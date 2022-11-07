Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The AreaStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
Seattle's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSeattle, WA
Jeff Bezos Looking to Purchase NFL Team With Music IconNews Breaking LIVESeattle, WA
Washington State's Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington State
Jeff Bezos housekeeper sues for lack of bathroom accessInna DSeattle, WA
Related
Aaron Rodgers' message after his performance against the Lions: 'I'm still the reigning, defending two-time MVP'
Aaron Rodgers threw three red-zone interceptions in the 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions, he had his worst passer rating of the season and he and the offense failed to complete a scoring drive in the final two minutes of the game with an opportunity to end the Packers' lengthy losing streak. Despite...
Seahawks wanted German Aaron Donkor playing in his home nation Sunday. Why the NFL said no
The team didn’t know it had to make special arrangements weeks ago for the international development player to debut in Munich.
Look: Aaron Rodgers Has A Blunt Message For His Critics
The Green Bay Packers suffered their fifth-straight loss this weekend at the hands of the Detroit Lions by a final score of 15-9. During the game, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw a very uncharacteristic three interceptions. On Tuesday afternoon, he spent some time talking with Pat McAfee about what went wrong against the Lions.
Tri-City Herald
Geno Smith doing what Russell Wilson didn’t: Wear Seahawks plays on his wrist. It works
Here’s another reason Geno Smith has been so good, so efficient, so smooth leading the first-place Seahawks: fashion. Yes, what he wears during games matters. Just ask his coach. The day after Smith’s near-flawless finish sparked Seattle’s come-from-behind win at Arizona on Sunday, the 6-3 team’s fourth consecutive victory,...
Tom Brady live updates — Gisele Bündchen sign held up at Tampa Bay Buccaneers game to taunt goat amid divorce rumors
NFL PLAYER Tom Brady has been under scrutiny for his recent marital problems with his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bundchen, and things came to a head at a Pittsburgh game. According to reports, the couple has retained divorce lawyers, and Gisele is presently residing in Miami. One young Steelers...
Russell Wilson Was Asked About Pete Carroll’s Wristband Comments
The Broncos’ quarterback responded to perceived criticism from the Seahawks’ coach.
CBS Sports
Seahawks legend Shaun Alexander on Seattle's surprising start and Kenneth Walker's early success
Shaun Alexander is one of the best running backs we've seen over the past couple decades. Only four that played the position have won NFL MVP since 2000, and Alexander is one of them. The Seattle Seahawks legend racked up 1,958 yards from scrimmage and 28 total touchdowns during the 2005 campaign, winning the MVP voting over the likes of Peyton Manning and Tom Brady.
Aaron Rodgers Reveals How He Will Greet Mike McCarthy This Sunday
Packers' quarterback Aaron Rodgers spent the first 13 years of his NFL career working under head coach Mike McCarthy. Now, with McCarthy coaching in Dallas, the two will meet again this Sunday. During his regular appearance on the Pat McAfee Show this afternoon, Rodgers said he's looking ...
Seattle's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Seattle, Washington, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. Official seal of Seattle, Washington, USA.By David Strong - Public Domain, Wikimedia.
Mariners To Select Prelander Berroa
The Mariners are planning to select right-hander Prelander Berroa onto their 40-man roster, president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto tells reporters (including Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times). The 22-year-old would otherwise be eligible for the Rule 5 draft this winter, and Seattle will keep him away from other clubs by adding him to the 40-man.
Peyton Manning talks two-sport stars with Russell Wilson on 'Peyton's Places'
Peyton Manning talks two-sport starts with Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson on Peyton's Places. Wilson played minor league baseball for Rockies, before switching focus to NFL dreams.
Comments / 0