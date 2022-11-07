Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Governor Abbott Sends the 300th Migrant Bus to ChicagoTom HandyTexas State
Attempt to Force Chicago Public School Officials to Attend Council Meetings in Order to Receive City Funds FailsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago holidays: Morton Arboretum winter light show returns for the 10th seasonJennifer GeerLisle, IL
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
MLive.com
Red Wings’ Matt Luff out long-term following dangerous hit
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings were pleased with Matt Luff’s performance after he was brought up from the Grand Rapids Griffins as a reinforcement. But now Luff will be idled long-term. Coach Derek Lalonde said after Tuesday’s 3-2 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens that the team...
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski out rest of season
The Columbus Blue Jackets updated the status of Zach Werenski, and it isn’t good news. The star defenseman suffered a separated shoulder and torn labrum and is expected to miss the rest of the regular season. The team has also moved Nick Blankenburg, Sean Kuraly and Jakub Voracek on injured reserve, while recalling Gavin Bayreuther, Marcus Bjork and David Jiricek.
WITN
Hurricanes blast Oilers
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored three goals and the Carolina Hurricanes, with goalie Pyotr Kochetkov making his season debut, beat the high-powered Edmonton Oilers 7-2 on Thursday night. Svechnikov’s other hat trick this season also came against Edmonton. His third goal this time came with 4:11 remaining,...
Cubs making a ‘light’ change to Wrigley Field this offseason
In the early part of the offseason, the Chicago Cubs are installing new LED light fixtures at the top of Wrigley Field, which replace the original ones that were installed when night baseball arrived at the ballpark in 1988.
3 way-too-early trades the Chicago Bulls should consider
This NBA season is only a few weeks old, but already there could be some turmoil brewing around the league. For the Chicago Bulls, that turmoil could turn into an advantage if the front office is willing to take advantage of it. It is a tad early to even speculate...
Source: League Admits Two Missed Penalties in Bears-Dolphins Game
Source: League admits two missed calls in Dolphins game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL admitted officials made a couple of mistakes in the Bears’ Week 9 loss to the Dolphins, according to a team source. After the game, the Bears sent plays into the league office for review, as they do after every game. Those plays include some where they believed the refs missed a call, and plays where they believe refs made the right call. But two decisions in particular caught the attention of everyone watching the shootout between Justin Fields and Tua Tagovailoa: a defensive pass interference called against Eddie Jackson in the fourth quarter, and the decision not to throw a flag on Keion Crossen for interfering with Chase Claypool on a deep ball a few minutes later.
NHL
Video Review: NSH @ COL - 8:16 of the Second Period
Result: Original call is upheld - No Goal Nashville. Explanation: The Referee initiated a video review to inform the Situation Room that he blew his whistle to stop play before the puck crossed the Colorado goal line. Hall of Fame. Daniel Sedin's shift in position, mindset led to Hockey Hall...
A deep dive into the Winnipeg Jets' salary cap situation
Navigating the salary cap is one of the more important tasks for any GM. Teams that can avoid total cap chaos by walking the tightrope of inking players to deals that match their value (or compensate for future value without breaking the bank) remain successful. Those that don’t see struggles and front office changes.
Yardbarker
Senators Putting Zaitsev on Waivers Is the Right Decision
The Ottawa Senators are currently 4-8-0, have lost six straight games, and are on the verge of losing their season before it even gets started. On Wednesday, Nov. 9, they placed Nikita Zaitsev on waivers. He has two years remaining on his contract, which is valued at $4.5 million per season. The 31-year-old has played seven games this season and recorded one assist while playing on the third-pairing.
Yardbarker
Scenes from morning skate: Pearson wants to snowball some wins together and Demko starts vs. Canadiens
After the best third period of the season that guided the team to a 6-4 win on Tuesday night, the Vancouver Canucks are now in Montreal to battle the Canadiens. It’s a big Wednesday night hockey night in Canada as the Vancouver Canucks make their one and only trip to Montreal on the season.
Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette enters COVID protocol
While we aren’t dealing with long quarantine lists or vast schedule changes, every once in a while hockey fans are reminded of how the last two seasons played out. Friday, Washington Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette was placed in the COVID protocol, meaning he will not be behind the bench Friday or Sunday. In his place, assistant coach Kevin McCarthy will serve as interim head coach.
Yardbarker
Canadiens’ Slafkovsky Deserves More Ice Time
The Montreal Canadiens have surprised many people with their play to start the season. Very few thought they had a chance with their young defensive corps and what most figured would be mediocre goaltending. However, 14 games into the season, the Habs find themselves one game over .500, and their young rookies impressing everyone. One player improving with every game is first-overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky. He has improved so much game after game that it is about time Montreal started playing him in the top nine and not on the fourth line. Here is why Slafkovsky should start getting more ice time soon.
Yardbarker
Lightning Fill Void in Lineup With Koepke and Perbix
No one wants to see a player suffer an injury or miss time due to surgery. However, sometimes these forced roster changes actually benefit a team by giving unproven minor-league players an opportunity to demonstrate what they have and gain NHL experience. As the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Zach Bogosian and...
Report: Cubs Brass Meeting With Numerous Free Agents
The Chicago Cubs are reportedly having meetings with numerous free agents according to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers.
Yardbarker
Flyers’ Tippett is finding his shine in Philadelphia
A season ago, the Philadelphia Flyers said goodbye to an era. Alain Vigneault was relieved from his duties as the head coach for interim Mike Yeo, Keith Yandle called it an NHL career after a season on Broad Street, and most vividly, Claude Giroux went to the Florida Panthers. Sellers...
Yardbarker
Flyers stop in Columbus for tilt with Blue Jackets
Tonight, the Philadelphia Flyers (7-3-2) visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (3-9-0) at Nationwide Arena. The puck drops at 7pm. Despite winning the Johnny Gaudreau sweepstakes, the Blue Jackets failed to meet expectations. They weren’t expected to be alongside the powerhouses of the Metropolitan Division, but even fewer thought they would be tied with the St. Louis Blues for last place in the NHL.
Yardbarker
NHL News: Kaprizov, Slafkovsky, Waivers, and Meyer-Crothers
Cap Friendly: Montreal Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky played in his 10th game Tuesday night and his three-year entry-level deal officially kicks in. He’ll become an RFA after the 2024-25 season. Juraj Slafkovsky suspended. NHL Player Safety: Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky has been suspended for two games for boarding Detroit...
Pro Hockey Rumors
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
283K+
Views
ABOUT
Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/
Comments / 0