Artist Needed To Create Sculpture for City Center at Hanna AvenueModern GlobeTampa, FL
Florida Strawberry Fest Announces Massive Headliners, Lynard Skynard, Willie Nelson & MoreUncovering FloridaPlant City, FL
Operation Helping Hand Aids Injured Veterans and Their FamiliesModern GlobeTampa, FL
Pinellas Update: County to open two community shelters tonightRose BurkePinellas County, FL
Student organizations react to 2022 Midterm Elections, DeWine and Vance victoriesThe LanternOhio State
Tampa startup raises $21.5M Series A
November 10, 2022 - Tampa-based Rewst, a robotic process automation (RPA) platform for managed service providers founded in 2021, has raised $21.5 million in a Series A round led by OpenView. Boston-based OpenView is a venture capital firm investing globally in business software companies and has approximately $2.8 billion in total capital under management. “Until now, RPA hasn’t been widely adopted in the MSP space yet due to a lack of multi-tenant support and inadequate integrations into the products that MSPs use,” Aharon Chernin, Rewst CEO and founder, said in the company's Thursday announcement. “Traditional RPAs require either a ‘go-it-alone’ approach with dedicated and trained staff to manage the product, or engaging a third party. We solved that by building a multi-tenant RPA platform, supported by the industry’s first Robotic Operations Center (ROC)."
Leaders behind myMatrixx, iRobot discuss breaking boundaries
Taking risks, asking for more capital and equity, and overcoming the overall common boundaries female entrepreneurs face was the theme of this year’s Glaring Gap Summit. The summit, held Wednesday at Embarc Collective in Tampa, supported by ReliaQuest, brings veteran female executives and investors under one roof to present to an audience of 50 women who are college students, aspiring young professionals and investors.
Nursing college’s impact spans from Tampa Bay to Sicily
The University of South Florida hopes to further cement its place among the upper echelon of nursing institutions by expanding its global reach. Officials with the USF Health College of Nursing recently signed agreements of understanding with two universities in Sicily that will provide opportunities for global exchanges among faculty and students. That includes training, internships, research efforts, professional development and sharing technological expertise.
$1.5 billion firm’s new HQ is 80% smaller than its old space
Key takeaway: Kforce Inc. recently moved into a new corporate headquarters designed to complement the company’s new hybrid work model. Core challenge: As more companies decide to adopt hybrid work, space needs will fall. That means office buildings won’t be as full as in the past. What’s next:...
‘There must be another way’: Beagle found in research facility finds new forever home in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - Remember the adorable beagle puppies that arrived at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay (HSTB) a few weeks ago?. There were 15 in all, just a few of the 4,000 rescued from a company in Virginia that breeds beagles for medical research. After a whistleblower came forward, the USDA investigated, and found such deplorable conditions at the Envigo facility, a judge ordered all the dogs be released.
Tampa Bay voters again reject tax for transportation improvements
A referendum that would have raised Hillsborough County’s sales tax from 7.5% to 8.5% to fund transportation projects has once again come up short. Promoted by All for Transportation, a nonprofit, citizen-led advocacy group, the measure failed to pass muster with voters in Tuesday's midterm elections. On its website, All for Transportation says the tax would have raised about $340 million in its first year alone, and that money could have addressed “a wide range of solutions to our county's greatest shortcoming — unsafe roads, endless traffic and lack of transit options.”
Tampa gains nonstop to Raleigh
November 11, 2022 - Low-cost carrier Avelo Airlines announced Thursday it will open a base at Raleigh Durham International Airport in Norith Carolina and it will have a nonstop service from Raleigh to Tampa. It will also have nonstop flights to Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Sarasota and Fort Myers. The Raleigh-to-Tampa flights will launch Feb. 3 and be operate on Mondays and Fridays. Service will then ramp up on Feb. 16 with flights on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday. This would be Tampa International Airport's fourth nonstop service from Raleigh to Tampa. Earlier in October, the airline announced it was opening a new base in Wilmington, Delaware and will have a Wilmington-to-Tampa service starting Feb. 2, which will be available on Thursdays and Sundays.
Frontier lays off 62 Tampa workers
November 10, 2022 - Internet service provider Frontier is closing its Tampa dispatch operations at 610 Morgan St. "Changing business needs require us to close portions of this facility permanently," the company wrote in a letter to the state, providing notice of the closure and that it will result in 62 layoffs. The dispatch operations will close on Dec. 30. The affected workers were notified Oct. 31. The terminations are expected to continue through January 2023 "as we wind down activities," according to the letter.
Foundation for a Healthy St. Pete CEO resigns
November 9, 2022 - Randall Russell, the embattled CEO of the Foundation for a Healthy St. Petersburg (FHSP), has resigned following a nearly five-month internal investigation. An emailed statement from Donna Peterson, board chair, stated that the nonprofit accepted Russel's resignation, effective immediately. Peterson said the search for a new president and CEO is now underway, and the Foundation's board will not provide further comment. The board placed Russell, who took the helm in 2015, on administrative leave in June due to unspecified concerns.
Local businesses across the Tampa Bay area are offering deals and discounts this Veterans Day for veterans, retired military and active duty military.
Tampa Bay Schools Make Plans for Nicole
Pasco and Polk schools will close Thursday
County closes storm shelters
November 10, 2022 - According to the Pinellas County Transit Authority (PSTA), all area storm shelters have closed. The 2 p.m. social media post also states that the free fare program for those traveling to the shelters has ended. Regular bus service remains operational, and people can follow PSTA’s social channels or call its InfoLine at 727-540-1900 for more information.
Winds and rain from Tropical Storm Nicole are expected to intensify Wednesday evening. Pinellas County is under a tropical storm warning, and the area may experience winds of up to 65 miles per hour overnight tonight into Thursday afternoon. While Wednesday evening and Thursday morning will have lower-than-usual tidal levels, coastal flooding is anticipated on Thursday evening going into Friday morning.
Developer to bring 420 apartments to Pasco
More apartments are coming to Pasco County. An undisclosed buyer has bought a 22-acre parcel of property and intends to build 420 luxury apartments on the site. The property sold for $18.8 million. According to the Eshenbaugh Land Co., the property is located along State Road 56 in Wesley Chapel...
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
November is here and the weather is supposed to start turning crisper and cooler this weekend! There are a ton of fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay that can take you outside! Crazy to think it’s also time to start planning for Thanksgiving fun and Christmas events! With Thanksgiving just a few […]
Places This Week: Apartment sales; St. Pete doughnut shop
A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. Alta Belleair apartment complex sells for $64 million. White Oak Partners has purchased the Alta Belleair Apartments for roughly $64 million from Atlanta-based management group Wood Partners. The 256-unit apartment complex at 1632 Clearwater-Largo Road was a $45 million project developed by...
St. Pete Run Fest continues with new partnerships, NFT
The 5th annual St. Pete Run Fest will take over downtown streets Friday through Sunday, with a variety of races for all levels of ability, some athletic, some just for fun and all of them spectacularly scenic. And although registration is full for the 5K, 10K and all “Challenges” races,...
Pinellas County businesses preparing for Nicole
As Hurricane Nicole approaches, storm surge is a huge concern in parts of Pinellas County. In Tarpon Springs, business owners along the Anclote River are taking precautions to protect their storefronts.
Health officials alarmed over rise in RSV cases
The Pinellas County Department of Health and doctors at St. Petersburg’s Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital are monitoring an unusual spike in a respiratory virus ahead of its typical winter peak. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases are soaring nationally, and All Children’s Hospital recorded over 350 through September...
