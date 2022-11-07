ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Nestlé recalls Toll House cookie dough sold nationwide

Nestlé USA is recalling Toll House cookie dough sold nationwide because the ready-to-bake refrigerated products may contain pieces of white plastic. The Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filing products were distributed across the U.S. at retailers including Publix and Walmart, the food producer said in a notice posted on Monday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
foodsafetynews.com

Nestlé edible cookie dough recalled after consumers find plastic film in product

Nestlé USA is recalling certain Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough tubs from NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® because of the potential presence of soft plastic film. According to the announcement published by the Food and Drug Administration, the company took this action after consumers contacted Nestlé USA about this issue.
TODAY.com

‘Best by’ dates are confusing and leading to waste. How to know if your food is still good

From eggs and orange juice to our upcoming holiday meals, food prices are up and with people around the country facing record inflation, every dollar counts. Now, the federal government says that confusion over the date labels on food packaging could be a major reason that people across the country are tossing perfectly good food in the trash and money down the drain.
PennLive.com

Because of the price of turkey, pizza may grace Thanksgiving tables

Thanksgiving dinner is going to be more expensive this year, leaving many Americans seeking alternative ways to celebrate. From bird flu reducing the supply of turkeys, to California’s drought shrinking vegetable yields and a labor shortage impacting workers available to process and transport food, prices are up across the board, Wells Fargo Chief Agricultural Economist Michael Swanson said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
retailleader.com

Consumers Want Grocers to Adopt Restaurant-Style Amenities for Food Service

A quarter of consumers surveyed said they were purchasing more food service options at the grocery store than they were a year ago, according to a new FMI survey. Consumers are interested in greater convenience options, the survey found, like mobile ordering and outdoor pickup. Grocers that offer food service...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy