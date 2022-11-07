Read full article on original website
Pinellas Update: County to open two community shelters tonightRose BurkePinellas County, FL
Abstract Artist Delivers Exciting New Exhibit at University of TampaModern GlobeTampa, FL
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
Student organizations react to 2022 Midterm Elections, DeWine and Vance victoriesThe LanternOhio State
2 men arrested for placing fraudulent gift cards on Fleming Island Walmart shelves, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Tom Brady’s strong message for Cade Otton, Jake Camarda in Buccaneers’ win vs. Rams
Tom Brady may have been the one to engineer the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ comeback win against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9, but he knows very well he couldn’t have done it alone. With that said, the superstar signal-caller made sure to give credit where it is due following the win.
Sean McVay Suggests Significant 'Changes' Will Be Made Following Rams' Loss To Bucs
The defending Super Bowl champs lost again on Sunday, their fourth defeat in the past five games. Afterward, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay had some strong words about his team. McVay said the Rams' performance was "not even close to good enough" in a 16-13 loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa ...
Seattle Seahawks vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 10 game?
The Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 10 schedule. NFL Week 10 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 7:30 a.m. MST on NFL Network. The Buccaneers are a 3-point favorite in the game. For subscribers:NFL...
Cooper Kupp has interesting comments after Rams’ loss
The Los Angeles Rams have been struggling with the dreaded Super Bowl hangover this year, and one of their best players made some interesting comments about the poor play after Sunday’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tom Brady threw a touchdown pass to tight end Cade Otton with...
Minnesota Vikings vs. Buffalo Bills picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 10 game?
The Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 10 schedule. NFL Week 10 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 11 a.m. MST on Fox. The Bills are a 6-point favorite in the game. For subscribers:NFL Week 10...
How High Do Tampa Bay Buccaneers Rank After Win Over Los Angeles Rams?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers avenged their Divisional Round loss to the Los Angeles Rams, and the result sparked a rise up the power rankings charts.
The greatest players in Florida State football history
Fred Biletnikoff, Wide Receiver (1962-64) Biletnikoff was such a good college wide receiver during the 1960s that there's an award named in his honor. Though injuries plagued Biletnikoff early in his Florida State career, he was a consensus All-American by the end. (He also played defense as a junior.) As a senior in 1964, Biletnikoff had 70 receptions and led the nation with 1,179 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. His then-school-record 13 catches for 194 yards and four touchdowns during the 1964 Gator Bowl is considered one of the all-time great performances in college football history.
4 Rams most to blame for Week 9 loss vs. Buccaneers
The Los Angeles Rams dropped their second straight game after losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 16-13, on the road in Week 9 of the 2022-23 NFL season. At 3-5, the Rams are currently in third place in the NFC West. Here are the four players who are most to blame for the Rams’ Week 9 loss vs. the Buccaneers.
A large swath of the nation will see the Chiefs-Jaguars game as broadcast map shows
The announcers for the Chiefs-Jaguars game will be familiar to fans.
Nick Saban Shares Thoughts On Lane Kiffin's Transfer Portal Strategy at Ole Miss
The Alabama head coach is complementary of the job his former offensive coordinator has done in Oxford.
Five former Buccaneers players who could pull a Jeff Saturday
In light of the shocking Jeff Saturday news, who are some former Tampa Bay Buccaneers players who could potentially be named interim head coach should such a situation arise? Here are five potential candidates of former Buccaneers players. As you may have heard, the Indianapolis Colts shocked the NFL world...
Sean McVay Expects To Make Changes After Loss To Buccaneers
Since Sean McVay came to Los Angeles, the Rams have ranked as one of the NFL’s best offensive teams. However, that has been far from the case during the 2022 season as the Rams offense ranks near the bottom in several different categories. Their struggles to score points came back to bite them yet again in their Week 9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Tom Brady blasts ’embarrassing’ effort after Buccaneers win over Rams in Week 9
Tom Brady did not hold back on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following their win over the Los Angeles Rams, per Rick Stroud. “If you want to be a great team, you’ve got to be way better than average. So correcting our mistakes, improving our effort – which probably is the most embarrassing part of our team – is our effort level on game day,” Brady said.
Behind Enemy Lines: Sean McVay open to changes as Rams prep for Cardinals
Behind Enemy Lines brings you the key storylines and latest news for the Arizona Cardinals’ opponents each week this season. Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay is searching for answers. The defending Super Bowl champions have lost four of their last five to fall in the bottom half of the NFC West, along with their Sunday opponent, the Cardinals (3-6).
NFL Week 10 odds, picks: Seahawks upset Tom Brady, Bucs in Germany, Cowboys trash Packers at Lambeau Field
Welcome to the second half of the 2022 regular season! In our little gambling corner of the internet, we finished off the first half on a positive note, notching an 11-3-1 ATS record in my locks of the week over the last three slates and we'll look to keep that positive momentum going as we head down the stretch.
