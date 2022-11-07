Read full article on original website
Related
Teens are pouring milk out in grocery stores in new trend to raise awareness about dairy production emissions
Some environmentalists are going into grocery stores, grabbing milk cartons, and pouring their contents out onto the floor to raise awareness for meat and dairy production emissions.
Nestlé recalls Toll House cookie dough sold nationwide
Nestlé USA is recalling Toll House cookie dough sold nationwide because the ready-to-bake refrigerated products may contain pieces of white plastic. The Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filing products were distributed across the U.S. at retailers including Publix and Walmart, the food producer said in a notice posted on Monday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
foodsafetynews.com
Nestlé edible cookie dough recalled after consumers find plastic film in product
Nestlé USA is recalling certain Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough tubs from NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® because of the potential presence of soft plastic film. According to the announcement published by the Food and Drug Administration, the company took this action after consumers contacted Nestlé USA about this issue.
What exactly are "best by" dates — and how do they contribute to food waste?
Whether you're a strict follower of best by/use by/expiration dates (like my brother) or you merely shrug off any printed numbers and instead rely on your own senses of sight and smell, there is something undoubtedly suspect about the entire process. Whilst some things are inarguable — mold on your...
As inflation bites, grocery chains cut price of Thanksgiving food
Grocery shopping can produce a feeling of sticker shock these days, with inflation remaining near a 40-year-high. But some of the nation's largest retailers are moving to lessen the blow by offering big discounts on turkey and the traditional trimmings ahead of Thanksgiving. In a promotion, Walmart said it is...
TODAY.com
‘Best by’ dates are confusing and leading to waste. How to know if your food is still good
From eggs and orange juice to our upcoming holiday meals, food prices are up and with people around the country facing record inflation, every dollar counts. Now, the federal government says that confusion over the date labels on food packaging could be a major reason that people across the country are tossing perfectly good food in the trash and money down the drain.
Because of the price of turkey, pizza may grace Thanksgiving tables
Thanksgiving dinner is going to be more expensive this year, leaving many Americans seeking alternative ways to celebrate. From bird flu reducing the supply of turkeys, to California’s drought shrinking vegetable yields and a labor shortage impacting workers available to process and transport food, prices are up across the board, Wells Fargo Chief Agricultural Economist Michael Swanson said.
Should my partner stop cooking food past its use-by date?
She thinks he is playing Russian roulette with their health. He says use-by dates are a scam. And you decide what should be on (and off) the menu
retailleader.com
Consumers Want Grocers to Adopt Restaurant-Style Amenities for Food Service
A quarter of consumers surveyed said they were purchasing more food service options at the grocery store than they were a year ago, according to a new FMI survey. Consumers are interested in greater convenience options, the survey found, like mobile ordering and outdoor pickup. Grocers that offer food service...
