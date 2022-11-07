Read full article on original website
Related
Emporia gazette.com
North Lyon County board approves windows upgrade
The North Lyon County school board talked about windows Wednesday night. But not the computer kind. The board approved a bid of $274,613.33 to install new windows at both the elementary and junior-senior high schools. The district will get them through a grant from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Emporia gazette.com
Home sales off slightly in October
Home sales in the Emporia area during October were down from September, but slightly higher than a year ago. The Sunflower Board of Realtors counted 46 sales last month, compared with 50 the month before. In October 2021, 44 homes were sold.
Emporia gazette.com
Interim ESU provost wants job full-time
The interim provost at Emporia State University wants the job on a permanent basis. ESU announced Friday that Brent Thomas will interview for the position Monday. He’s the third of four finalists for the provost position to be revealed.
Emporia gazette.com
Hot tar leads to fire on middle school roof
Emporia Schools were closed Friday for Veterans Day, yet Emporia Fire Department crews were called to potential trouble at the middle school. "There was a small fire on the new construction portion of the roof at Emporia Middle School," USD 253 Director of Community Relations Lyndel Landgren said Friday. "McCownGordon, our construction company, immediately notified the fire department and upon their arrival quickly extinguished the fire. There are no students in the building today and our staff that is working was never in any danger."
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia Public Library to host preschool reading event for Family Literacy Night
Celebrate Kansas Reads to Preschoolers Month with the Emporia Public Library on Family Literacy Night from 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the library. Preschoolers and their families are invited to celebrate early literacy with games, activities, crafts, and a healthy snack based on this year’s Kansas Reads to Preschoolers title, “Not a Box” by Antoinette Portis.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia celebrates Veterans Day
The Emporia Veterans Day parade marched down Commercial Street, braving frigid temperatures Friday morning. Here are a few photos from before the parade got started. We'll have more photos to share soon.
Emporia gazette.com
Willmott talks democracy and inclusion at ESU
It was an educational Wednesday evening at Emporia State University’s Visser Hall, where a Black man spoke to a room full of white people about democracy. The Emporia State University Creative Writing Program and Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion brought filmmaker and community activist Kevin Willmott to campus.
Emporia gazette.com
Lyon County Commission moves forward with bid process on new Road and Bridge Department facilities
The Lyon County Commission has set a bid time and date for the construction of a $5.4 million site for the Lyon County Road and Bridge Department. A notice to bidders will be sent out next week for a new shop and bridge department building, which the county says are needed due to current substandard work conditions for the department.
Emporia gazette.com
Final unofficial midterm results tallied for Lyon County
Unofficial final results are in for the Nov. 8 Midterm Election in Lyon County. A total 9,994 votes had been counted for Lyon County by 9 p.m. Tuesday. Lyon County has a total of 21,046 registered voters. “It was very smooth sailing,” Lyon County Clerk and Election Officer Tammy Vopat...
Emporia gazette.com
Storm risk map - 11.9.22
The political whirlwind may be subsiding. But the winds of nature will stir in the Emporia a…
Emporia gazette.com
Greenwood County stays politically red
Greenwood County leaned to the right in the August primary. It did so again Tuesday, even if the rest of Kansas did not.
Emporia gazette.com
Smith's question on sheriffs passes at polls; second one seems to fail
One ballot question stole the spotlight during the Kansas Primary in August. Voters in Tuesday’s general election had two less attention-getting questions to answer, and they appeared to give a split decision. A constitutional amendment giving the state legislature more power to amend regulations failed by a narrow margin,...
Emporia gazette.com
Annual Veterans Day ceremony honors service, sacrifice
The Founding City of Veterans Day marked the service and sacrifice of those who served during Emporia’s annual Veterans Day Memorial Service. The service was moved to the Anderson Building at the Lyon County Fairgrounds due to frigid temperatures. Command Master Sergeant Clarence Frye, a veteran of the U.S....
Emporia gazette.com
Cold air for warm Veterans Day tributes
Flags should have no problem flying freely on this Veterans Day. The remnants of a cold front will take care of that. But people carrying flags outside might want to protect their hands. Below-freezing weather returned to the Emporia area early Friday for the first time in three weeks.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia’s Avary, Olivia Eckert sign college letters of intent
Two of the top girls golfers in Emporia High School history officially signed their National Letters of Intent to play in college on Wednesday afternoon. Avary Eckert will play at Missouri Southern State University while Olivia Eckert will continue her career at Iowa Central Community College next year.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia Animal Shelter to host free adoption event for veterans
The Emporia Animal Shelter is offering its Veterans Day adoption special for the second year on Friday. “We have a sponsor that has sponsored up to four veteran adoptions,” Director Stephanie Achille said. “Last year we did have two veteran adoptions. One was a cat and one was a dog. So we're hopeful that we'll have some veterans who want to come and maybe share a story or two and hopefully find their forever friend.”
Emporia gazette.com
Severe storm threat drops; so will temperatures
The political whirlwind may be subsiding. But the winds of nature will stir in the Emporia area over the next few days. The National Weather Service advises Chase and Greenwood face “very high grassland fire danger” Wednesday. Some gusts in central Kansas could reach 50 miles per hour.
Emporia gazette.com
Area state-sectional football preview
Three area schools remain in the football postseason, and this week’s matchups should prove to be exciting ones. It’s the time of year when all contests are a challenge. Olpe High School meets Centralia High School away, Chase County High School hosts Little River High School, and Lebo High School heads to Canton to play Galva High School.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia boys wrestling ranked ninth by Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association
The Emporia High School boys wrestling team was ranked ninth in Class 5A by the Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association in the preseason rankings released on Wednesday. The Spartans have four individual wrestlers that are ranked. Senior Xerarch Tungjaroenkul is the top-ranked wrestler at 150 pounds. Senior Lukas Hainline is ranked fourth at 138 pounds. Seniors Davian White and Bobby Trujillo are sixth at 165 and 190 pounds.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia State volleyball coach Bing Xu to step down
After 20 years with the Emporia State volleyball program, Bing Xu has announced that he is stepping down as the head coach. He will leave as the fifth-winningest volleyball coach in MIAA history.
Comments / 0