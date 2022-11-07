The Emporia Animal Shelter is offering its Veterans Day adoption special for the second year on Friday. “We have a sponsor that has sponsored up to four veteran adoptions,” Director Stephanie Achille said. “Last year we did have two veteran adoptions. One was a cat and one was a dog. So we're hopeful that we'll have some veterans who want to come and maybe share a story or two and hopefully find their forever friend.”

