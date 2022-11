FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: Washington State by 8 1/2. Series record: Arizona State leads 27-15-2. The Cougars hope to become bowl-eligible with a win in chilly Pullman while Arizona State seeks to keep its postseason hopes alive under interim coach Shaun Aguano. Washington State broke a three-game losing streak last weekend when they pounded Stanford 52-14 on the road. The Sun Devils lost 50-36 at No. 9 UCLA.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO