Tampa, FL

Yardbarker

The greatest players in Florida State football history

Fred Biletnikoff, Wide Receiver (1962-64) Biletnikoff was such a good college wide receiver during the 1960s that there's an award named in his honor. Though injuries plagued Biletnikoff early in his Florida State career, he was a consensus All-American by the end. (He also played defense as a junior.) As a senior in 1964, Biletnikoff had 70 receptions and led the nation with 1,179 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. His then-school-record 13 catches for 194 yards and four touchdowns during the 1964 Gator Bowl is considered one of the all-time great performances in college football history.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
ClutchPoints

4 Rams most to blame for Week 9 loss vs. Buccaneers

The Los Angeles Rams dropped their second straight game after losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 16-13, on the road in Week 9 of the 2022-23 NFL season. At 3-5, the Rams are currently in third place in the NFC West. Here are the four players who are most to blame for the Rams’ Week 9 loss vs. the Buccaneers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Five former Buccaneers players who could pull a Jeff Saturday

In light of the shocking Jeff Saturday news, who are some former Tampa Bay Buccaneers players who could potentially be named interim head coach should such a situation arise? Here are five potential candidates of former Buccaneers players. As you may have heard, the Indianapolis Colts shocked the NFL world...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Sean McVay Expects To Make Changes After Loss To Buccaneers

Since Sean McVay came to Los Angeles, the Rams have ranked as one of the NFL’s best offensive teams. However, that has been far from the case during the 2022 season as the Rams offense ranks near the bottom in several different categories. Their struggles to score points came back to bite them yet again in their Week 9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
TAMPA, FL
Arizona Sports

Behind Enemy Lines: Sean McVay open to changes as Rams prep for Cardinals

Behind Enemy Lines brings you the key storylines and latest news for the Arizona Cardinals’ opponents each week this season. Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay is searching for answers. The defending Super Bowl champions have lost four of their last five to fall in the bottom half of the NFC West, along with their Sunday opponent, the Cardinals (3-6).

