Fred Biletnikoff, Wide Receiver (1962-64) Biletnikoff was such a good college wide receiver during the 1960s that there's an award named in his honor. Though injuries plagued Biletnikoff early in his Florida State career, he was a consensus All-American by the end. (He also played defense as a junior.) As a senior in 1964, Biletnikoff had 70 receptions and led the nation with 1,179 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. His then-school-record 13 catches for 194 yards and four touchdowns during the 1964 Gator Bowl is considered one of the all-time great performances in college football history.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO