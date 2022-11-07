Read full article on original website
Is Josh Boyer to Blame for Miami Dolphins Defensive Struggles?
It doesn’t make sense to me. The Dolphins strength on the defensive side of the ball is simply too good to be playing at this type of level. The type of level that I’m referring to is being ran over by two teams that have less wins combined than the Miami Dolphins. The Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears were allowed to run their full playbook and although Miami was able to come away with a victory, this isn’t the blueprint for success.
Leroy Hoard: Nick Chubb is the best RB in the NFL; Dolphins have one of the most dynamic passing games in the league
Leroy Hoard talks about the Colts’ hiring of Jeff Saturday, how Mike McDaniel has gotten the Dolphins off to a 6-3 start, the passing game led by Tua Tagovailoa, Browns’ need to commit to the run, Nick Chubb as the NFL’s best RB and OSU-Michigan.
NFL Fans React To Dolphins Coach Mike McDaniels' Sarcastic Explanation Of Why He Told Bears QB Justin Fields To 'Stop It'
Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel was spotted talking to Fields mid-game, although no one could actually tell what was said.
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 10 game?
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 10 schedule. NFL Week 10 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 11 a.m. MST on CBS. The Chiefs are a 9.5-point favorite in the game. For subscribers:NFL Week...
Mike McDaniel explains why he yelled 'Stop it!' at Fields
Mike McDaniel tried an interesting defensive tactic against Justin Fields on Sunday. "Stop it!" the Dolphins' head coach exclaimed at Fields after he ran out of bounds on Miami's sideline. On Monday, he explained to the press why he yelled at Fields. "I just wanted him to stop scrambling," McDaniel...
New York Jets DT Sheldon Rankins out 4-6 weeks: 3 ways the Jets can go about replacing him
Following yesterday’s big division win at home, New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh stated that an injury update would be provided on defensive tackle, Sheldon Rankins today. Unfortunately, for Rankins and the Jets, the news is not great. Rankins, who had to leave yesterday’s game with an elbow...
McDaniel says that Dolphins preparing for Browns team that is no joke
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins are getting ready to host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The Dolphins enter the game on a 3-game winning streak and with a 6-3 record. Cleveland comes into the game with a 3-5 record. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel made it clear...
Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 10 game?
The Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 10 schedule. NFL Week 10 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 11 a.m. MST on Fox. The Bears are a 3-point favorite in the game. For subscribers:NFL Week 10...
Dolphins injury report: 10 players listed ahead of Browns game
In preparation for their Week 10 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, the Miami Dolphins held their first practice of the week on Wednesday at the Baptist Health Training Complex. Miami listed 10 players on their first injury report. Non-participants included offensive tackle Terron Armstead (toe), offensive lineman Austin Jackson (ankle/calf),...
A large swath of the nation will see the Chiefs-Jaguars game as broadcast map shows
The announcers for the Chiefs-Jaguars game will be familiar to fans.
Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel explains his funny interaction with Bears QB Justin Fields
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel clarified what he was doing in his amusing interaction with Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields during Sunday’s game. Broadcast cameras caught McDaniel walking over to Fields at the end of a play Sunday and seemingly chastising him for gashing the Miami defense. The interaction was clearly light-hearted, and Fields walked away smiling.
Week 9 NFL Turning Point: Miami Dolphins Offense Using Its 2 Hypercars to Perfection
To say that the Miami Dolphins offense has improved from a season ago would be a slap in the face. They’ve embarked on an offensive revolution, only slowed down by Tua Tagovailoa missing time with a concussion. The marriage between quarterback and head coach has rejuvenated a gunshy passer, and the addition of Tyreek Hill has been nothing short of extraordinary.
Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers odds: NFL Week 10 point spread, moneyline, over/under
The Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 10 schedule. What do the odds say about the game? The Cowboys are...
Jaguars' Evan Engram (back) limited on Wednesday
Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram (back) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 10's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Engram continues to deal with a back injury and was limited at practice to open the week. He is considered day-to-day. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
Potential return of two Pro Bowlers could boost Browns against Dolphins
Coming out of a bye, two Pro Bowlers returned to practice for the Browns, boosting their chances against Miami on Sunday. Cornerback Denzel Ward had been out since Week 5 with a concussion and guard Wyatt Teller had missed two games with a calf injury. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said...
Stars on the mend as Bulls face Pelicans
Zach LaVine is one member of the Chicago Bulls who is especially happy not to have another set of back-to-back
2023 NFL Draft order: Texans holding No. 1 overall pick; Packers eighth
This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
NFL QB Rankings: Justin Fields blazes way into top-15
Who is the best quarterback in the NFL? Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen are widely viewed as two of the
