by the incumbent. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree – who was appointed to the position in 2020 – was affirmed by his constituents, beating out four write-in candidates.
Comments / 0